(CNN)   The Mask II: Electric Boogaloo   (cnn.com) divider line
33
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I looked at the map.
If your neighborhood voted for cotonavirus, you gonna die
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would say that "Electric Boogaloo" is played out but I use "but stuff" as a reply to every advice column so I guess I'm not one to say.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I would say that "Electric Boogaloo" is played out but I use "but stuff" as a reply to every advice column so I guess I'm not one to say.


I'm pretty sure that's what anti-maskers refer to Jan 6 as
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mask "II"?

Maybe Mask III, IV or V by now.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, antivaxxer f*ckos. This is your fault.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Thanks, antivaxxer f*ckos. This is your fault.


Yeah...my bro and sil are rabid antivaxxers and just tested positive for covid. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: make me some tea: Thanks, antivaxxer f*ckos. This is your fault.

Yeah...my bro and sil are rabid antivaxxers and just tested positive for covid. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes


Have you called dibs on their stuff yet?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jamie Kennedy still sucks.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: I would say that "Electric Boogaloo" is played out but I use "but stuff" as a reply to every advice column so I guess I'm not one to say.


Not one to judge, but I suspect you mean butt stuff.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're doing this because anti-vaxxers are claiming they've been vaccinated to get out of wearing masks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nope.  Have the CDC reccomend the military vaccinate the anti vaxxers by force.  If the CDC can put a moritium on evictions, they can get the military to give people an enny teeny itsy bitsy small little poke.  And even if the CDC doesnt have that power it will take years of lawsuits to find out.  By that time corona will be solved by the forced vaccines.

Problem solved.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That movie was so strange...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Alwysadydrmr: make me some tea: Thanks, antivaxxer f*ckos. This is your fault.

Yeah...my bro and sil are rabid antivaxxers and just tested positive for covid. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Have you called dibs on their stuff yet?


They don't have anything worthwhile
 
baorao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

just in time for full capacity college football stadiums in the reddest part of the map.
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Mask "II"?

Maybe Mask III, IV or V by now.


MASK : The Next Generation.

THE MASK Sperm ;d
Youtube x6Nb608AZVc
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a feeling society was going to break down at some point in my lifetime. I never expected it to come from a virus.

*sigh*

We had a good run.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it has less to do with vaccinated people being in danger of the cirus and everything to do with anti vaxxers lying about being vaccinated in order to not have to wear a mask.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

invictus2: Cafe Threads: Mask "II"?

Maybe Mask III, IV or V by now.

MASK : The Next Generation.

[YouTube video: THE MASK Sperm ;d]


The Maxx was weird.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: That movie was so strange...
[Fark user image image 425x237]


I was young (<10 yrs old) when that movie came out and I was scared just watching the previews on TV.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: I would say that "Electric Boogaloo" is played out but I use "but stuff" as a reply to every advice column so I guess I'm not one to say.


Congrats on so much butt stuff.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"CDC updates guidance, recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas"

like, other than on my face? i'm confused
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny that I live in the most populous and most densely populated county in my state, yet we're "moderate," while most of the other counties are at a higher risk.

Vaccines work, even if they're not perfect.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck putting that toothpaste back in the tube, CDC. The only people who will voluntarily mask up again are the same ones who are already vaccinated.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I think it has less to do with vaccinated people being in danger of the cirus and everything to do with anti vaxxers lying about being vaccinated in order to not have to wear a mask.


Vaccinated people are getting pretty much only the delta variant. The delta variant has pretty much completely taken over all the other variants. The two dose vaccines is at least 80% effective against the virus. Some people that are vaccinated that get covid are experiencing symptoms, because of how bad the delta variant is. Until there is a booster, it is best for everyone to be masked, and probably start forcing the dumbasses to get vaccinated. Herd immunity across the world is only going to stop this. I would not be surprised if another more deadly variant comes, because anti mask and anti mask assholes.

Seriously people, you want this pandemic to end, wear a farking mask and get vaccinated. The more people get sick with this virus, the more chance the virus is going to mutate into something more deadly.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never seen it, but I heard it was awful.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RagnarD: [Fark user image image 425x612]


Ben Shapiro should mask all the time. A locking iron mask that he doesn't have the key to.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There have been several threads covering these new recommendations, but I'm ok with them. They boil down to - if you are in an area with a lot of covid (those within the orange or above aka substantial spread) or in a place where a large number of people can't be vaccinated or haven't been vaccinated yet (K-12 schools), wear a mask even if you are vaccinated, especially indoors.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
in certain areas

Not just on the face?

s.yimg.comView Full Size


I'll allow it!
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: RagnarD: [Fark user image image 425x612]

Ben Shapiro should mask all the time. A locking iron mask that he doesn't have the key to.


Ben Shapiro has a humiliation fetish. He wants people to make fun of him, and mock him. He gets off on it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's make a deal with Biden.  Have Biden issue an EO making the military nuke the city over 100k people with the lowest vaccination rate (subtracting those who cannot be vaccinated like the immuno compromised).  Then before the mushroom cloud clears, I will mask up until corona is gone.  Make the antivaxxers suffer for their choices.  Make them give a blood sacrifice.  Increase vaccination rates by reducing the anti vaxxed.

Just farking end corona world.  Or give the blood gods what they desire.
 
invictus2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RagnarD: [Fark user image 425x612]


BEN SHAPIRO WAP MEME
Youtube insm9iRogCA
 
