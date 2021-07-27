 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   The king ordered everybody to get vaccinated and a week later 90% of adults were vaccinated   (aljazeera.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Constitutional monarchy, Vaccine, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Vaccination, Bhutan, tiny country, Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.


The vaccine doses were donated by other countries.  Good for Bhutan, I guess.
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


Then why say it?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


Regularly?
Are you saying they're not traveling there for the hunting?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


You're thinking of the Sultan of Brunei.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Y'see, that's the problem with this country. There are no moistened bints lobbing scimitars at anyone.
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether
 
The5thElement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ThunderChild: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether


It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.


Article says 800k, and a lot of them are very remote.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Algebrat: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

You're thinking of the Sultan of Brunei.


Ahh, thank you, was getting my South Asian monarchs confused
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Khellendros: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

Then why say it?


He's just asking questions....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bhutan? RTFA

Of course. One of the few last absolute monarchies. And the people actually like him.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Had The Orange King done this, he'd likely still be on the throne today.  (The real one, I mean, not the one where he disposes of his hamberders.)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think "Elvis"
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he happen to kill 75% of the adults in order to get the numbers right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


I don't think that is a thing but now we know what your kink is...
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'll see if it works.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/bhutan

If it had been mRNA, I would've been very excited to see if it's possible for even brand-new fresh 90% coverage of just adults to stamp the delta bastard out.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

Article says 800k, and a lot of them are very remote.


Doh.  That my dumb for bad editing.  I meant to say three quarters of a million (758k I think is what I Googled).
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

Article says 800k, and a lot of them are very remote.


Maybe with the vaccine they won't be as standoffish.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.


The US could have had this same rate if Trump had talked up the vaccine and told his followers to get it. Right now it IS impressive to get this kind of response no matter where you are.

The5thElement: ThunderChild: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.


It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Bhutan's government is also led by medical practitioners. The prime minister, the foreign minister and the health minister are all medical professionals. And frequent messaging from the government, which directly answers questions from the public about the coronavirus and vaccinations on Facebook, also helped combat vaccine hesitancy among citizens."

So, the PM (who's probably more powerful than the king anyway) has medical training, and the government has been countering bullshiat conspiracy theories from day 1, instead of spreading them as our president was. I'd say that had a MUCH larger role in this than having a king.

Also FTFA: "Bhutan is the last remaining Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, but it has transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a democratic, constitutional monarchy."

The king's a figurehead. He's apparently well-respected and liked, but the PM's the elected head of state, and wields the actual power.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: Did anyone else think "Elvis"


Elvis hasn't been doing much of anything since the '80s
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't this the same country that Penny Marshall goes to so she doesn't get arrested when she shoves puppies into the butts of alligators and beats them with a severed panda paw then lights the whole mess on fire and then rummages through the ashes looking for drugs?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

The US could have had this same rate if Trump had talked up the vaccine and told his followers to get it. Right now it IS impressive to get this kind of response no matter where you are.

The5thElement: ThunderChild: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.


tiny Asian
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

The US could have had this same rate if Trump had talked up the vaccine and told his followers to get it. Right now it IS impressive to get this kind of response no matter where you are.

The5thElement: ThunderChild: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.


He SORTA talked up the vaccine when he was in office.  The difficulty, of course, was that he already laid the groundwork for thinking that Covid really wasn't a big deal.  So, yeah, IF you wanted a vaccine, maybe you'd say, "Thank Jesus for President Trump!" but otherwise, you shrugged your shoulders at the vaccine because Trump told you the virus was really just a Democratic thing to make him look bad.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our new vaccinated Bhutanian overlords.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only king Americans bow down to is Burger King.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: NotARocketScientist: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

The US could have had this same rate if Trump had talked up the vaccine and told his followers to get it. Right now it IS impressive to get this kind of response no matter where you are.

The5thElement: ThunderChild: gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this

That's the Sultan of Brunei. It's a different tiny Asian monarchy altogether

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.

It's a different tiny Asian monarchy.

He SORTA talked up the vaccine when he was in office.  The difficulty, of course, was that he already laid the groundwork for thinking that Covid really wasn't a big deal.  So, yeah, IF you wanted a vaccine, maybe you'd say, "Thank Jesus for President Trump!" but otherwise, you shrugged your shoulders at the vaccine because Trump told you the virus was really just a Democratic thing to make him look bad.


Orange Donaldus had more mixed messages than a bowl of alphabet soup. He stopped clock a couple of things but even then it was obvious he had no idea what he was talking about.
At least Biden can parrot experts without getting it confused with some B movie he watched years ago.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh and I'm glad they got first world vaccines and not the knock off Russian/Chinese ones.  The Chinese ones apparently require another shot after thirty minutes.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The only king Americans bow down to is Burger King.


Put it in their Whoppers.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good on Bhutan. Sure it's much easier with a tiny compliant country but it seems they really organized the vaccine roll out and distribution well.

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Isn't this the same country that Penny Marshall goes to so she doesn't get arrested when she shoves puppies into the butts of alligators and beats them with a severed panda paw then lights the whole mess on fire and then rummages through the ashes looking for drugs? /fully admit I may be wrong in this


Lolz. I have no idea what to say... just amazed. This is not the Laverne and Shirley reboot I expected
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: Is this the king who regularly tricks western celebrities into his country and then rapes them? That guy?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


"Note to self... if I'm ever on trial and gopher321 is on the jury, I'm farked."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imagine if the vaccine had come out a few weeks earlier. Or if Trump named it after himself or got any credit for it. Or is he had used the military to deliver and administer it like he said he would instead of just using army spreadsheets that were never correct. Or if he would just endorse his followers to get it?

The other half of the country might be vaccinated too. Then we could be a mentor and benefactor to the world instead of just know as 'Murica
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The only king Americans bow down to is Burger King.


drinKing, fuKing...
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought we were an autonomous collective.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If President Trump had ordered everyone to be vaccinated, we wouldn't be where we are today.

/fully admit I may be wrong in this
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Isn't this the same country that Penny Marshall goes to so she doesn't get arrested when she shoves puppies into the butts of alligators and beats them with a severed panda paw then lights the whole mess on fire and then rummages through the ashes looking for drugs?

/fully admit I may be wrong in this


That's Richard Gere, not Penny Marshall.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Godscrack: The only king Americans bow down to is Burger King.

Put it in their Whoppers.


No shiat. The powers that be should digitize the vaccine. Since everyone has their faces glued to their phones now. They could like, mix in a mild opiate right before the dose.

"ring ring' - 'hello' - 'bzzzzzzt' -  And done.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Bhutan? RTFA

Of course. One of the few last absolute monarchies. And the people actually like him.


Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.


"Bhutan is the last remaining Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, but it has transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a democratic, constitutional monarchy."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: optikeye: Did anyone else think "Elvis"

Elvis hasn't been doing much of anything since the '80s


I seem to remember he was very active in supporting the polio vaccine and march of dimes in the 60's.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/how-elvis-got-americans-to-accept​-the-polio-vaccine/
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: optikeye: Did anyone else think "Elvis"

Elvis hasn't been doing much of anything since the '80s


"Elvis is Everywhere" by Mojo Nixon
Youtube mpb4ZAAP6Z4


You know, if Elvis was still around and endorsed the vaccine, that might actually help.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Psychopusher: I'm not sure that that's an impressive feat for an authoritarian country with a quarter million people.

Article says 800k, and a lot of them are very remote.


Less than a million is still a large crowd, not a large population. Assume 800,000 vaccines administered in a week. 100% in Bhutan,  less than 1% in any country with more than 100M
 
