(Some Guy)   No snark - these brick sculptures are cool, and maybe a bit creepy   (brickarchitecture.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok this is awesome 😎

👍
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bricks are cool and stuff, but all I'm saying is that this Jenga set could wind up ruling them all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty cool
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Bricks are cool and stuff, but all I'm saying is that this Jenga set could wind up ruling them all.

[Fark user image 600x741]


Stop linking to Japanese porn.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [i.kym-cdn.com image 627x871]


A LOT creepy.  Not even a little bit cool.
Accurate logo, though.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
