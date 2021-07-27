 Skip to content
(Dallas Observer) Oh boy, a tipping thread. Tipping at a fast casual place where you order and pickup at the counter. Yay or nay
97
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An example.

Panera has several setups. One, you order, get your own food and clean your own table. Basically McDonalds with slightly better food.

The other setup has table service and they clear your plates. I always tip at those places, either in advance using the app or at the register.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just getting this out of the way.

static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tipping in a restaurant is for service. Period. In the United States, if you eat in a restaurant and a waiter serves you, you need to tip. If you don't tip, you're an asshole. If you don't like that fact, don't eat in restaurants where someone serves you. You can talk about how other cultures in the world don't tip and instead pay good wages to wait staff. Yeah, fine. Great point. Move to one of those places.

If you pick up your food in a restaurant -- and by that I mean literally walk inside, go to the register, get your food handed to you over the counter in a bag or a box, and then pay right there, yourself, then you owe no tip. You've received no service other than what you'd receive in any retail establishment where the staff performs work in the background (stocking shelves, arranging displays, etc.) with which you then interact. As mentioned right above, giving extra money in this situation has nothing to do with what tipping is meant to do. It has to do with giving restaurant owners the right to pay their labor force criminally low wages with the expectation that people will subsidize them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.


then punish the employer by not patronizing the restaurant. the employees are still being taxed as if they're being tipped and are missing out on earning tips to facilitate your order.

tip them or stay home, cheap farkers
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.


Except that's not the right word.  It should be ensure, so...tep?

Back to the thread, I'll do it for some smaller shops if I'm a regular.  Larger chains usually not.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.

then punish the employer by not patronizing the restaurant. the employees are still being taxed as if they're being tipped and are missing out on earning tips to facilitate your order.

tip them or stay home, cheap farkers


It's the employers who are cheap farkers, as you so succintly put it, not the patrons.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: It should be ensure,


Sorry, that was the job that ate my brain talking.  Thanks.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that tipping started in Europe. And rich Americans back in the late 1800s thought they'd be totally "continental" by doing it here. So it was initially done here to look cool....then I guess everyone wanted to look cool
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like to tip my servers with Chick tracks that look like $20 bills. You can't put a price on spiritual knowledge.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: enry: It should be ensure,

Sorry, that was the job that ate my brain talking.  Thanks.


It's also a false backronym, so stop using it if you want to sound intelligent.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I deliver your food. Tip me or I spit on your car.
 
comrade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A "thank you for your service" should be enough.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

enry: whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.

Except that's not the right word.  It should be ensure, so...tep?

Back to the thread, I'll do it for some smaller shops if I'm a regular.  Larger chains usually not.


It used to be ensure, then Big Insurance changed it because they wanted to extend our cars' warranty.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: whidbey: enry: It should be ensure,

Sorry, that was the job that ate my brain talking.  Thanks.

It's also a false backronym, so stop using it if you want to sound intelligent.


Yes dad.   Put on some Supertramp and chill out.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I found that if I pay with cash at the Chinese takeout nearby, I don't have to sign a receipt that adds a tip line.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I once had a hillbilly guy behind me in line at the China Rainbow ask me why I was leaving a tip (in the tip jar) when I was just picking up take-out. I said I wanted them to make more money and stay in business.  What's so farking complicated?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, here's a question. Is 20% still standard, or is it the bare minimum and kind of considered cheap now? A lot of people went to 25% or 30% during the pandemic. Is that the new normal?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would you tip at a take out counter? Do you tip at Wendy's? And maybe I'm just ignorant about how this stuff works, but I'm never convinced that a tip added at a take out counter on an electronic POS system is actually going to an employee. And if it does, which employee gets the tip? The cashier? The cook? Do all of them split it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If there is actual tale service, I tip.

If not, then I don't.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I read somewhere that tipping started in Europe. And rich Americans back in the late 1800s thought they'd be totally "continental" by doing it here. So it was initially done here to look cool....then I guess everyone wanted to look cool


Farking rich people, man.
 
chipaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it's just an order and a pickup? Nope.
 
Bungles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The US tipping culture is bizarre, and the two things it does is depress wages and create a weird power relationship into everyday interactions.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: whidbey: enry: It should be ensure,

Sorry, that was the job that ate my brain talking.  Thanks.

It's also a false backronym, so stop using it if you want to sound intelligent.


http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.ph​p/2012/09/what-is-the-origin-of-the-wo​rd-tip-as-in-leaving-a-tip/

^^^ Supporting my statement with some substance ^^^
 
Muso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."


7esl.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.


Or better yet, why not have the teenagers living with their parents to do these jobs?  They don't need a "livable wage".  It would teach them more responsibility, get them some exercise, and keep food prices lower.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You get a bagel with schmear, you throw a buck or two in the jar, and you take your bagel and your coffee and you sit your ass down, and talk amongst yourselves. Or you walk back to the office. Or the work site. But unless you're buying pre-packaged product, and there is labor involved in your food, throw them a bone.

You order to go, you throw a few bucks to the staff for packaging up your sh*t for you, and including those little things that you DIDN'T specifically order, but are nice to have. Throw them a bit for their courtesy.

You sit down, and someone grabs your drinks for you, and brings you your food, you throw them a little more, because they are looking out for your order, as well as making sure you have what you need. Tip, you cheap bastiche. It's not hard.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
rebob1949.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I tip everyone. I asked my lawyer if I could give her a tip.  She said no, and that "her husband would get so jealous."  She suggested that I tip her paralegal.  I did and I'm golden at the firm now.  Nobody does that.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tip to the point of pain.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: If there is actual tale service, I tip.

If not, then I don't.


I absolutely love tale services.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Why would you tip at a take out counter? Do you tip at Wendy's? And maybe I'm just ignorant about how this stuff works, but I'm never convinced that a tip added at a take out counter on an electronic POS system is actually going to an employee. And if it does, which employee gets the tip? The cashier? The cook? Do all of them split it?


Chinese takeout place near me has a spot on the receipt for a tip.

I called in an order and drove over to pick it up.  I grab my order and leave.

There's no reason to tip.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
tipping is how the market rips off the consumer AND THE WORKER all at the same time.

Tipping as a cultural custom, is unevolved lame jungle bullshiat.
The wage ought o be enough that the employee would be embarrassed to take tips.

Tipping is how you show your wealthier corporate masters that set the pay rates, your proper servitude position that simply pays proper TRIBUTE to their masters.

If the door person needs the tips, their employer is an inhuman turd whiff, and you are too for helping maintain such  BULLshiat SYSTEM.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chuck87: whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.

Or better yet, why not have the teenagers living with their parents to do these jobs?  They don't need a "livable wage".  It would teach them more responsibility, get them some exercise, and keep food prices lower.


ok boomer
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Tip to the point of pain.


This is why I only pay in tips.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fornication Under Consent of King
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: To insure promptness.


In the old days, was promptness in danger of falling over dead?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muso: whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."

[7esl.com image 850x444]


Less annoying than "Bob the Angry Flower."
 
fehk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chuck87: whidbey: Tipping used to mean "To insure promptness."   I've never seen this to be the case, no drinks, food or weed showed up faster.

Now we're just subsidizing cheap employers.

Come on, this is 2021, not 1973.   We need to be demanding living wages.  No matter what the job is.

Or better yet, why not have the teenagers living with their parents to do these jobs?  They don't need a "livable wage".  It would teach them more responsibility, get them some exercise, and keep food prices lower.


Exploitation is ok if they're young or foreign
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Tipping in a restaurant is for service. Period. In the United States, if you eat in a restaurant and a waiter serves you, you need to tip. If you don't tip, you're an asshole. If you don't like that fact, don't eat in restaurants where someone serves you. You can talk about how other cultures in the world don't tip and instead pay good wages to wait staff. Yeah, fine. Great point. Move to one of those places.

If you pick up your food in a restaurant -- and by that I mean literally walk inside, go to the register, get your food handed to you over the counter in a bag or a box, and then pay right there, yourself, then you owe no tip. You've received no service other than what you'd receive in any retail establishment where the staff performs work in the background (stocking shelves, arranging displays, etc.) with which you then interact. As mentioned right above, giving extra money in this situation has nothing to do with what tipping is meant to do. It has to do with giving restaurant owners the right to pay their labor force criminally low wages with the expectation that people will subsidize them.


Found the guy who never worked in the service industry.  You do know the kitchen staff receive a portion of all tips as well.  Because their employers don't pay a decent wage.

So when you don't tip when you pick up your food you are just as bad as those that don't tip when they dine in.  Doesn't matter, either way the employees get screwed.

You want to fix it.  Fight for living wages and outlawing tipping.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Ok, here's a question. Is 20% still standard, or is it the bare minimum and kind of considered cheap now? A lot of people went to 25% or 30% during the pandemic. Is that the new normal?


Uh, do I need to explain how percentages work?
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While I agree that tips are not required for takeout, I do it anyway.  Times have changed and these people need all the help they can get.  That and I feel fortunate that my restaurant working days are long behind me.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it gives me the option to add a tip to my card I'll often do whatever the calculated minimum tip is.  I'm not giving someone 20% for handing me a coffee, but I'll throw in a little at the places I often go because I like them.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I tip a dollar or two for counter service, which is rarely 10% much less 20. A little bonus for having to interact with me, not as much as a proper restaurant.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Why would you tip at a take out counter? Do you tip at Wendy's? And maybe I'm just ignorant about how this stuff works, but I'm never convinced that a tip added at a take out counter on an electronic POS system is actually going to an employee. And if it does, which employee gets the tip? The cashier? The cook? Do all of them split it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I tip delivery drivers and servers. If I start tipping the person at the counter at places where they slide the food to me on a tray, I might as well start tipping the people in the drive thru.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Tipping in a restaurant is for service. Period. In the United States, if you eat in a restaurant and a waiter serves you, you need to tip. If you don't tip, you're an asshole. If you don't like that fact, don't eat in restaurants where someone serves you. You can talk about how other cultures in the world don't tip and instead pay good wages to wait staff. Yeah, fine. Great point. Move to one of those places.

If you pick up your food in a restaurant -- and by that I mean literally walk inside, go to the register, get your food handed to you over the counter in a bag or a box, and then pay right there, yourself, then you owe no tip. You've received no service other than what you'd receive in any retail establishment where the staff performs work in the background (stocking shelves, arranging displays, etc.) with which you then interact. As mentioned right above, giving extra money in this situation has nothing to do with what tipping is meant to do. It has to do with giving restaurant owners the right to pay their labor force criminally low wages with the expectation that people will subsidize them.


I would add that if you are not tipping delivery people you are stealing from them. Their employers are also stealing from them, but they are using their own cars, and own gas, and it probably takes them 15 minutes to get to your house, about five minutes for you to come to the door (add ten minutes if you live in a big apartment building and they have to find you) and another 15 to get back.  A server can serve several costumers at tables in the same amount of time.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Ok, here's a question. Is 20% still standard, or is it the bare minimum and kind of considered cheap now?


I'm not sure if waiters are that dumb or they think customers are when they try to convince us that percentages should go up with inflation. According to my math, 20% of more money equals more money.
 
