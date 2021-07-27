 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   The dump truck always has the right of way   (wgme.com) divider line
    Automobile, Car, truck, crash, Wilton, police  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephanie Plum told us this years ago.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I always yield to your mom, Subby.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought this story was going to be about somebody's big ass
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I always yield to your mom, Subby.


Because subby's mom has dumps like a truck?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right of weight, not right of way.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Used to run with a girl who crossed the line and hit a dumptruck head on. She was sleeping at the time, having just done a shot of heroin. Broke both of her taluses, along with half the other bones in her body.  Her husband went to the yard to get her belongings out of the car, it was a ball.  The only operable part was the trunk. He opened it while the car was upside down and he said it rained used needles for a sid minute. All the time she spent in the bathroom became clear before the last one hit the ground.
 
