(MSN)   ProTip: Don't leak classified information or it's off to prison you go, go, go   (msn.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Espionage, Federal government of the United States, Daniel Hale, Supreme Court of the United States, Hale's attorneys, President Biden, Justice Department, classified information  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what happens to little people, Trump gave Putin everything he knew, granted the IC didn't tell that big mouth much.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do the Trumps and Kushner.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy showed how farked up the entire drone war is. No one in the government should just be allowed to assassinate people based on cell phone records anywhere in the world. There's a better article in NewYork Magazine that talks about the things he saw.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:
"You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

During one five-month stretch of an Afghanistan operation, the documents revealed, nearly 90 percent of the people killed were not the intended targets.

Claiming wrongdoing was good.  Proving it was bad.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2013, Daniel Hale was at a peace conference in D.C. when a man recounted how two family members had been killed in a U.S. drone strike. The Yemeni man, through tears, said his relatives had been trying to encourage young men to leave al-Qaeda.

Is this the Middle Eastern equivalent of, "I was only in the Senate chamber to try to keep all the other QAnon folks from doing anything bad and to get them to leave"?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else expecting some sort of George Michael reference?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get access to classified information they are real explicit about the "Don't Tell Anybody" part...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.


As per TFA: he was escaping his oppressive dickhole family.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We desperately need to beef up our whistle-blower protection laws. This is monstrous.

Governments knowingly doing these heinous things should not be afforded protection from being found out.

Oh, and a reminder that Obama significantly scaled back whistleblower protections, so this is very much a bipartisan problem.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Where'd the Go-Go's go?
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Was anyone else expecting some sort of George Michael reference?


Not me.

That would be "go go".
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?


According to the oath they take, it's an Oath to the US Constitution and to obey the orders of those of higher rank "according to regulations", meaning the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I am sure that Oath they take doesn't say "Slay innocents from above with Hellfire missiles because we need to keep this drone program going and intelligence gathering on targets is hard."
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?


You've obviously never spoken to a recruiter. They might have been told exactly that.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: When you get access to classified information they are real explicit about the "Don't Tell Anybody" part...


I can neither confirm nor deny this statement.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you can't see the drones in the background, they are just ambient drones.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

You've obviously never spoken to a recruiter. They might have been told exactly that.


Oh yes I have lol.
But I was smart enough to believe about 2% of what he said.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even if it leaks into my adult diaper?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: FTA:
"You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

During one five-month stretch of an Afghanistan operation, the documents revealed, nearly 90 percent of the people killed were not the intended targets.

Claiming wrongdoing was good.  Proving it was bad.


This doesn't make sense. If you can't substantiate it; no one's going to listen to your claims of malfeasance.
Duck that person. Hope they get cancer.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. Leak any and all evil sh*t that you see.

Keeping evil secrets secret is cowardly bullsh*t for people who would rather obey rules than do the right thing.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

According to the oath they take, it's an Oath to the US Constitution and to obey the orders of those of higher rank "according to regulations", meaning the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I am sure that Oath they take doesn't say "Slay innocents from above with Hellfire missiles because we need to keep this drone program going and intelligence gathering on targets is hard."


As a veteran, can confirm it doesn't mention those things.

I have come to realize a few things in the years since I got out. Yeah recruiters lie to people a lot; I was lucky in that mine was one of the few who didn't, or didn't sugar coat it much anyway. .

But they prey on newly minted 'adults' who have few prospects and less money. They butter you up with promises of bonuses, college money, healthcare, housing, hell they buy your clothes and food for you as long as you live in the barracks. Ever wonder why we still have this 'all volunteer' force? And why certain politicians have been completely stonewalled about free tuition, healthcare, etc?

It's so they can keep up the appearance of how great this country is, how we don't need to conscript our soldiers, etc. George Carlin was right.

George Carlin On 'Pro-Life' Conservatives
Youtube vZijLQGH1v0
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's what happens to little people, Trump gave Putin everything he knew, granted the IC didn't tell that big mouth much.


Didn't matter.  Jared Farking Kushner was selling the Russians everything he could get his hands on with his treasonously, illegally granted top security clearance.  Unlike Daddy-in-law, he had sufficient smarts to be farking dangerous with that shiat.

Farker should have been shot on sight.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwl​lllantysiliogogogoch.

/but srsly, someone pls splain TF headline
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ladyfortuna: DarkSoulNoHope: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

According to the oath they take, it's an Oath to the US Constitution and to obey the orders of those of higher rank "according to regulations", meaning the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I am sure that Oath they take doesn't say "Slay innocents from above with Hellfire missiles because we need to keep this drone program going and intelligence gathering on targets is hard."

As a veteran, can confirm it doesn't mention those things.

I have come to realize a few things in the years since I got out. Yeah recruiters lie to people a lot; I was lucky in that mine was one of the few who didn't, or didn't sugar coat it much anyway. .

But they prey on newly minted 'adults' who have few prospects and less money. They butter you up with promises of bonuses, college money, healthcare, housing, hell they buy your clothes and food for you as long as you live in the barracks. Ever wonder why we still have this 'all volunteer' force? And why certain politicians have been completely stonewalled about free tuition, healthcare, etc?

It's so they can keep up the appearance of how great this country is, how we don't need to conscript our soldiers, etc. George Carlin was right.

[YouTube video: George Carlin On 'Pro-Life' Conservatives]


He was a national treasure!

Remembered but not forgotten!
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

...and had he gone the whistleblower route this story wouldn't exist, and the govt. would have made damn sure he was locked away forever in a deep dark undocumented gulag.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Off to prison... unless you're important enough.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?


What if they signed up to be a 68T ?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

You've obviously never spoken to a recruiter. They might have been told exactly that.


When I was in high school a marine recruiters response to "I don't take orders well" was "you don't take orders very often, really"
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the political elite can get away with anything
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In 2013, Daniel Hale was at a peace conference in D.C. when a man recounted how two family members had been killed in a U.S. drone strike. The Yemeni man, through tears, said his relatives had been trying to encourage young men to leave al-Qaeda.

Is this the Middle Eastern equivalent of, "I was only in the Senate chamber to try to keep all the other QAnon folks from doing anything bad and to get them to leave"?


Under the Obama Justice Department, the FBI was encouraged to run an interrogation black site in Yemen that would be off the books.
/to encourage "enhanced cooperation" with the other 3 letter agencies..
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

What if they signed up to be a 68T ?


'68 T

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Nah. Leak any and all evil sh*t that you see.

Keeping evil secrets secret is cowardly bullsh*t for people who would rather obey rules than do the right thing.


"B-b-but national security!", bleat the centrists and conservatives, ignoring the fact that any compromises to national security are the fault of a government that's doing evil sh*t to begin with.

If you don't want shameful state secrets to be exposed, don't do shameful things, state.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: JesseL: dothemath: Im curious what these people think they are going to be doing in the military.

Selling bibles?

Grooming kittens?

You've obviously never spoken to a recruiter. They might have been told exactly that.

When I was in high school a marine recruiters response to "I don't take orders well" was "you don't take orders very often, really"


I said something like "But I don't want to [serve my country]" and got the hairy eyeball. *shrug*

/didn't want to follow so many of my relatives into the early grave
//country is better off if you serve your country by exposing its myriad duplicities and working to eliminate them
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: netizencain: FTA:
"You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

During one five-month stretch of an Afghanistan operation, the documents revealed, nearly 90 percent of the people killed were not the intended targets.

Claiming wrongdoing was good.  Proving it was bad.

This doesn't make sense. If you can't substantiate it; no one's going to listen to your claims of malfeasance.
Duck that person. Hope they get cancer.


This.
You'll just be ignored, by officials and media, alike.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder who was president when this happened?
 
zjoik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: I wonder who was president when this happened?


Hitler?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

netizencain: FTA:
"You are not being prosecuted for speaking out about the drone program killing innocent people," said O'Grady. "You could have been a whistleblower ... without taking any of these documents."

During one five-month stretch of an Afghanistan operation, the documents revealed, nearly 90 percent of the people killed were not the intended targets.

Claiming wrongdoing was good.  Proving it was bad.


Because no government in the history of humanity has destroyed evidence of a humanitarian crime between the time they were accused of the humanitarian crime and the time the exposure came to light?

In a war of lies, the only valuable currency is proof.
 
aurorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I never went into the military. I'd be this guy.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.