(NBC Montana)   Abandoning a stolen vehicle on the highway due to fuel trouble is never ideal, especially when you're stealing a plane   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Abandoned plane, Criminal law, Highway, arrests  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If that is not a kleptomaniac I don't know what is.

DNRTFA
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She looks like (infectious) fun.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: She looks like (infectious) fun.


I wonder what her tat says....

"For the Angel of Death spread his wings on the blast,
And breathed in the face of the foe as he passed:
And the eyes of the sleepers waxed deadly and chill,
And their hearts but once heaved, and for ever grew still!"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They landed it safely. This isn't their first flight.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
yeah well don't tell me what to do, man
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: dionysusaur: She looks like (infectious) fun.

I wonder what her tat says....

"For the Angel of Death spread his wings on the blast,
And breathed in the face of the foe as he passed:
And the eyes of the sleepers waxed deadly and chill,
And their hearts but once heaved, and for ever grew still!"


Pam!
 
