(NPR)   Murderer in the Atlanta spa shootings pleads guilty to half the murders   (npr.org) divider line
21
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
there is no happy ending
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4 life sentences without parole is still a pretty big deal, failmitter
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...because the other four are being prosecuted in another county, and could still earn him the death penalty.

But hey, congrats on the greenlight.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
durr how do criminal charges work?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: ...because the other four are being prosecuted in another county, and could still earn him the death penalty.

But hey, congrats on the greenlight.


I would hope that pleading guilty to a portion of a murder spree can be used against you in court for the others.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.


So you're a fan of the death penalty
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty


More of I'm not a fan of a system that has executed innocent people because of corrupt cops and corrupt prosecutors.  I do believe some people need killing, but we can't trust the system to get it right.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This guy is still alive?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty


farking this
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty

More of I'm not a fan of a system that has executed innocent people because of corrupt cops and corrupt prosecutors.  I do believe some people need killing, but we can't trust the system to get it right.


My argument has always been that the same system that executes people also locks them up for the rest of their lives in a privately run hell. The death penalty is a very tiny problem in a massively corrupt system.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cherokee County still insisting they do not see it as a hate crime.

Now you may ask, as many conservatives do, what is the point in getting that enhancement in the face of four life sentences?

Simple, money.  You get money from the state and the feds to do things like help the targeted community feel safe and to cope with the hate.  You also would get money to help educate your community about Anti Asian hate and to help combat racism towards that community, and to investigate and to try to uncover other smaller, less visible crimes against local Asians.

They do not want the enhancement because they know that the problem goes beyond this one racist killer and the four dead in their community.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty

More of I'm not a fan of a system that has executed innocent people because of corrupt cops and corrupt prosecutors.  I do believe some people need killing, but we can't trust the system to get it right.


I generally summarize my opposition to the death penalty as "This is why we can't have nice things."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: OgreMagi: Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty

More of I'm not a fan of a system that has executed innocent people because of corrupt cops and corrupt prosecutors.  I do believe some people need killing, but we can't trust the system to get it right.

My argument has always been that the same system that executes people also locks them up for the rest of their lives in a privately run hell. The death penalty is a very tiny problem in a massively corrupt system.


I don't disagree.  The prison industry is a disease running out of control.  Every politician who campaigns on getting tough on crimes and enhanced penalties is part of the prison industry.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't been paying attention to the case - but didn't the killings all take place in the same county?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Russ1642: OgreMagi: Russ1642: OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.

So you're a fan of the death penalty

More of I'm not a fan of a system that has executed innocent people because of corrupt cops and corrupt prosecutors.  I do believe some people need killing, but we can't trust the system to get it right.

My argument has always been that the same system that executes people also locks them up for the rest of their lives in a privately run hell. The death penalty is a very tiny problem in a massively corrupt system.

I don't disagree.  The prison industry is a disease running out of control.  Every politician who campaigns on getting tough on crimes and enhanced penalties is part of the prison industry.


I see parallels whenever people talk about safety or health. They tend to focus on death rates and ignore the immensely larger number of people that suffer injuries or great illness but don't die.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Cherokee County still insisting they do not see it as a hate crime.

Now you may ask, as many conservatives do, what is the point in getting that enhancement in the face of four life sentences?

Simple, money.  You get money from the state and the feds to do things like help the targeted community feel safe and to cope with the hate.  You also would get money to help educate your community about Anti Asian hate and to help combat racism towards that community, and to investigate and to try to uncover other smaller, less visible crimes against local Asians.

They do not want the enhancement because they know that the problem goes beyond this one racist killer and the four dead in their community.


Your explanation makes no sense at all.

Why would a county not want more money?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: winedrinkingman: Cherokee County still insisting they do not see it as a hate crime.

Now you may ask, as many conservatives do, what is the point in getting that enhancement in the face of four life sentences?

Simple, money.  You get money from the state and the feds to do things like help the targeted community feel safe and to cope with the hate.  You also would get money to help educate your community about Anti Asian hate and to help combat racism towards that community, and to investigate and to try to uncover other smaller, less visible crimes against local Asians.

They do not want the enhancement because they know that the problem goes beyond this one racist killer and the four dead in their community.

Your explanation makes no sense at all.

Why would a county not want more money?


Because they don't want money for educating people to combat racism.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Pocket Ninja: ...because the other four are being prosecuted in another county, and could still earn him the death penalty.

But hey, congrats on the greenlight.

I would hope that pleading guilty to a portion of a murder spree can be used against you in court for the others.


Actually there's a very limited ability to do that
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm not a fan of the death penalty, but I won't shed a single tear if he is executed.


Yep. He went place to place murdering people he didn't know from Adam, all because he wasn't getting laid. His actions signify that he is unfit to be a part of society anymore and the world will be better off without him.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: I haven't been paying attention to the case - but didn't the killings all take place in the same county?


Four murders were in suburban Cherokee County and the other four close to the center of Atlanta in Fulton County.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.