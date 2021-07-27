 Skip to content
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with journey cover bands?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse.  The real Journey could be there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: What's wrong with journey cover bands?


It's been a mystery
But still they try to see
Why something good can hurt so bad
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: What's wrong with journey cover bands?


WTF did they do after they play Don't Stop Believing, and what do they do that is better than just having the jukebox do it?

I would ask the same questions of the actual band.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the roving reporters. That would do it for me.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is the Ozarks?

*Googles*

Huh, well, anywhere that Missouri is involved is the worst place in America.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Pretty much as the article describes. Even the semi-high dollar places cater to the lower denominator sets.  Tan-Tar-A was/is kind of the premier resort in the area.  It's not an awful place to stay, but it defiantly plays(ed) to the "Dueling Banjos" aesthetic and ambience.

The last time I was in the area was 1999, Tan-Tar-A was owned by Marriott at the time, so it was standard corporate fare, but geared towards Missour-uh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake of the Ozarks seems to be a thing because Missouri is a long way from the ocean.  It's like Panama City for people from Kansas City.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?


Both are actually beautiful places if you can get past the people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Imagine a place filled with Bud Light swilling Shoji Tabuchi / Yakov Smirnoff fans, who all believe the vaccine is an evil government plot, posing for pictures while getting it on in a public pool.  I'd call them rednecks, but rednecks have standards.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: valenumr: What's wrong with journey cover bands?

WTF did they do after they play Don't Stop Believing, and what do they do that is better than just having the jukebox do it?

I would ask the same questions of the actual band.


Hey, some will win, some will lose.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Mar-a-lago ?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: flamark: kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?

Both are actually beautiful places if you can get past the people.


Isn't that most places?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Imagine a place filled with Bud Light swilling Shoji Tabuchi / Yakov Smirnoff fans, who all believe the vaccine is an evil government plot, posing for pictures while getting it on in a public pool.  I'd call them rednecks, but rednecks have standards.


Way back in the long, long ago, my family did Christmas in Branson. It was a complete flop, because everything was closed... except a shiatty dive bar called the bearded clam.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: It could be worse.  The real Journey could be there.


A couple of month ago I was coming home from the store and had to pull over because I was laughing so hard.

I saw a banner announcing that Journey (the real one, not a cover band) is playing the local Catholic church's (albeit rather large) Summer Festival next month.

Oh how the mighty have fallen

/they've had some decent C-D level bands over the years, Eddie Money, Atlanta Rhythm Section, several others who were big in the 70-80s and are/we're still out on the road grinding it out
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it not Florida?  This place is a sh*thole.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Its Mar-a-lago ?


Was that intentionally going with the earworm?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Missourah.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG WE JUST GOT LURED INTO THE WORST PLACE IN AMERICA

/reporting thread for being so terrible
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize Missourah.


Any way you want it...
/I need to stop
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: OMG WE JUST GOT LURED INTO THE WORST PLACE IN AMERICA

/reporting thread for being so terrible


Hehehe, I'm laughing out loud. So true.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of unvaccinated drunken vacationers, Journey cover bands, a bar called Shorty Pants, and roving reporters... what's not to loathe?

I dunno, the bar called Shorty Pants is worth a shot.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


No Steve Smith.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only they're going to get a dentist convention to show up is if they get REO Speedwagon.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing compared to Lake Havasu.

Workaholics "Turn Down For What" Parody - Bikini Girls Boat Fail Crash #TDFWFail
Youtube hqbVMLOialU
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Thousands of unvaccinated drunken vacationers, Journey cover bands, a bar called Shorty Pants, and roving reporters... what's not to loathe?

I dunno, the bar called Shorty Pants is worth a shot.


It's not the pants.  It's what's in them.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I remember there were huge crowds of people day drinking on boats all day. Sure, it's a trashy crowd, but it's not exactly hell on earth. There's booze. And bikinis. And sometimes no bikinis.

There's also lake cops. Watch out for them. Buddy of mind got busted for boating while intoxicated. You think getting pulled over when you're the piss drunk guy in the passenger seat is bad, try getting boarded.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look around the bar and lake and see all of the healthy maskless partiers and think covid doesn't exist. Get ready for a surprise, people gasping to breathe on ventilators aren't making it out to the lake. Is this a dark comedy? Seems like It should be.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Beautiful, but for the people' might just resolve itself if the Delta Tango and Frappuccino variants take hold along with the diabetes in the older communities there.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, when I was in college, we'd hit the lake of the Ozarks in the summer, and even I could, uh, meet some nice willing ladies.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: flamark: kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?

Both are actually beautiful places if you can get past the people.


CSB
Had a cousin that moved to Missouri and opened a small country market. Wanted to be closer to the kin in Stone County and live a simple life. Less than a year later he was back in California. He told me the only thing wrong with the simple life was the simple people.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to be a boat person if I was one of the idle rich.

Of course, it would have to be a coastal boat, not some inland bullshiat. Give me a small cabin cruiser with about a small camper's worth of amenities and I'd old-man-and-the-sea that shiat. I would not gather into boat parades with thousands of plague rats.

I look at the floor plans and think "I could just tear out that dinette and put a little desk there and someday satellite broadband will be a real thing that's reliable.. floating work-from-home. Stash about 5 of those Jackery power bricks in there and cover the roof with the matching solar panels...(like the recent LTT spot w/the boat).

/watches Captain Ron too often
//and Cast Away
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JFC I'm sure the blogger's complaints also included the lack of kale salads and that his decaf soy latte was barely even hot.
 
hoihoi8
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Used to go as a kid. All my uncle's had boats. Imagine the most touristy redneck town ever. Go karts everywhere. Dinner and show restaurants. Worlds tallest chicken, etc
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've never been there, but I have seen the Wisconsin Dells.  Is it even worse than that?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drayno76: kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Pretty much as the article describes. Even the semi-high dollar places cater to the lower denominator sets.  Tan-Tar-A was/is kind of the premier resort in the area.  It's not an awful place to stay, but it defiantly plays(ed) to the "Dueling Banjos" aesthetic and ambience.

The last time I was in the area was 1999, Tan-Tar-A was owned by Marriott at the time, so it was standard corporate fare, but geared towards Missour-uh.


Yeah, it's kinda like real-life Deliverance... but with frat boys.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How is it not Florida?  This place is a sh*thole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Winter's Bone
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?


Its basically a white trash version of Sodom and Gomorah.

It may sound harsh but there is one part of the lake that is notorious for its debauchery. And I doubt that has waned during this pandemic.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Party​_​Cove

And not to mention the weekly deaths caused by a combination of boating and booze.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wanna take a shot?... with a fish in it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: JFC I'm sure the blogger's complaints also included the lack of kale salads and that his decaf soy latte was barely even hot.


We both come to Fark to experience class consciousness but in opposite ways.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drayno76: kdawg7736: What's wrong with Journey?

Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Pretty much as the article describes. Even the semi-high dollar places cater to the lower denominator sets.  Tan-Tar-A was/is kind of the premier resort in the area.  It's not an awful place to stay, but it defiantly plays(ed) to the "Dueling Banjos" aesthetic and ambience.

The last time I was in the area was 1999, Tan-Tar-A was owned by Marriott at the time, so it was standard corporate fare, but geared towards Missour-uh.


Fun Fact: Jimmy Buffet's hotel group bought the property and turned it into a Margaritaville resort.

I think it was much needed. From what I've heard, I don't think they've done much renovating since the last time you were there.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: valenumr: flamark: kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?

Both are actually beautiful places if you can get past the people.

Isn't that most places?


I like that "The Hills Have Eyes" ambience.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet we should just "wait 2 weeks," right?

I'll check back.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I've never been there, but I have seen the Wisconsin Dells.  Is it even worse than that?


I worked five summers in the Dells, at least their pools have bleach.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Herr Morgenstern: valenumr: flamark: kdawg7736: Also never been to Ozarks, anyone here have? What was it like?

Just drove thru the Ohio River valley. Can't be worse than that, can it?

Both are actually beautiful places if you can get past the people.

Isn't that most places?

I like that "The Hills Have Eyes" ambience.


The sequel was OK but the third movie was all kinds of awesome!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to live in a postage-stamp sized town about 40 minutes from the lake. It's really large, and pretty.  When there aren't breaks from college classes (and there are a lot of big and small schools within a few hours of the lake) it's pretty strictly a place where people come to fish, ride around in whatever watercraft they have, and camp for a few days.  And it's as boring as it sounds.  The problem comes from the kids -- a lot from likewise postage-stamp sized towns --when they get away from Mom and Dad and their weekday bible study groups for the first time, and then drink like Spencer Tracy and screw like Clara Bow.  So it does have some of that old-time Hollywood glamor about it if you're drunk enough.  And everybody is.
 
