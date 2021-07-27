 Skip to content
(BNO News)   Congrats plague rats, we're back to 100,000 new Covid cases per day   (bnonews.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yep. Even in my reasonably-well-vaxxed county, cases have doubled week-over-week for the last three weeks.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
F*ck.
All.
Y'all.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just in time for school!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chariset: Just in time for school!


Time to catch those back to school ventilator sales at Target and Kohls.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.


Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Har, har. Ole Biden didn't get his *cough* 70% and we *cough* *cough* done stuck it *cough* *gag* *wheeze* to them dumb *hack* *chortle* *prolonged coughing* Libs! *cough*

Can't wait for *cough* *cough* *cough* *hunnngh* *cough* Trump to be reinstated, *cough* *gag* *clutches chest* *thud* ... (weakly) MAGA... *gasp* ...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.


I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.

I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?


I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: MrBallou: dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.

I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?

I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely.


Also, this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's a good way to visualize the risk.


scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: MrBallou: dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.

I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?

I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely.

Also, this

[Link][Fark user image image 740x368]


A new study from Israel suggests that the vaccine is only 39% effective at blocking infection by Delta. https://www.forbes.com/sites/r​oberthar​t/2021/07/23/pfizer-shot-just-39-effec​tive-against-delta-infection-but-large​ly-prevents-severe-illness-israel-stud​y-suggests/?sh=33ec907584f1

I don't particularly like those odds.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: make me some tea: make me some tea: MrBallou: dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.

I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?

I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely.

Also, this

[Link][Fark user image image 740x368]

A new study from Israel suggests that the vaccine is only 39% effective at blocking infection by Delta. https://www.forbes.com/sites/ro​berthart/2021/07/23/pfizer-shot-just-3​9-effective-against-delta-infection-bu​t-largely-prevents-severe-illness-isra​el-study-suggests/?sh=33ec907584f1

I don't particularly like those odds.


It's one study, and it may reflect the fact that Israel vaccinated most of their population months before the U.S., and this is why there's talk of a third booster needed for us soonish.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The states reporting the most new cases are: Florida (38,321 for a three-day period), Texas (8,642), California (7,731), Louisiana (6,818), Georgia (3,587), Utah (2,882), Alabama (2,667), and Missouri (2,414).

The rolling 7-day average for daily cases is 62,411, up from 12,648 a month ago.

Let's see..carry the two...and half of all new cases are coming from Florida.  DeSantis 2024!

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You guys remember July 27, 2020?  John Lewis' remains were carried over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.  President Trump announced he was too busy to throw out the first pitch at the Yankees game.  There were 58,762 reported new cases of COVID-19.

Today the US reported over 100K cases of COVID-19.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Here's a good way to visualize the risk.


[scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1105]


But you're saying there is a risk so I'm scared.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did you see the quarterly ad revenues on the Tucker Carlson show? Someone's going boat shopping, once the dealership reopens after all the salesmen died.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still blame the unvaccinated.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wasn't it 200k yesterday?

Sounds like we're moving in the right direction.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks republicans.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, the important thing is that y'all got to keep your freedumbs by not getting injected with a rushed, untested, experimental, 5G-nanoparticle-infused, Satanic vaccine; didn't have to suffer the indignity of having a piece of fabric stretched over your face occasionally; and best of all the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) didn't have to accept a penny less in dividends, because re-opening Business is much more important than ending the pandemic. Good job, everyone. Pick up your commemorative photo of a crying eagle, autographed by Marine Todd from that stack right over there.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely."

There is a non-zero chance of a tornado flying through my state, carrying enrage bulls and dropping them precisely to gore my abdomen. But I'm not going to walk around with an anti-bull riot shield on my head all day.

Your illogic is exactly why the morons keep flipping the science.

Remember just a couple months ago  ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Remember just a couple months ago ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.

"...

aaaaaaaand the hoooooooooooooome of theeeeeeeeeee braaaaaaaaaaaaaaave."
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We had almost two months where cases were relatively low and anyone could walk in and get a vaccine. Almost no other country on earth got that and we still blew it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Well, the important thing is that y'all got to keep your freedumbs by not getting injected with a rushed, untested, experimental, 5G-nanoparticle-infused, Satanic vaccine; didn't have to suffer the indignity of having a piece of fabric stretched over your face occasionally; and best of all the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) didn't have to accept a penny less in dividends, because re-opening Business is much more important than ending the pandemic. Good job, everyone. Pick up your commemorative photo of a crying eagle, autographed by Marine Todd from that stack right over there.


Meanwhile complete ignoring the unknown lasting effects this is going to have on Society Long haul.

But what am I talking about these farking idiots only care about the next quarter
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: zgrizz: Remember just a couple months ago ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.

"...aaaaaaaand the hoooooooooooooome of theeeeeeeeeee braaaaaaaaaaaaaaave."


"...Aaaaan aaaahm powd t'be uhn uhmurrikan, whar at leas' ah knows ahm fweeeeeeeeeee...."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just got an email that someone else at a thing I was at over the weekend has tested positive. I can't really say I am surprised. I am fully vaxxed (since April), I have no symptoms, but I have an appointment for a test today and I'll WFH for the time being. At least I have that flexibility.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saving businesses and corporations really is America's skinny cow.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come Dancing, Trumpsters!
cdn.history101.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely."

There is a non-zero chance of a tornado flying through my state, carrying enrage bulls and dropping them precisely to gore my abdomen. But I'm not going to walk around with an anti-bull riot shield on my head all day.

Your illogic is exactly why the morons keep flipping the science.

Remember just a couple months ago  ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.


The more you let COVID run wild thu the anti-vax population, the higher the likely-hood a new mutation will be created that can beat the vaccine.  Forcing everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus in the face of new variants that can already break through is not moronic, it's basic logic.

And yes, it protects the wearer.  Stopping the spread of the virus protects everyone, even if it doesn't directly affect your chances of contracting the virus as an individual in the immediate term.

Are people really too stupid to see this?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But how can we achieve Herd Immunity™ unless EVERYONE is infected??!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Thanks republicans.


The Republicans, the.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: We had almost two months where cases were relatively low and anyone could walk in and get a vaccine. Almost no other country on earth got that and we still blew it.


You say this like it comes as some surprise. Thirty percent of the country would gladly murder the rest for pure "stigginit", and fifty percent of the country seems content to just watch.

... and our elected representatives are surprisingly representative of that.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: zgrizz: "I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely."

There is a non-zero chance of a tornado flying through my state, carrying enrage bulls and dropping them precisely to gore my abdomen. But I'm not going to walk around with an anti-bull riot shield on my head all day.

Your illogic is exactly why the morons keep flipping the science.

Remember just a couple months ago  ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.

The more you let COVID run wild thu the anti-vax population, the higher the likely-hood a new mutation will be created that can beat the vaccine.  Forcing everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus in the face of new variants that can already break through is not moronic, it's basic logic.

And yes, it protects the wearer.  Stopping the spread of the virus protects everyone, even if it doesn't directly affect your chances of contracting the virus as an individual in the immediate term.

Are people really too stupid to see this?


Yes.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're really okay as a nation with killing our neighbors it seems.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: zgrizz: "I'm back to masking as well, as of a couple weeks ago. Still, the chances of breakthrough are still fairly low, and even then the chances of developing severe symptoms are some fraction of that. The reason CDC is recommending masks again is because there is a nonzero chance of vaccinated breakthroughs increasing community spread among largely unvaccinated populations. It's more about protecting the unvaccinated and the slowing generation of new variants at this point--something I support entirely."

There is a non-zero chance of a tornado flying through my state, carrying enrage bulls and dropping them precisely to gore my abdomen. But I'm not going to walk around with an anti-bull riot shield on my head all day.

Your illogic is exactly why the morons keep flipping the science.

Remember just a couple months ago  ... "Masks are not to protect the wearer, they are to protect the people around them". Now it is "Masks will protect the wearer".

Are people really too stupid to see this?

If you want to wear it, fine. I wouldn't dream of trying to prevent you. But to force everyone to do it for moronic reasons, including allowing the inbreed moron-class of anti-vaxxers to stay healthy? No f'ing way.

The more you let COVID run wild thu the anti-vax population, the higher the likely-hood a new mutation will be created that can beat the vaccine.  Forcing everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus in the face of new variants that can already break through is not moronic, it's basic logic.

And yes, it protects the wearer.  Stopping the spread of the virus protects everyone, even if it doesn't directly affect your chances of contracting the virus as an individual in the immediate term.

Are people really too stupid to see this?


you had people convinced through and through that wearing a mask was going to actually give them Covid-19

Yes, people are really this stupid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: We're really okay as a nation with killing our neighbors it seems.


I frankly don't understand it though we're creating a whole set of unknown variables unnecessarily.
We have no idea what's this going to do to society as a whole going forward.
My guess would be that we're going to completely change our workforce.
And not in a positive manner.
I suspect we're going to have less superstars and the quality of employee is going to become very very polarized.
And that's just off the tip of my iceberg of thoughts.
About the unknown possibilities that we're forcing into reality unnecessarily
 
animal color
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: We had almost two months where cases were relatively low and anyone could walk in and get a vaccine. Almost no other country on earth got that and we still blew it.


See the reasoning of smurt folks like zgrizz for why.

Science moves. Theories of transmission and prevention move, especially in a pandemic caused by a novel virus. But that's the one thing brilliant folks like zgrizz and the Trumpkins don't allow. Once you give them instructions, like "Attack the U.S. Capitol," or "Wear a mask, you farking cretin," there's no takesbacksies.

You are never allowed to say that the science has changed, our understanding has changed, or we made a mistake. Otherwise, Trumpkins will demand your death at the altar of He Who is Never Wrong.

What the Trumpkins don't get is that the smartest people on Earth change their minds. They have flexible intellects that adapt to changing situations.

Instead, the fling lie-filled poo and call it the truth. And they wonder why you don't love them specifically for flinging poo at your face.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess I'll the be first to point out subby is wrong. We're not at 100k reported per day yet.

Worldometer shows 62,000 yesterday and 37k the day before. CDC shows about 60k 7 day moving average.

Come back in a week or two.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vaccinated.
Still wear a mask.
When I go grocery shopping 90% are unmasked and I know most are unvaccinated.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I guess I'll the be first to point out subby is wrong. We're not at 100k reported per day yet.

Worldometer shows 62,000 yesterday and 37k the day before. CDC shows about 60k 7 day moving average.

Come back in a week or two.


Google shows 100,000

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Make no mistake, Republicans are deliberately trying to make the pandemic worse on Biden's watch.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I guess I'll the be first to point out subby is wrong. We're not at 100k reported per day yet.

Worldometer shows 62,000 yesterday and 37k the day before. CDC shows about 60k 7 day moving average.

Come back in a week or two.


worldometer is also missing numbers from key plaguerat states like Florida.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't blame the unvaccinated!  You'll hurt their feelings!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hardinparamedic: We're really okay as a nation with killing our neighbors it seems.

I frankly don't understand it though we're creating a whole set of unknown variables unnecessarily.
We have no idea what's this going to do to society as a whole going forward.
My guess would be that we're going to completely change our workforce.
And not in a positive manner.
I suspect we're going to have less superstars and the quality of employee is going to become very very polarized.
And that's just off the tip of my iceberg of thoughts.
About the unknown possibilities that we're forcing into reality unnecessarily


Unnecessarily?  You do realize that if everyone had gotten the vaccine, Sleepy Joe Biden would have gotten a win, right?  And to top it off, "Doctor" Faucci would have been able to claim he was right about this all along.  Get your priorities in order, man!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Thanks republicans.


Idiocy knows no political boundaries.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I guess I'll the be first to point out subby is wrong. We're not at 100k reported per day yet.

Worldometer shows 62,000 yesterday and 37k the day before. CDC shows about 60k 7 day moving average.

Come back in a week or two.


Sigh.  I had that site in my toolbar since last April.  Finally deleted it last month because it looked like we were on the right track.

Just added it back.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrBallou: dodecahedron: make me some tea: I'm glad I'm vaccinated and so are most people I know.

Way too many vaccinated people I know are getting breakthrough cases. One was quite sick. I would like to know if these cases, even the mild ones, also carry risks of long term vascular issues.

I've decided to go back to being careful like I was before getting vaccinated. It worked then and why take chances?


"This", but I never stopped.  I know vaccine aren't 100% and I knew many of those maskless hadn't ditched masking, they'd never complied.

Plus, it helps with my pollen allergies.  Heck, even after they dropped the mask policy at work (which they've taken up again) i never stopped there either -- warehouses are quite dusty, and that's one of my allergens as well.
 
