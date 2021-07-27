 Skip to content
 
Hot Greece catches fire
20
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them


Never put water on a Greece fire.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them

Never put water on a Greece fire.


So all that seawater can't save them, either?

/ might be really bad at geography
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them

Never put water on a Greece fire.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's their fault for inventing Greek fire.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them

Never put water on a Greece fire.


You need smother a grease fire with white powdery substances. Luckily Albania's right there with the coke.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greece fires are class B fires. you are supposed to use foam.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MightyMerkin: Greece fires are class B fires. you are supposed to use foam.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them

Never put water on a Greece fire.



You can use Dawn. Dawn is tough on Greece.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a lid on it. Call Israel for they're iron dome.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm hungary
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not familiar with pay rates for firefighters in the US vs Greece. What's a Grecian Urn?

/got nothin
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You want Fries w/that??? 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back to me Cave now......I'm out Fellow Farkerz!!!!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope that thy citizens of Crisco will be okay.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think they call that an Olympic Torch
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/my big fat greek wildfire
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: johnny_vegas: Italy's pretty close, just get some water from them

Never put water on a Greece fire.


But Turkey is right there.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: I'm not familiar with pay rates for firefighters in the US vs Greece. What's a Grecian Urn?

/got nothin


It's a ceramic container full of balls, but that's not important right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Greece fire?

Alf-Grease Fire!
Youtube V5-55LM1Wws
 
