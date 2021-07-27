 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Sorry, the Health Department is closed   (ky3.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
monty python the holy grail Run away
Youtube 7FPELc1wEvk
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DEATH CERTIFICATES ARE IMPORTANT TO FAMILIES.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus died of Covid so you won't have to.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS DURING A PANDEMIC.

WE'RE LIVING IN SCARY TIMES
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: The Health Department has come down with COVID-19.

And that is a scary thought.  But then again, this is the Ozarks we're talking about.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: [Fark user image 666x375]


Virus out front shoulda toldya
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than a minute, cheers!
 
Spicy_McHaggus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live here. To be fair, the health department is in the back of a gas station and its also where people get live bait and lotto tickets.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yupperz, I knew this one was next......!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make up your mind, please......!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all the area funeral homes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Translation: The Health Department has come down with COVID-19.

And that is a scary thought.  But then again, this is the Ozarks we're talking about.


Yep.   Barry County is right next to McDonald County which I read last night was the 4th most infected county in the entire country.   A bunch of farking idiots.  My family lives in Newton County, adjacent to both.  Mom's  neighbor died of Covid 3 weeks ago.  She went to the visitation and it was packed.   She was one of the very few wearing a mask (and probably one of the few vaccinated).  The man died of farking Covid and it didn't sink in for these people.  She didn't go to the funeral.

She'll be out here with me for most of August.  I want to keep her here.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restaurants, stores etc closed for cleaning for the last year has been the code for we got covid
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida swoops in for the win. Spring/Summer Break addition.

Miami Beach Spring Break
Youtube cNohbgowbd0
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
According to one site Barry County has had a total of 3,416 cases and 50 deaths, out of a population of 35,530, so roughly 9.6% of the county has had COVID. I remember in the early days when small little hick communities like this were laughing in the face of COVID, talking about how nearly all the cases were clustered in the big cities and the little communities were safe. I bet they are not laughing any more.
 
shroom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: According to one site Barry County has had a total of 3,416 cases and 50 deaths, out of a population of 35,530, so roughly 9.6% of the county has had COVID. I remember in the early days when small little hick communities like this were laughing in the face of COVID, talking about how nearly all the cases were clustered in the big cities and the little communities were safe. I bet they are not laughing any more.


Same shiat here in Illinois.  At the beginning, downstate was screaming bloody murder at Pritzker over the lockdowns because the Covid was "all in Chicago".  Well, now it's mostly in the shiathole counties downstate because they won't vaccinate.  Fark 'em and let 'em die.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When exactly do we demote the US to a second world country?
 
reveal101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: According to one site Barry County has had a total of 3,416 cases and 50 deaths, out of a population of 35,530, so roughly 9.6% of the county has had COVID. I remember in the early days when small little hick communities like this were laughing in the face of COVID, talking about how nearly all the cases were clustered in the big cities and the little communities were safe. I bet they are not laughing any more.


I'd bet their smug, idiotic asses are still laughing.
 
