(SFGate)   How was your vacation, Kiana? "A drag, a real drag"   (sfgate.com) divider line
13
‘’ 3 hours ago  
12 years old and swimming at midnight? She's lucky it was only a crocodile and not a human..
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oh, 18yo.

That explains it better.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL there are salt water crocodiles on Mexico's Pacific coast...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know you have 'signs' but you need MORE. There needs to be a rope or a gate to close off the beach at night, it is not safe at all

I don't think the crocodiles are going to pay much attention to the rope.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, what's a crocodile doing IN MEXICO?

That's the wrong country, the wrong continent, and the wrong ocean ffs!

Nobody expects crocodiles IN MEXICO!
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I felt heaviness on my leg, I looked down, and I feel myself getting pulled," Fta.

If I had a dollar...
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wait, what's a crocodile doing IN MEXICO?

That's the wrong country, the wrong continent, and the wrong ocean ffs!

Nobody expects crocodiles IN MEXICO!


Surprise!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wait, what's a crocodile doing IN MEXICO?

That's the wrong country, the wrong continent, and the wrong ocean ffs!

Nobody expects crocodiles IN MEXICO!


A tiger!? In Bengal!?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are critters that live in water that may want to eat you.  Seems simple to me.  Don't go in the water.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BlueBox: There are critters that live in water that may want to eat you.  Seems simple to me.  Don't go in the water.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


S'not only water. All kinds of fluids conceal predators.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If her family had only gone to the Ozarks
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Swimming in the ocean around midnight...  What's the worst that could happen?

Glad the kid is alive and okay. However, there's a shiatload of wrong choices going on here in this story. Not sure what would make a person think it's safe to swim at night in the open ocean when that is prime hunting time for predators.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Gyrfalcon: Wait, what's a crocodile doing IN MEXICO?

That's the wrong country, the wrong continent, and the wrong ocean ffs!

Nobody expects crocodiles IN MEXICO!

Surprise!


Thanks, Interesting link!

The species was redescribed as Crocodylus FloridAnus by William Temple Hornaday in 1875

I, uh, might have altered the capitalization there. Just a little.

/Florid Anus
 
