When driving through New Jersey, be sure to stop by the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area
42
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Springsteen service area?
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gulper Eel: No Springsteen service area?


It's tough...So tough...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gulper Eel: No Springsteen service area?


He politely declined.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thinking about becoming a "Save our Cheesequake!" crank and starting some sort of protest.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously some very different services offered. I'm guessing hair care at the Bon Jovi.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it have a hitching post I can tie my steel horse up to?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't even ask about the James Gandolfini service stop. You were never there.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The orange juice at the James Gandolfini Rest Stop is the kind with some pulp.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Don't even ask about the James Gandolfini service stop. You were never there.


And stay the fark away from the dumpsters!  There's...uh...bees in 'em.

/Exterminators are coming Thursday.
//And maybe Friday too if you don't keep your friggin' mout' shut.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Frank Sinatra Service Area provides one for your baby and one more for the road.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heard you can get an 8-ball at the Whitney Houston stop
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an app now that tells you when you're half way there.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know about now, but back in the 90's the Garden State Parkway was a shiatty intrastate road. So many potholes, but it was the easiest way to get to Atlantic City.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh, training bras and mini-pads at the Judy Blume service area?
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cheesequake... hey thats the name of my Bon Jovi tribute band!
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Am I the only one thinking that "Cheesequake" sounds like some shiatty ridiculous dessert at Applebee's?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These aren't really rest stops. More like dead ends.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Larry Doby was a cool guy. I used to run into him at cappy's corner convenience store here in Montclair back in the 90's.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are plenty of women and at least a few men that wouldn't mind servicing Jon Bon Jovi's area.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Don't even ask about the James Gandolfini service stop. You were never there.


You mean the local restaurant that's food is..eh..but is regularly voted as having some of the best ice cream/candy in the state?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: These aren't really rest stops. More like dead ends.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They spent too much money on the Whitney Houston service area. You might say it's underwater.

/yep! A door!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
James Gandolfini had a heart attack ack ack ack ack ack 
You oughta know by now
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's made of lipstick, plastic and paint. A touch of sable for the lines.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes but which one has the best glory holes?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most people don't remember the Vince Lombardi Service Center except, perhaps, from the Dead Milkmen song, but it was a real place with all kinds of very cool memorabilia.  Something happened, though, and they took it all away.  I was driving up to NYC in '96 or so for work and planned to stop there to shoot a couple of pictures for a friend that was a Packers fan but everything inside was gone and only one small sign remained.  Later someone told me that so much prostitution was happening there that Lombardi's family took it all down.  Not sure if that is the real story.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't fark with Clara barton
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i'm not a bon jovi fan but this is cool
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Living On A Prayer Rest Area?
 
darch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Larry Doby was a cool guy. I used to run into him at cappy's corner convenience store here in Montclair back in the 90's.


Montclair State alum here.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Don't fark with Clara barton


I should think not, what with the whole being dead thing and all.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Reverborama: Most people don't remember the Vince Lombardi Service Center except, perhaps, from the Dead Milkmen song, but it was a real place with all kinds of very cool memorabilia.  Something happened, though, and they took it all away.  I was driving up to NYC in '96 or so for work and planned to stop there to shoot a couple of pictures for a friend that was a Packers fan but everything inside was gone and only one small sign remained.  Later someone told me that so much prostitution was happening there that Lombardi's family took it all down.  Not sure if that is the real story.


It's still there. It was recently renovated. That's on the Turnpike, not the Parkway.
 
darch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reverborama: Most people don't remember the Vince Lombardi Service Center except, perhaps, from the Dead Milkmen song, but it was a real place with all kinds of very cool memorabilia.  Something happened, though, and they took it all away.  I was driving up to NYC in '96 or so for work and planned to stop there to shoot a couple of pictures for a friend that was a Packers fan but everything inside was gone and only one small sign remained.  Later someone told me that so much prostitution was happening there that Lombardi's family took it all down.  Not sure if that is the real story.


Pretty much true.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark bon jovi. Springsteen all the way
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 292x195]

Uh, training bras and mini-pads at the Judy Blume service area?


I'd like to propose as Fark cannon that Judy Blume and Beverly Cleary are interchangeable ala Hellen Keller/Anne Frank/Amelia Earhart, because I looked at that for a minute thinking, "What does Judy Blume have to do with New Jersey?  She's based out of Washington state."
 
darch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The prostitution part is true. And JerseyTim is correct: It's on the NJTP, not the GSP.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No matter where you go in Jersey, it's halfway theeeeere.  Ooooohhhh, living on a prayer!

What, no Glen Danzig rest stop?
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 292x195]

Uh, training bras and mini-pads at the Judy Blume service area?


"Are you there, God? It's me, Monmouth"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Gulper Eel: No Springsteen service area?

He politely declined.


Not sure why this has three funny votes: https://www.northjersey.com/story/new​s​/transportation/2021/07/27/garden-stat​e-parkway-rest-stops-named-famous-peop​le-nj/5390649001/

"Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," said New Jersey Hall of Fame spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Imagine driving through the middle of Ireland and seeing this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
42 comments

