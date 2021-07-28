 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Moral of the story: Don't laugh at a drunk   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I despise rude drunks.

Particularly those drunks who physically harm others.

Stop being drunk somewhere else. And please stop harming others.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We are central PA indeed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It sounds like she was just a Hare drunk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slap Shot - Who own the Chiefs... Ooownnzzz!!!!!
Youtube x5Xp9hvTvPk
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just glad 45-year-old Shari Hare didn't show us her derriere.
 
