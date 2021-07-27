 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTNV Las Vegas)   Man arrested for claiming he was going to kill people with a A: Gun? B: Knife? or C: Nuclear weapon?   (ktnv.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Las Vegas Strip, LAS VEGAS, Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, The Cosmopolitan Resort & Casino, CityCenter, false information, arrest report, Hotel  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 3:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The nuclear weapon turned out to be that he ate out of Chipotle's dumpster.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about the time he threatened to kill hurricanes?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dinsdale?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What about the time he threatened to kill hurricanes?


With nuclear weapons?  Damn we got a super villain over here


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Courier has fell on hard times. Well, harder times.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can legally say I pray that God eats all your faces?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a book I read once called Dad's Nuke.
 
Meez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably schizophrenic , Probably needs meds and a bed not jail time and formal terrorism charges. When are we going to get "transients" and "homeless" the help they need, most are mentally ill
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He is facing multiple charges, including conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism.

Well, im sure that raving derelict with multiple untreated mental disorders has learned his lesson.

I think whoever gave him the nuclear weapon is the real problem.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meth head starter haircut, check.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment gives him the right.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He just said he's starting a nuclear war at the gay bar.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nu-cu-lar
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone making a dirty bomb is not impossible, anyone remember David Hahn?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
insert raph "Im in danger" jpg here.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought I was the only one with small tactical nuclear weapons at home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Presenter: Most of the strange tales concern Dinsdale, but what about Doug? One man who met him was Luigi Vercotti.

Vercotti: I had been running a successful escort agency -- high class, no really, high class girls -- we didn't have any of *that* -- that was right out. And I decided (phone rings) Excuse me (he answers phone) Hello......no, not now......shtoom...shtoom....right.....​.yes, we'll have the watch ready for you at midnight.......the watch.....the Chinese watch....yes, right-oh, bye-bye.....mother (he hangs up phone) Anyway I decided to open a high class night club for the gentry at Biggleswade with International cuisine and cooking and top line acts, and not a cheap clip joint for picking up tarts -- that was right out, I deny that completely --, and one evening in walks Dinsdale with a couple of big lads, one of whom was carrying a tactical nuclear missile. They said I had bought one of their fruit machines and would I pay for it.

2nd Interviewer: How much did they want?

Vercotti: They wanted three quarters of a million pounds.

2nd Interviewer: Why didn't you call the police?

Vercotti: Well I had noticed that the lad with the thermonuclear device was the chief constable for the area. So a week later they called again and told me the cheque had bounced and said... I had to see... Doug.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, Scott Weiland is still alive?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"When in doubt, fling them in to space."
--The Immortal
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But why did he burn old lady Semples pension check?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.