(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Patron turns screening of "The Purge" into 4-D experience   (foxla.com) divider line
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tut, tut, these TikTok challenges are getting too lame.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It happened in Corona.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be 3D?

How do dimensions work?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
😂
Guns are so amazing thank you manufacturers and owners
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Told your Corona was potentially lethal. But no you had to go remove your mask
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Shouldn't it be 3D?

How do dimensions work?


The fourth dimension is death.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Shouldn't it be 3D?

How do dimensions work?


Time is the 4th dimension. So reset the clock.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gosh, I'm just so happy that our country is floating on a vast sea of guns, and any random schmuck can have as many as they want. What a great idea that's turned out to be.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Cafe Threads: Shouldn't it be 3D?

How do dimensions work?

The fourth dimension is death.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Marge, I'm lost and I don't know where I am!

Do you see towels? If you see towels you're stuck in the linen closet again!
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Cafe Threads: Shouldn't it be 3D?

How do dimensions work?

The fourth dimension is death.


And the 5th Dimension will send you Up, Up, and Away.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m.

11:45 pm on a Monday after covid. I'm guessing he hit everyone in the whole theater.
 
