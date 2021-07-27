 Skip to content
(CNN)   Looks like we're gonna need to do some touch-up work on a whole lot of Andy Warhol paintings   (cnn.com) divider line
46
46 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn, these people are some crazy iconoclasts, I'm not sure America is ready for that much radical change, to the Campbell's soup can.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mind has been blown away...


The new:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The old:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: My mind has been blown away...


The new:

[Fark user image 780x438]

The old:
[Fark user image 780x438]


Crazy bastids
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're adding picture for illitrates and non-english speakers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me upon seeing the devastation
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should watch the Halston documentary. There's a reference that's sad but amazingly stupid.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many millions the design firm made to just shift a few words around and remove the drop shadows.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: So they're adding picture for illitrates and non-english speakers.


I see you are a man of illitratecy.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is New Coke all over again.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever in Pittsburgh I do recommend the Andy Warhol museum.

It's like a slow descent into drug binge madness.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they bringing back the fat kids?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much different. Very change. Wow. 🙄
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get over it.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: This is New Coke all over again.


And poor Andy never lived to see this new coke.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: This is New Coke all over again.


Some soups should be left alone.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They changed the font of "Campbell's?" Why? Because nobody writes in attached cursive any more and they simply had to remove the connections between each letter?

It's true, I haven't written in cursive myself in years, unless you count my signature, and we can talk about whether children still ought to be taught to write in cursive. (It's murder for computers to decipher.)

That was no reason to fix what was visibly not broke, though.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: If you're ever in Pittsburgh I do recommend the Andy Warhol museum.

It's like a slow descent into drug binge madness.


I went there a few years ago.

Not impressed.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: I wonder how many millions the design firm made to just shift a few words around and remove the drop shadows.


They didn't, they made their millions providing them with over a dozen different designs all based on what the executive staff said they wanted and then after 3 or 4 rounds of meetings where all their ideas were rejected some smart-assed intern tried to do their original design from memory and the committee decided THAT was the radical facelift the brand needed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes. The great flattening continues. There is no logo that is safe from being made simpler.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy Warhol is one of the most overrated artists of all time.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: I went there a few years ago.

Not impressed.


I mean Carnegie is better but it's worth a few hours just to say you went.

Of course you could also get some friends together and put together an impromptu play on Warhol's grave because that's a thing.

/yes, Andy Warhol's grave streams live 24/7
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: If you're ever in Pittsburgh I do recommend the Andy Warhol museum.

It's like a slow descent into drug binge madness.


They used to have a great drag queen opera show on Friday nights along with free admission and inexpensive drinks. You can't piss on the art.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shall not today attempt further to define soup, but I know it when I see it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: Ringshadow: If you're ever in Pittsburgh I do recommend the Andy Warhol museum.

It's like a slow descent into drug binge madness.

I went there a few years ago.

Not impressed.


I went to the Van Gogh museum when I was in Amsterdam.

VERY impressed.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The label is still centered around the gold medallion for excellence awarded at the 1900 Paris International Exposition. I bet Campbell's execs wear their second grade spelling bee ribbons, and have a shelf of little league trophies in their offices.
 
Geralt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
That means they're going to have to update the CNN Fark tag right?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I heard Andy Worhol kept cans of Campbell's soup at his house, so if he really liked somebody he could give them a Worhol original.

I think I got the idea from John Cage.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nytmare: optikeye: So they're adding picture for illitrates and non-english speakers.

I see you are a man of illitratecy.


I can't say I'm terribly surprised that the person you're replying to has such a shiat take considering that he compared gay people to pedophiles back in thread 11461231.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: If you're ever in Pittsburgh I do recommend the Andy Warhol museum.

It's like a slow descent into drug binge madness.


Hmm, sounds like a fun place to walk through while coming back to reality if Anthrocon ever happens again.

/Tired of everything good in this world being cancelled or deferred
//The world needs right-wingers and Typhoid Mary about as much as it needed Hitler
///Follow your leader, antivaxers and Republicans...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
s1.yimg.comView Full Size

A new can? Uh oh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Campbells tomato soup is one of my favorite things on the planet.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

T Baggins: The label is still centered around the gold medallion for excellence awarded at the 1900 Paris International Exposition. I bet Campbell's execs wear their second grade spelling bee ribbons, and have a shelf of little league trophies in their offices.


If you took first place at a world's fair, you'd probably still be bragging about it too.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Campbells tomato soup is one of my favorite things on the planet.


Man, if that ever goes away I might have to cut a biatch.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you had the original condensed chicken noodle soup? That just shows how bad the world was back then. Plastic wrapped ramen is better than that shiat.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mike_d85: GoodDoctorB: I wonder how many millions the design firm made to just shift a few words around and remove the drop shadows.

They didn't, they made their millions providing them with over a dozen different designs all based on what the executive staff said they wanted and then after 3 or 4 rounds of meetings where all their ideas were rejected some smart-assed intern tried to do their original design from memory and the committee decided THAT was the radical facelift the brand needed.


But... they made the millions, right?

I might find some time to shed a tear for them after I get done making the 115th redesign of a wedding photo booth overlay for a picky bride that will net me a whopping $50 for the entire process.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wrote a term paper for my art history elective  on Andy Warhol and how the idea of readymades such as the Campbell's soup and brillo box were preceded by the proto-da da and the da da movement, specifically Marcel Duchamp's "fountain".

Got nothing else really except they aren't changing that can too much.  They're smarter than that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Marcos P: Campbells tomato soup is one of my favorite things on the planet.

Man, if that ever goes away I might have to cut a biatch.


I'll drive
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I wrote a term paper for my art history elective  on Andy Warhol and how the idea of readymades such as the Campbell's soup and brillo box were preceded by the proto-da da and the da da movement, specifically Marcel Duchamp's "fountain".

Got nothing else really except they aren't changing that can too much.  They're smarter than that.


Dada.

Oddly it was corrected.  My phone is an autocorrect night are.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Campbell's should have done a marketing tie-in with Pixar's "Up" movie.

"This is so up!"
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we do it with a flamethrower?
Warhol was a toxic, pretentious fraud, just like people who slobber over him and get protective of the crap he turned out.

/And screw the rest of that Ab-Ex twaddle. If it was good, it wouldn't have needed to be bankrolled by the CIA.
//And Campbell's soups, while we are at it.  Over salted muck.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They had to add pictures because America is becoming more illiterate by the day.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: They had to add pictures because America is becoming more illiterate by the day.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Or they just got tired having to print everything in English, French, Spanish and probably one or more tribal languages here...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The news should be that Campbell's is selling a goddamned NFT of the new can label design.

Laobaojun: Warhol was a toxic, pretentious fraud, just like people who slobber over him and get protective of the crap he turned out.


Yes, but realize that Campbell's has just gone a step farther, with the NFT bullshiat.
 
