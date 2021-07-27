 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Guess what happened at the Jersey City gun violence vigil?   (pix11.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
duninone
 
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have been more vigilant...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cable-fixing?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't do it
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Reports indicate the shooter had no real interest in harming anyone but is just a big fan of irony"
 
trapped-in-CH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hugs?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They left the Cannoli?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone brought pizzas for everyone?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey  I'm sure this happened in a vacuum and has nothing to do with a society that likes violence and demands that everybody own a gun
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone brought a knife?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x870]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Guess we know who's been submitting all the shooty links today.
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
near Martin Luther King Drive just before 1 a.m.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not sure having a vigil at 1:00 am is a good idea
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
near Martin Luther King Drive

I'm probably summoning the wrath of the Wokedragons but has anyone ever seen a road named after MLK in a good neighborhood?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Felicia Stewart, 30, was found with gunshot wounds

Well, b....never mind, I can't.
 
darch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: near Martin Luther King Drive

I'm probably summoning the wrath of the Wokedragons but has anyone ever seen a road named after MLK in a good neighborhood?


I live about 2 miles (but it might as well be 100) from this particular MLK Drive... it's an absolute war zone. JC is an interesting place- some of the best food and music in the state and some amazingly safe neighborhoods, but it's one of those places that if you head a few blocks south or west... well, you're not in Kansas anymore.
 
