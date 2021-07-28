 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Ever wanted to Kill Dr. Fauci and sew his face onto a rat? This guy has
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In addition to allegedly bombarding Fauci with unhinged threats, calling him "a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal," a "disgusting piece of elf garbage," and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in "their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,

The Party of Personal Responsibility® and compassionate conservatives™, folks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The new narrative is a selective editing of Fauci saying "no need for the general public to buy masks..."
as framing it as Facui was saying masks were useless.

When it was EMT, OR people, Nurses and frontline workers were facing a critical shortage of masks. And some people were panic buying PPE stuff.

https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci​-​mask-advice-was-because-doctors-shorta​ges-from-the-start-2020-6

I just don't get the rightwing 'conservatives' joy in being such jerks during a deadly pandemic they refuse to recognize.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I really think DREW should review some policies...about spreading misinformation about vaccines', and wearing mask etc.

This isn't normal times...and 'normalizing' this misinformation is dangerous.

This isn't like "well, let's listen to them and learn to form challenging rational responses" this is like a Farken Pandemic...it's not about if you like pineapples in pizza, or even gay marriage..etc.

It's a major Pandemic, life and death emergency and people are dying because of normalized misinformation. Do your civic duty.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah...the Freemasons, the true sign that you've got your facts and story straight. I mean, when it comes to conspiracies, that's how you know you've got a quality one under your belt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hill folk
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is clearly something wrong with that guy.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connally, described in the complaint as a technical writer

Hey Mr. Technical Writer it should be.

a sickening, compromised(,) satanic(,) freemason (and) criminal

Lists require commas even for crazy technical writers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Ah...the Freemasons, the true sign that you've got your facts and story straight. I mean, when it comes to conspiracies, that's how you know you've got a quality one under your belt.


If you're going to stick with the classics, you can't beat the Freemasons and the Jews.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark right wing traitor handle?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see the technical writing training.  He uses the same words repeatedly. That's the kind of precision you don't see outside of technical writing.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he seems stable.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need a national mental health plan.

This guy doesn't even sound that extreme, just another run of the mill partisan.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ridiculous.

A rat is way too small to get a whole face on.

Nutria, maybe, but probably capybara.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: In addition to allegedly bombarding Fauci with unhinged threats, calling him "a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal," a "disgusting piece of elf garbage," and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in "their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,

The Party of Personal Responsibility® and compassionate conservatives™, folks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in my darkest hour a few years back, my one fantasy was to enact the Bear Jew scene with Stephen Miller as the German.

That dude is clearly nuts.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another child of Rush and Rupert all grown up and violent.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Faucci is a family friend of the Mrs. (They call him Tony, he comes to family gatherings sometimes). His life has gone absolutely crazy, largely due to stuff like this. His whole block now has a 24/7 armed surveillance team. He enjoys talking to the in laws because they're a tiny pool of sanity in his otherwise insane life.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people are associated with this guy in some way just breathed a sigh of relief and said "phew....finally"?

My guess.....all of them.

This didn't just happen, this guy has been like this for a long time.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what does he have against elves? That's both insane and oddly-specific.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: There is clearly something wrong with that guy.


Sorry to contradict, but this behavior is now pretty normal.

A neighbor, who is a fireman, regularly gets the finger when he's out in public wearing a mask.

Since at least 1980, we've adopted the doctrine of "I'm not going to help the other guy".  And now we're surprised that we have a culture where "I'm violently not going to help the other guy"?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are going to kill us if we don't kill them first.
You don't need a Weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Fauci would step down. He's not going to convince anyone new at this point because of all the baggage he has. He can get a job at CNN makes twice as much anyways.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: kdawg7736: There is clearly something wrong with that guy.

Sorry to contradict, but this behavior is now pretty normal.

A neighbor, who is a fireman, regularly gets the finger when he's out in public wearing a mask.

Since at least 1980, we've adopted the doctrine of "I'm not going to help the other guy".  And now we're surprised that we have a culture where "I'm violently not going to help the other guy"?


It's the "Virtue of Selfishness".
Another gift from Russia, interestingly enough.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Connally, described in the complaint as a technical writer

Hey Mr. Technical Writer it should be.

a sickening, compromised(,) satanic(,) freemason (and) criminal

Lists require commas even for crazy technical writers.


*patiently waits for Sorelian's Ghost to get dogpiled for not using the Oxford comma*
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are such nice people. They help the country improve all of the time. We are very lucky to have them.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: And what does he have against elves? That's both insane and oddly-specific.


Maybe all he ever got was a sack of ashes and a stick for Christmas.  Santa delivers but the elves do quality control.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: In addition to allegedly bombarding Fauci with unhinged threats, calling him "a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal," a "disgusting piece of elf garbage," and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in "their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,

The Party of Personal Responsibility® and compassionate conservatives™, folks.


Sadly this happens to a lot of research scientists in climate science and cellular biology.

There are psychos who comb through public research journals to find stuff that sets them off and then they start sending hate mail to the authors of the studies.

Happened to a friend of mine doing stem cell research. Crazy scary.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.


Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Connally, described in the complaint as a technical writer

Hey Mr. Technical Writer it should be.

a sickening, compromised(,) satanic(,) freemason (and) criminal

Lists require commas even for crazy technical writers.


That's a misprint. They asked him his profession and he replied, "Technically I'm a writer."
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: In addition to allegedly bombarding Fauci with unhinged threats, calling him "a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal," a "disgusting piece of elf garbage," and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in "their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,

The Party of Personal Responsibility® and compassionate conservatives™, folks.


I think this goes beyond simple conservative ideology into straight up mental illness.   This guy needs professional help, and most likely should be institutionalized.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.

Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.

Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.

[i.insider.com image 294x231]


Odd. While previewing, the gif was animated.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: I really think DREW should review some policies...about spreading misinformation about vaccines', and wearing mask etc.

This isn't normal times...and 'normalizing' this misinformation is dangerous.

This isn't like "well, let's listen to them and learn to form challenging rational responses" this is like a Farken Pandemic...it's not about if you like pineapples in pizza, or even gay marriage..etc.

It's a major Pandemic, life and death emergency and people are dying because of normalized misinformation. Do your civic duty.


WOAH. Don't you think this is a little oranges to apples, or even pears to stairs!? I mean I think we can all agree that gay marriage is a completely rational extension of accepting the fact that humans who love one another wish to show their level of commitment to one another, and is entirely logical when explained that way. Pineapple on pizza, OTOH, is the culinary equivalent of a MAGA hat at a BLM rally.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.

Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.


You don't get to just shoot whoever you don't like.  Even if they are an asshole.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: fragMasterFlash: It's a shame that so many people in this country have failed so miserably at life that all they have left to hope for is going out in a blaze of stupidity.

Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.


Username checks out.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sick of all you Fark buttmunchers   trying to humiliate people like this irate Patriot. Try reaching out for a little hearts and minds compromise. Let's split the difference and agree to just maim Fauci and sew his face onto a corgi. Everybody loves corgis, right?
 
rillettes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Connally, described in the complaint as a technical writer

Hey Mr. Technical Writer it should be.

a sickening, compromised(,) satanic(,) freemason (and) criminal

Lists require commas even for crazy technical writers.


Also, a comma after freemason. Oxford commas for the win.

/technical writer
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"disgusting piece of elf garbage," and that his wife and daughters would each be shot in "their disgusting pig snouts while you watch,"

Tollbooth Willie hasnt lost his edge over the years.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: These people are going to kill us if we don't kill them first.
You don't need a Weatherman to know which way the wind blows.


And that's exactly what they say, too! You're suppose to be better than them, but, it appears you and they exist on the same plane of stupidity.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Every single American reading this is a failure because not one us assassinated Trump. Myself included.


Enjoy your visit from the Secret Service.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Full complaint filed against him is worth a read: https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/press​-​release/file/1416926/download

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this jerk gets his rambling emails read and responded to! by one of the busiest men in the country, our top epidemiologist and head of NIAID; meanwhile i can't get XFinity to acknowledge me trying to cancel HBO.  broken justice again.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BROOOOOOWN JEEEEEEEENKINS!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thorpe: Full complaint filed against him is worth a read: https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/press-​release/file/1416926/download

[Fark user image image 745x210]

[Fark user image image 761x280]


That is quite a URL.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Garden State: Everybody loves corgis, right?


Until someone walks past the house at two in the morning.
 
