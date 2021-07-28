 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Not News: The FBI infiltrates a KKK terror cell and stops the murder of a black man. News: The Klansmen all worked for the State Department of Corrections. Fark: the DOC sees NO REASON to check if there might be MORE Klansmen working for them   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Ku Klux Klan, White supremacy, Joseph Moore, Warren Williams, J. Edgar Hoover, Thomas Driver, white prison guard, home of Charles Newcomb  
308 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2021 at 4:21 AM



Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know someone that works for the Florida DOC. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he, his brother, and his father were all in the Klan.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.


It's a farken Scooby Doo cartoon. They took off their hoods and were still wearing hoods.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of course they won't check. At this rate they'll have no racists working for them.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

casual disregard: foo monkey: When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.

It's a farken Scooby Doo cartoon. They took off their hoods and were still wearing hoods.


And yeah, as for Velma? I'd do her!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

casual disregard: casual disregard: foo monkey: When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.

It's a farken Scooby Doo cartoon. They took off their hoods and were still wearing hoods.

And yeah, as for Velma? I'd do her!

[Fark user image 577x1024]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Racists in my DOC? That's a first.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: casual disregard: casual disregard: foo monkey: When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.

It's a farken Scooby Doo cartoon. They took off their hoods and were still wearing hoods.

And yeah, as for Velma? I'd do her!

[Fark user image 577x1024]

[i.imgur.com image 540x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll be in my bunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I know someone that works for the Florida DOC. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he, his brother, and his father were all in the Klan.


They do zero checking since the place is a body shop that replaced the revolving door with a food processor.

A not-so-klanny relative introduced me to the DOC cliche of, "it doesn't matter what your title is, since everyone there is in prison."
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because they would have no employees
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: foo monkey: casual disregard: casual disregard: foo monkey: When they took off their hoods and realized they were all law enforcement, they must have been super-embarrassed.

It's a farken Scooby Doo cartoon. They took off their hoods and were still wearing hoods.

And yeah, as for Velma? I'd do her!

[Fark user image 577x1024]

[i.imgur.com image 540x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'll be in my bunk.

[Fark user image 850x1251]


I will see you Velma and raise you a Daphne
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
