 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   The Moors decide to sue   (necn.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, U.S. state, Pleading, Law, state courts, Jurisdiction, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, members of the group  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It says Moops.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get a brain, Moor-ans!
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blacknite: It says Moops.


They do appear to be the Moops foretold by Trivial Pursuit.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something something content of their character
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck with that *eyeroll*
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  These Sovereign Cits idiots.  Yeah, that will go over really well in court.

\was confused on location of arrest
\\there's also a Wakefield in RI
\\\three for good luck
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they win but the flag in the court room has gold fringe what happens?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claim to be what ever .. Lets see how that works out for them ..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: If they win but the flag in the court room has gold fringe what happens?


Every molecule in their bodies will stop, then explode at the speed of light.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Several members of the group arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway earlier this month have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state courts have no jurisdiction over the case. They are being held without bail after a series of contentious arraignments and dangerousness hearings at which members of the group said they are sovereign citizens of Moroccan descent and not subject to federal or state laws."

"The leader of the group issued the following statement: 'You have no chance to survive make your time.' "
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a court clerk for a while.  I once had to take in a 30 page uh.... document? It had very creative comparisons between roads being rivers for natural travel and how her stopping for the police was a courtesy, not an admission of their authority.  It was a ticket for running a stop sign.  30 pages of absolute absurdity.


/It was only a $35 ticket.
//Refused the first copy because she stamped it with a bloody thumbprint, rather than signing it.  No, I'm not obligated to take your hazardous waste.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: morg: If they win but the flag in the court room has gold fringe what happens?

Every molecule in their bodies will stop, then explode at the speed of light.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "Several members of the group arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway earlier this month have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state courts have no jurisdiction over the case. They are being held without bail after a series of contentious arraignments and dangerousness hearings at which members of the group said they are sovereign citizens of Moroccan descent and not subject to federal or state laws."

"The leader of the group issued the following statement: 'You have no chance to survive make your time.' "


Just put them on a plane back to Morocco.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHA...OOOOH OOF HA, HA, I CANT BREATH.HAHAHAHA 😂😂😂😂😂
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While this is all very silly and annoying, we can at least be thankful that they're not violent.

They're assholes, but they could be much worse.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys didn't do anything other than look funny on the side of the road and transport firearms in a way that maybe isn't kosher in Massachusetts. I'll go out on a limb and predict that nobody will be convicted or plead to anything related to the arrest.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the laws didn't apply to them. If they're truly against laws having jurisdiction, then they can't USE the same courts to gain money.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rich_mitch: and transport firearms in a way that maybe isn't kosher


Keep your guns circumcised.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: While this is all very silly and annoying, we can at least be thankful that they're not violent.

They're assholes, but they could be much worse.


The judge literally laugh them out of court to be sure. While anyone can file a suit with the court, or (DNRTFA) file any kind of stupid motion related to a suit, a sane judge will chase trivial shiat out of the courtroom. This is a joke right?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want the benefits of the courts but none of the responsibilities.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.totalfratmove.comView Full Size

/not amused
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moors? We don't have any moors.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now, the Mohawks, they have USA/Canada treaty rightsb to live and work anywhere in either without border restrictions.  Much in demand as international freight truck drivers.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See, they're limited by their imagination.  They claim state and federal laws don't apply to them.  What they really need to do is state that laws of physics don't apply to them. Then they could just walk right through the jail walls and go free.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't bring this up with Dennis Hopper.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surely, you're joking.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the way it needs to work...

If you refuse to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal, State, and Local authorities, you have no standing to sue said authorities.

Note, I didn't say 'agree' with said authorities. Even the most hardcore defund the police/ICE protester acknowledges that these are lawful, legal authorities; just ones that have been abusing their authority and need to be remedied.

If you refuse to acknowledge the sovereignty of the US Federal Government, hand over your US Birth Certificate and let the Feds know which country you'd like to land in, because, according to your logic and belief, that document is fraudulent and therefore you have no right to be in the United States.

Shut this farking bull-shiat nonsense down for good.
 
Kairam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm tired of seeing the news repeat as nauseum the lie that they needed a permit in Mass to transport through it. Bald face lie under 18 USC 926A.

With that said, the guns need to be unlocked and not in their immediate possession if not in line with local/state laws. That seems like it'll bite them and be the thing that prosecutors focus on, crazy ramblings aside.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: See, they're limited by their imagination.  They claim state and federal laws don't apply to them.  What they really need to do is state that laws of physics don't apply to them. Then they could just walk right through the jail walls and go free.


fark that, I'm flying out the roof like goddamn Superman.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: If you refuse to acknowledge the sovereignty of the US Federal Government, hand over your US Birth Certificate and let the Feds know which country you'd like to land in, because, according to your logic and belief, that document is fraudulent and therefore you have no right to be in the United States.


This would get tricky if they're Cherokee, Sioux, etc...
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chewd: Moors? We don't have any moors.


Or any less!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

morg: If they win but the flag in the court room has gold fringe what happens?


Different sovcits.  The white ones have this theory that the US Navy and the Us Post Office quietly killed the rest of the Us government back at the end of the 1700s and replaced it seamlessly.  That's why they harp about the supposedly Navy-only gold fringe.  The black ones point to treaties the US signed with various North African political entities/pirates in the late 1700s and early 1800s.  They don't care about the fringe because they claim the treaties give them ownership of the US.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Oh.  These Sovereign Cits idiots.  Yeah, that will go over really well in court.

\was confused on location of arrest
\\there's also a Wakefield in RI
\\\three for good luck


This is gonna be a good case, because they are Sovereign Citizens idiots are not gonna get the support other sovereign citizen idiots, because they are the wrong color, and that is gonna set of precedent to go after the other ones.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Now, the Mohawks, they have USA/Canada treaty rightsb to live and work anywhere in either without border restrictions.  Much in demand as international freight truck drivers.


That's rather cool.  Does that exempt them from the current closure?
 
Kairam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phalamir: morg: If they win but the flag in the court room has gold fringe what happens?

Different sovcits.  The white ones have this theory that the US Navy and the Us Post Office quietly killed the rest of the Us government back at the end of the 1700s and replaced it seamlessly.  That's why they harp about the supposedly Navy-only gold fringe.  The black ones point to treaties the US signed with various North African political entities/pirates in the late 1700s and early 1800s.  They don't care about the fringe because they claim the treaties give them ownership of the US.


I feel like there is a Fark- appropriate drinking game buried in there somewhere. Like, every time you find something comprehensively batty from a sovcit, drink. Double down when you find one thing that contradicts another conspiracy theory, etc.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SwiftFox: Now, the Mohawks, they have USA/Canada treaty rightsb to live and work anywhere in either without border restrictions.  Much in demand as international freight truck drivers.

That's rather cool.  Does that exempt them from the current closure?


I dunno. The salient thing seeming to be that like anyone else they obey the national, state, and local ordinances when they move from place to place.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: These guys didn't do anything other than look funny on the side of the road and transport firearms in a way that maybe isn't kosher in Massachusetts. I'll go out on a limb and predict that nobody will be convicted or plead to anything related to the arrest.


It is absurd to think that in a single country, you can lawfully open carry in your origin and destination state, but have to know the laws of the intermediate states in the event you run out of gas by the side of the road and have to refuel.

It is also absurd to insist that people who "were armed with long guns and pistols" thought that somehow refueling required long guns and pistols.

So I don't really care who wins.  Except obviously the Moors won't.
 
cefm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Deluded idiots seldom do well in court. See also: Wesley Snipes.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If half of them are acquitted would they be demi Moors?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

soupafi: [cdn.totalfratmove.com image 590x300]
/not amused


Our Hero, P. Barnes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Here's the way it needs to work...

If you refuse to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal, State, and Local authorities, you have no standing to sue said authorities.

Note, I didn't say 'agree' with said authorities. Even the most hardcore defund the police/ICE protester acknowledges that these are lawful, legal authorities; just ones that have been abusing their authority and need to be remedied.

If you refuse to acknowledge the sovereignty of the US Federal Government, hand over your US Birth Certificate and let the Feds know which country you'd like to land in, because, according to your logic and belief, that document is fraudulent and therefore you have no right to be in the United States.

Shut this farking bull-shiat nonsense down for good.


If only the government was courteous enough to send you where you wanted to go I would totally be like send my ass to Amsterdam.


Seriously look at the immigration bullshiat they claim that you're undocumented but yet they always claim they know where to send you if I'm undocumented then I should be able to say I'm not from Mexico I'm from Amsterdam fark you you farking redneck


Seriously though how can you use the word undocumented and then claim do you know anything about where I am from or where you should send me
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: //Refused the first copy because she stamped it with a bloody thumbprint, rather than signing it. No, I'm not obligated to take your hazardous waste.


Precedent  September 1975.  Kerry Thornley who served in the same radar unit as Lee Harvey Oswald.  He wrote the sole book about Oswald published before the assignation, and was called as a witness before the Warren Commission.  He was subpoenaed by Jim Garrison, and was accused or perjury.  I don't know if he was portrayed in any Oliver Stone movie

If fake documents from the 'other' Kerry Thornley get into the public record, it may be your example at fault.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't see what the big deal is. It's just breaking and entering, and they can say it was ritualistic, which means they don't have to pay taxes and they can't be indicted. What's the problem here?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kb7rky: soupafi: [cdn.totalfratmove.com image 590x300]
/not amused

Our Hero, P. Barnes.


I hope he knows he's a legend
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.