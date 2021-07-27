 Skip to content
 
(Komo)   "Am I going to die?" asked the 7-year-old child after being maced during a conflict over potential COVID-19 exposure   (komonews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Glad they arrested the asshat who sprayed on felony charges.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a hard 32...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: That's a hard 32...


Judge not a book by its cover, you don't know what kind of personality she has.
"KOMO News did a background check and found Slape has an extensive criminal history, including 21 other arrests ranging from disorderly conduct to theft."
Hmm..
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all are, kid.  We all are.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?


I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: We all are, kid.  We all are.


Its just the when and where that are really hard to figure out
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...


"If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you,"


I think this is very reasonable.
/
I don't know why companies still mandate employees to do all that extra farking talking shiat when they're ringing you up
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Czarina Lee Slape

Well, someone's parent(s) had an overly inflated opinion of their new baby.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...

"If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you,"


I think this is very reasonable.
/
I don't know why companies still mandate employees to do all that extra farking talking shiat when they're ringing you up


"when I have nothing to say, my lips are sealed. Say something once,why say it again?"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Czarina Lee Slape

Well, someone's parent(s) had an overly inflated opinion of their new baby.


I mean... the Pacific Northwest DOES have a weird problem...

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​r​omanian-princess-admits-running-cockfi​ghting-ring-oregon-n158086
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did we see that quote in the article?  Can we just make stuff up?  OK.

Then the little boy realized it wasn't mace but rather a gene mutation formula.  This was his origin story. Some gain super strength.  Some emulate the skills of arachnids or great animals.  But today that wasn't to be.  The little boy was mutated into a carrot.  His arms and legs fell off and it was said that he suffered greatly.  But this lasted only a moment, as dropped to the ground and rolled and slipped down the elevator shaft and died instantly.
Rumor had it that he was eaten by a rabbit who later inconvenienced a small suburb, but we can save that for another time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: waxbeans: puffy999: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...

"If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you,"


I think this is very reasonable.
/
I don't know why companies still mandate employees to do all that extra farking talking shiat when they're ringing you up

"when I have nothing to say, my lips are sealed. Say something once,why say it again?"


Exactly. I don't get why too many people are talking in public during a pandemic involving human respiration fluids
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Did we see that quote in the article?  Can we just make stuff up?  OK.

Then the little boy realized it wasn't mace but rather a gene mutation formula.  This was his origin story. Some gain super strength.  Some emulate the skills of arachnids or great animals.  But today that wasn't to be.  The little boy was mutated into a carrot.  His arms and legs fell off and it was said that he suffered greatly.  But this lasted only a moment, as dropped to the ground and rolled and slipped down the elevator shaft and died instantly.
Rumor had it that he was eaten by a rabbit who later inconvenienced a small suburb, but we can save that for another time.


Ummm

Police said the boy asked if he was going to die while Seattle Fire crews helped take care of him.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: waxbeans: puffy999: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...

"If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you,"


I think this is very reasonable.
/
I don't know why companies still mandate employees to do all that extra farking talking shiat when they're ringing you up

"when I have nothing to say, my lips are sealed. Say something once,why say it again?"

Exactly. I don't get why too many people are talking in public during a pandemic involving human respiration fluids


We are vain and we are blind. I hate people when they're not polite.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.


Depends on the definition of "attacking" that is used
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

I mean the woman SAID not to talk to her anymore...

"If you talk to me again I'm going to mace you,"


I think this is very reasonable.
/
I don't know why companies still mandate employees to do all that extra farking talking shiat when they're ringing you up


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smile almighty Jesus, neurotoxic extracts got me down
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is unfortunately true. I hope lawmakers do us a solid and change that.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.

Depends on the definition of "attacking" that is used


Nope. See the post above. Farkers are disappointed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: lifeslammer: EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.

Depends on the definition of "attacking" that is used

Nope. See the post above. Farkers are disappointed.


And like i always say "accidents" happen


I mean sure they might have been aranged but still
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: puffy999: That's a hard 32...

Judge not a book by its cover, you don't know what kind of personality she has.
"KOMO News did a background check and found Slape has an extensive criminal history, including 21 other arrests ranging from disorderly conduct to theft."
Hmm..


Most books' covers are reasonably accurate.

If the title reads "Natural Harvest: A Collection Of Semen-based Recipes", and I open it to find it about a romance set during the Franco-Prussian war, I will be surprised.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy


?????
Since I work from home. I have stayed home during all this. Only went to get food. For a year. And. I tell you, people didn't try at all to avoid each other. Even while I was trying to avoid them. Not enough people take this seriously.
Meanwhile I don't go down an isle with other people. I don't walk up the a shelf while other people are deciding what to take for purchase.
I for one I'm taking this very seriously and try my best to social distance keep my talking down to a bare minimum and try to avoid others and give them space.
It'd be nice if others also participated in this because otherwise it's extremely difficult to do I have to do.
To the point that sometimes I'm walking fast nearly running to get away from people who aren't really trying to social distance.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: lifeslammer: EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.

Depends on the definition of "attacking" that is used

Nope. See the post above. Farkers are disappointed.


Ce que j'ai fais, ce soir la
Ce qu'elle a dit, ce soir la
Realisant mon espoir
Je me lance, vers la gloire, OK
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Resident Muslim: puffy999: That's a hard 32...

Judge not a book by its cover, you don't know what kind of personality she has.
"KOMO News did a background check and found Slape has an extensive criminal history, including 21 other arrests ranging from disorderly conduct to theft."
Hmm..

Most books' covers are reasonably accurate.

If the title reads "Natural Harvest: A Collection Of Semen-based Recipes", and I open it to find it about a romance set during the Franco-Prussian war, I will be surprised.

[Fark user image 425x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: EdgeRunner: "We understand that people are concerned about the variant, but you can't attack people who aren't wearing a mask," said McNerthney.

This is going to be a huge disappointment for some Farkers.

[Fark user image 425x247]


Well, I hope violence filled out an I-9 and is having income tax withheld.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy


Did you see her picture?  She was never gonna conquer a flight of stairs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lifeless: namegoeshere: If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy

Did you see her picture?  She was never gonna conquer a flight of stairs.


ALSO.
Do we really want people exerting themselves during a pandemic doesn't that mean more of their respiration is in the area
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Smile almighty Jesus, neurotoxic extracts got me down


It really hurts, mommy. Worse than the last time.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?


Do you usually push a stroller with a kid in it up and down stairs?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Did we see that quote in the article?  Can we just make stuff up?  OK.

Then the little boy realized it wasn't mace but rather a gene mutation formula.  This was his origin story. Some gain super strength.  Some emulate the skills of arachnids or great animals.  But today that wasn't to be.  The little boy was mutated into a carrot.  His arms and legs fell off and it was said that he suffered greatly.  But this lasted only a moment, as dropped to the ground and rolled and slipped down the elevator shaft and died instantly.
Rumor had it that he was eaten by a rabbit who later inconvenienced a small suburb, but we can save that for another time.


"Police said the boy asked if he was going to die while Seattle Fire crews helped take care of him."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

Do you usually push a stroller with a kid in it up and down stairs?


I mean, down.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Am I going to die?" asked the 7-year-old child after being maced during a conflict over potential COVID-19 exposure

Yes. The DOW demands it. We tried killing off the elderly, now it's time to move on to children. Freedom isn't free, kid.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: namegoeshere: If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy

?????
Since I work from home. I have stayed home during all this. Only went to get food. For a year. And. I tell you, people didn't try at all to avoid each other. Even while I was trying to avoid them. Not enough people take this seriously.
Meanwhile I don't go down an isle with other people. I don't walk up the a shelf while other people are deciding what to take for purchase.
I for one I'm taking this very seriously and try my best to social distance keep my talking down to a bare minimum and try to avoid others and give them space.
It'd be nice if others also participated in this because otherwise it's extremely difficult to do I have to do.
To the point that sometimes I'm walking fast nearly running to get away from people who aren't really trying to social distance.


Wear a mask, you'll be fine. Do you guys not have curbside groceries?

Working every day with one around hundreds.

Masks work. Crazy, I know.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Police said the boy asked if he was going to die while Seattle Fire crews helped take care of him."

No, afterwards.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: White_Scarf_Syndrome: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

Do you usually push a stroller with a kid in it up and down stairs?

I mean, down.


My son asked to do this in a cardboard box. I reminded him already tried it in the 80's and it didn't work so well.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: thehellisthis: Smile almighty Jesus, neurotoxic extracts got me down

It really hurts, mommy. Worse than the last time.


There's that "holy hell" moment when you discover the song is not some zany asshole thing but a sardonic commentary on christian science and a condemnation of one of the guys' cousins for killing their little kid due to religious child abuse.

Ok, so maybe it's a little bit zany asshole but that's a hell of a hook for an extremely serious moral discussion when you listen to it again ten years later.
 
tuxq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
high risk for covid.

Then keep your obese ass at home, lady. Or better yet, take the stairs and stop making your problem everyone else's.

She's one step away from riding a rascal scooter for the rest of her life and making it everyone else's problem.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Exile On Beale Street: thehellisthis: Smile almighty Jesus, neurotoxic extracts got me down

It really hurts, mommy. Worse than the last time.

There's that "holy hell" moment when you discover the song is not some zany asshole thing but a sardonic commentary on christian science and a condemnation of one of the guys' cousins for killing their little kid due to religious child abuse.

Ok, so maybe it's a little bit zany asshole but that's a hell of a hook for an extremely serious moral discussion when you listen to it again ten years later.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If anyone is wondering...
Ween - Spinal Meningitis Lyrics
Youtube bZ9bbXi6Ih8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: waxbeans: You know maybe you should social distance  ladies and gentlemen.

Why is everyone ignoring the news?

Do you usually push a stroller with a kid in it up and down stairs?


(my kid is now 30)
But. When she still needed to be in a stroller, I'd pick up the whole thing and climbing the stares. I don't get the thump, thump, up the flight of stairs. You're either bumping the hell out of your child or you're going extremely slow holding everybody the fark up.


Jesus farking Christ having a stroller is not an excuse to slow everyone the fark down pick the farking stroller up and climb the farking stairs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: waxbeans: namegoeshere: If you're that afraid of catching COVID, what the f*ck are you doing riding the elevator with other people?

/didn't ride an elevator until vaccinated
//still won't get on with strangers
///in reality, crazy woman is crazy

?????
Since I work from home. I have stayed home during all this. Only went to get food. For a year. And. I tell you, people didn't try at all to avoid each other. Even while I was trying to avoid them. Not enough people take this seriously.
Meanwhile I don't go down an isle with other people. I don't walk up the a shelf while other people are deciding what to take for purchase.
I for one I'm taking this very seriously and try my best to social distance keep my talking down to a bare minimum and try to avoid others and give them space.
It'd be nice if others also participated in this because otherwise it's extremely difficult to do I have to do.
To the point that sometimes I'm walking fast nearly running to get away from people who aren't really trying to social distance.

Wear a mask, you'll be fine. Do you guys not have curbside groceries?

Working every day with one around hundreds.

Masks work. Crazy, I know.


I would do curbside but it's an extra six bucks.

That's a whole six-pack dude.


Anyway my point is I don't think it's unreasonable to ask people to stay the fark away from each other and if someone is getting too close to someone else I don't see why that person can't tell them to fark off and back up


And specifically to the situation in this news segment the lady specifically said don't speak to me again
 
indylaw
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"A preliminary report says Slape, who police found quickly, claimed she was protecting herself because she is high-risk for COVID-19 and is worried about the Delta variant"

Then I'm going to suggest you should a) get vaccinated; b) stay out of crowded spaces in public venues; and c) lose weight, cause diabeetus is the silent killer.
 
chipaku
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: the asshat who sprayed on felony charges


You can spray on felony charges? Is that like spray on tan?
 
