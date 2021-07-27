 Skip to content
 
(WCNC Charlotte)   Protip: If you're accompanying your wife to court, leave the gun and 27 rounds of ammo at home   (wcnc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe this guy should use it for something worthwhile, like hunting varmints.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor bastard bought a Trijicon MRO for that lol. It's like lighting $500 on fire. I have one as well, and my brother has $120 optics that perform better.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't take guns into a courthouse? Next you'll tell me I can't bring one to my kid's school. Maga
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's one hell of a pistol.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd mixture of brass and aluminum cartridges. And what's with the 3 empty casings? I hope they were in the backpack and not jammed in the magazine.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27 rounds of ammo? Well look at Mr. Moneybags over here!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screeching Weasel - 27 Things I Wanna Do To You
Youtube wjiNgvTJY_E
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there are less complicated and expensive platforms for shooting shiat with a .45 round.  Reminds me of the 'tactical' .22LRs.  Nothing wrong with wanting to plink at shiat (safely you dummies) with a .22, but wrapping it up to look like you're Rambo doing it is gonna make me giggle at you
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
[Fark user image image 425x238]
That's one hell of a pistol.


It's just an over bulky .45. Other than become heavier and more burdensome, making a .45 body bigger doesn't make it stronger. The bullets don't get any bigger.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's okay, it's my emotional support companion gun. I just forgot to put its little orange vest on this morning, I swear."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
[Fark user image 425x238]
That's one hell of a pistol.


It's a .45 with a Halloween costume on

/not that a .45 isn't scary in and of itself - but other than a bigger magazine it's approximately equivalent to any other .45
//just bigger, bulkier, and more tacti-cool
///I refuse to write a 3rd slashie
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
when the 35-year-old entered, Deputy Worley scanned the man's backpack and found a gun inside. At that point Worley seized the gun and placed the man under arrest.

Stop and Frisk in action.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is clearly not at all an unhinged person who definitely shouldn't have these guns.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
(I say guns, plural, because this is clearly not his only one.)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he really wants to shoot, he should get one of those laser guns they use in the biathlon. You have to be pretty good to hit it dead center with one of those.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Odd mixture of brass and aluminum cartridges. And what's with the 3 empty casings? I hope they were in the backpack and not jammed in the magazine.


More likely was off shooting at shiat he shouldn't somewhere, asshole vandalism.  Picked up his brass out of rudimentary cunning just in case.  Even dumbfarks know leaving your brass is asking for it - especially if your fingerprints are on file somewhere
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I was Exerciiiizifyin' my rights, brother. Second amend-mint 'til I die, buddy! Back the blue! Gimme some skoal!" -Him, during questioning, probably
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That redneck stupid or he really wanted some time  away from his wife ..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
[Fark user image 425x238]
That's one hell of a pistol.


Yeah, that's not something you just leave by accident in your jacket pocket!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: [Fark user image 425x311]


One bike for the wife?

Just kidding.  We all know this guy is single.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Jumpthruhoops: [Fark user image 425x311]

One bike for the wife?

Just kidding.  We all know this guy is single.


Well he probably is NOW
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
[Fark user image 425x238]
That's one hell of a pistol.


He clearly has a lot for which to compensate.  Or not a lot.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a maroon.  Didn't he see the metal detectors and x-ray machines and say, "Hey, honey, I'm gonna go put this in the car."  WTF did he think they were looking for with all that equipment?  FFS, man!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition found in Huntersville man's backpack at Mecklenburg County Courthouse
[Fark user image image 425x238]
That's one hell of a pistol.


A few upgrade slots can really tart up a pistol.
 
