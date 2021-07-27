 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLFY Eyewitness News)   'Bring your house and share your spouse': New swinger trailer park opening in Louisiana   (klfy.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Swinging, Real number, David Aucoin, Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, Ville Platte, Louisiana, Tee Boi's Swinger Trailer Park, Call option, good things  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 5:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel dirty just reading about wife swappers. Maybe if I had a Real Doll, and my trailer park neighbor was Colin Jost, yes.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Normally, there's already a pretty wide separation between the fantasy of what people like to imagine swingers look and act like and the reality.

In this case, I'm going to say that separation is -- and this would represent a best-case scenario -- equal to at least a few Grand Canyons. Three, minimum.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Normally, there's already a pretty wide separation between the fantasy of what people like to imagine swingers look and act like and the reality.

In this case, I'm going to say that separation is -- and this would represent a best-case scenario -- equal to at least a few Grand Canyons. Three, minimum.


Follows the nudist colony/beach rule. The people you have zero desire to see naked are almost always the ones attending. 

/Would a trailer trash swinger camp be considered a landfill?
//Bob's Burgers episode about the swinger retirement community keeps flashing in my mind
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't that just a family reunion there?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this documentary.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I think of people I would like to have sex with that not my spouse, the first two words that come to mind are "trailer park" ... said nobody ever.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Two trailer park girls go 'round the outside, 'round the outside
 
Monocultured
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This will definitely work out better than his needle sharing park.
 
muphasta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I cannot remember the show, but it was "real" and this fairly young couple were riding their motorcycle into a swinger community all excited about entering the lifestyle. 
The excitement faded from their faces as the realized that 95% of the people there were overweight and out of shape. Not that either was particularly "hot", but compared to everyone else there, they were knockouts.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For those that missed it, this isn't a swingers "part. It's a swingers "park".
They'll live there.
This should be a reality show just to catch the courting rituals and arabic grade fallout.

/they should also invite the #VanLife people to visit and document their reactions
//I'd watch that
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, but they're having sex. Y'all don't know what you're missing, this being fark and all.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is disgusting and reprehensible in how it demeans loving relationships. *Googles Mamou*
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.