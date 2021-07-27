 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   The state of Maine has decided it can no longer tolerate you enjoying your legally imported vehicle. For safety. And it's more convoluted and broad than you'd expect   (jalopnik.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feds: These rules don't apply to vehicles over 25 years old.
Maine: Vehicles over 25 years old have to comply with the federal rules that do not apply to them.

The key federal regulations are only about 50 years old. Any really old vehicle would fail to meet them. Nothing 25 years old is going to be provably compliant with the current versions of those standards.

The "objects in mirror may be closer than they appear" warning is part of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. If your car has a convex mirror and does not have that warning, it is legally considered as dangerous as a car without brakes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The "objects in mirror may be closer than they appear" warning is part of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. If your car has a convex mirror and does not have that warning, it is legally considered as dangerous as a car without brakes


Yay bureaucracy!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone is looking to part with their Delica, I will be more than willing to meet them with a flatbed and take it off their hands for top* dollar.

*lowball
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it's less convoluted than I thought.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reason #4,762,991 not to live in Maine.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.


Well c'mon this is Fark - manufacture one and defend it to the death.  We got rules here, see...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's ok, Maine really doesn't exist.  Steven King came up with the idea in a coked up fever dream.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Reason #4,762,991 not to live in Maine.


It sucks, stay away forever. Thanks.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Reason #4,762,991 not to live in Maine.


Good. Please stay away. All of you. We have too many people here at it is.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone is mad nobody wants 25 year old USDM vehicles.
 
wantingout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wha? The federal govt making  peoples lives difficult for no apparent reason? But that NEVER happens!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly, how many people in Maine import 25 year old JDM cars?

I know it's somewhat trendy right now, but does this really affect a lot people?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.


Ayup.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actually, come to think about it now there is one of these oddball truck-like things I see in town every so often. It's beige and looks like if a Hotwheels car bumped into it it would tip over and burst into flames.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, I guess I'll have to get rid of my Hello Kitty hentai-wrapped Mitsubishi Fondler 4x4 sedan with the turbo and sextuple exhaust. Rats. I just had the chip tuned and everything.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reason #85993928 to not live in Maine.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.

Ayup.


Say that 'round these pahts and folks gonna know you're from away.
Ayuh, they surely will.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Reason #85993928 to not live in Maine.


Stay out, flatlander.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wantingout: Wha? The federal govt making  peoples lives difficult for no apparent reason? But that NEVER happens!


Its not the feds. Its the state

People paid to purchase and import and register these and now they're told its for off road use only
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: austerity101: Reason #4,762,991 not to live in Maine.

It sucks, stay away forever. Thanks.


I grew up in Northern New England. Believe me, I will.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: wantingout: Wha? The federal govt making  peoples lives difficult for no apparent reason? But that NEVER happens!

Its not the feds. Its the state

People paid to purchase and import and register these and now they're told its for off road use only


Thankfully 80% of the state is off-road.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why does Maine hate Freedom and love Big Government so much?
 
Broktun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't Maine the state that licenses 90% of the trailers on the road?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: BigSquibowski: austerity101: Reason #4,762,991 not to live in Maine.

It sucks, stay away forever. Thanks.

I grew up in Northern New England. Believe me, I will.


Why do you hate good things like breathable air, amazing night skies, and lack of people?! Also, potatoes better than anything Idaho could ever dream of.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Someone is mad nobody wants 25 year old USDM vehicles.


You'd be amazed.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: wantingout: Wha? The federal govt making  peoples lives difficult for no apparent reason? But that NEVER happens!

Its not the feds. Its the state

People paid to purchase and import and register these and now they're told its for off road use only


I'm left wondering if they'd still be able to register as an antique though. Sure it puts limitations on it's usage, but by the state statute any vehicle over 25 years qualifies. Blew my mind and really made me feel old when I first saw a foxbody Mustang registered as an antique.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Monocultured: Reason #85993928 to not live in Maine.

Stay out, flatlander.


At least until the Suzuki Samurai rise up in revolt.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Register it in Montana like everyone else with a vehicle that:
A) isn't safe or spews emissions
B) runs on baby seal, puppy, and kitten meat
C) would require massive registration fees, cutting into your 1%'er tax cheat baller status
 
jclaggett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.


Should we tell your wife Hello?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jclaggett: NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.

Should we tell your wife Hello?


All I know is that my gut says maybe.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have to admit I'd seriously consider a Kei truck for a beater, if I wasn't 6'3". Still road legal here in NC last I checked.

(1.9m for you non freedom unit types)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Why does Maine hate Freedom and love Big Government so much?


Because they didn't get food stamps for their lobster
 
nemisonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Register in Montana.
Montana has a convenient registration system used by RV buyers- and assymetrical car ownership
Your LLC in Montana owns the vehicle
There is no inspection
And as a "company car" California and Mass a d other state rules about "if it's owner holds a DLor is a resident here and it's parked here you have to plate here" no longer apply.
Insurance is fine with "company" cars working in other states
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"...it'll cancel registrations of imported vehicles that doesn't meet federal regulations..."

Hire an editor.  Or a proofreader.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: jclaggett: NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I have no opinion on this whatsoever.

Should we tell your wife Hello?

All I know is that my gut says maybe.


Kif, what makes a man turn Mainer?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Register in Montana.
Montana has a convenient registration system used by RV buyers- and assymetrical car ownership
Your LLC in Montana owns the vehicle
There is no inspection
And as a "company car" California and Mass a d other state rules about "if it's owner holds a DLor is a resident here and it's parked here you have to plate here" no longer apply.
Insurance is fine with "company" cars working in other states


Actually insurance in general has a problem with insuring these stupid vehicles.  Enjoy being "insured" out of some fly by night office.
 
Geralt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Mitsubishi?! They made the planes that bombed Pearl Harbor!"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Feds: These rules don't apply to vehicles over 25 years old.
Maine: Vehicles over 25 years old have to comply with the federal rules that do not apply to them.


TFA:  Even when importing something 25 years or older, dealing with the federal government is only part of the process as states set their own rules.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Honestly, how many people in Maine import 25 year old JDM cars?

I know it's somewhat trendy right now, but does this really affect a lot people?


It matters to the people that paid to import a vehicle and followed the rules and paid the fees to register it. The time to clarify the classification  was the first time somebody registered one not years later.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Glitchwerks: Honestly, how many people in Maine import 25 year old JDM cars?

I know it's somewhat trendy right now, but does this really affect a lot people?

It matters to the people that paid to import a vehicle and followed the rules and paid the fees to register it. The time to clarify the classification  was the first time somebody registered one not years later.


They'll get over it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "...it'll cancel registrations of imported vehicles that doesn't meet federal regulations..."

Hire an editor.  Or a proofreader.


Proofeaders are overrated.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: Pats_Cloth_Coat: wantingout: Wha? The federal govt making  peoples lives difficult for no apparent reason? But that NEVER happens!

Its not the feds. Its the state

People paid to purchase and import and register these and now they're told its for off road use only

I'm left wondering if they'd still be able to register as an antique though. Sure it puts limitations on it's usage, but by the state statute any vehicle over 25 years qualifies. Blew my mind and really made me feel old when I first saw a foxbody Mustang registered as an antique.


I think not. Their interp is the vehicle must conform to US federal regs at the timer of its manufacture
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geralt: "Mitsubishi?! They made the planes that bombed Pearl Harbor!"


Fark the Germans
 
