(WCAX Vermont)   New Hampshire troopers rescue *touches earpiece* Oh, really? Who? an OWL?   (wcax.com) divider line
    Hero, injured owl, New Hampshire, KEENE, owl, concussion, New Hampshire troopers Monday, New England, Vermont  
691 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about this story is not what it seems...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NH troopers, always on the lookout for the nicest hooters
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heat (1995) - Who? Who, Who, What Are You A Fuckin' Owl?
Youtube yFC0Il7-QK4
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop touching my earpiece.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right before the tazing...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.hindustantimes.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently cops love to profile owls...

boston.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alaskawildliferescue.orgView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iq-images-processed.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owl protect the hooters!!

whnt.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police owls?
Log lady unavailable for comment.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [img.apmcdn.org image 600x451]


Is he making a White Owler sign with his hands?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That owl was delivering their letter to Hogwarts. The cops are torturing a magic owl.
 
groppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idunno is on third.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: cowgirl toffee: [img.apmcdn.org image 600x451]

Is he making a White Owler sign with his hands?


growld.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait a minute this proves birds aren't actually animals they're drones controlled by different government agencies
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crystal meth.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was probably a beaver.

Personally I blame Simon Cowell.

Fortunately you can't fool owls.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why did it have to be...owls?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least it's a productive use of their time.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait a minute this proves birds aren't actually animals they're drones controlled by different government agencies


OMG you've convinced me!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
After recovering, he finally arrived.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
