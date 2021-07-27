 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   People move into neighborhood with airport and waste management in place. Waste management brings gulls, airport doesn't like bird strikes. Bird bangers proposed. Residents say NIMBY and won't somebody think of the children? Yes this thread again   (wcax.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seagull . Caught sayof airport that has started bird banging. " See, told ya so" Is It dead or not. WCAX Says yes. Burlington International Airport Looking for trash -OR- "hello, I am write middle finger salute and wait for answer again"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty much the only way to get rid of the birds is to close and cleanup or cap the waste facility. Birds are persistent and will eventually overcome or ignore most of the attempts to scare them off.
We have facilities where we've tried the fake owls, the shiny whirly things, lasers, etc. The only two things that worked so far are netting (fine enough to keep the birds from setting up a roost) and there is a gel that irritates their feet. And we don't have exposed food or trash to attract them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our landfills use falcons. They are extremely effective.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Our landfills use falcons. They are extremely effective.


F-16 Fighting Falcons would work but the folks around the Burlington area opposed them (as well a their replacement F-35s)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline has words and are arranged in odd order. Is almost like English, head hurts reading. Subby need copy editor. Feel like am having stroke and won't someone think of the grammar Nazis? Not sure what this thread is again.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And with all the extreme weather conditions worsening, not only is it highly unlikely that the gorillas will freeze to death come winter, but the chances of firegullnadoes are up to record levels!!

/when the feral cat army finally managed to annex their second baggage terminal, they colluded with the gulls in an attempt to overthrow the few remaining souls of the TSA, and would maybe have succeeded had the tactical needle snakes not been deployed.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bird bangers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

subsetzero: Tr0mBoNe: Our landfills use falcons. They are extremely effective.

F-16 Fighting Falcons would work but the folks around the Burlington area opposed them (as well a their replacement F-35s)


Eagles can work. But they're more of a Standoff Bird.
 
pd2001
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: subsetzero: Tr0mBoNe: Our landfills use falcons. They are extremely effective.

F-16 Fighting Falcons would work but the folks around the Burlington area opposed them (as well a their replacement F-35s)

Eagles can work. But they're more of a Standoff Bird.


Warthogs have more loiter time, but the BRRRRRRT might violate the noise ordinance as well.
 
