(Daily Mail)   The Catastrophic Flood wheel of fortune spins ..... and it's Northern Italy's turn   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Killing we softly with her song rain
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mamma mia!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a shame all those Republicans are there and refusing to invest in vital infrastructure
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When 100, 500, and 1000 yr floods start happening a whole lot in the span of only a handful of years, you can bet your shirt is forked.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Mamma mia!


**clip of pierce brosnan attempting to sing**
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, no! Is George Clooney's villa ok?

/just kidding. I don't care.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The funny thing, I still hear a lot of 'We were told for decades that climate change was going to cause the end of the world, but nothing ever happens'

It is happening.  Right.  Now.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: The funny thing, I still hear a lot of 'We were told for decades that climate change was going to cause the end of the world, but nothing ever happens'

It is happening.  Right.  Now.


bUt tHeY sAiD iT wAs gLoBaL cOoLiNg iN tHe sEvEnTiEs
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like rain in your Italian wedding soup, or something.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh no, not northern Italy!!  It has always been my definition of heaven on earth, and I always said if I came into big money I'd live there.
 
drayno76
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well this is just Gauling.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So thats where all our rain has gone. Italy has been stealing it.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Vancouver hasn't had rain in 42 days and the province is on fire.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Meanwhile, Vancouver hasn't had rain in 42 days and the province is on fire.


And it rained in Los Angeles yesterday. All the "it's happenings are happening."
 
