(CBC)   A climate crisis week of heat deaths is comparable to a pandemic week of Covid deaths, and that's for a country with a top-ten healthcare system   (cbc.ca) divider line
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a top-ten healthcare system

if you're rich
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So youre saying my new Hot COVID exercise studio is a bad idea...?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: a top-ten healthcare system

if you're rich


Lol, wut
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a pretty stupid headline.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what youre saying is that Canada is doing great against COVID?
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: a top-ten healthcare system

if you're rich


Its Canada. It.doesnt matter if you are rich here. Thats the point.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: a top-ten healthcare system

if you're rich


You need to stop writing cheques to the local hospital before you end up stupid AND poor
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: So youre saying my new Hot COVID exercise studio is a bad idea...?


Yes.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/britis​h​-columbia/bc-covid-conspiracy-theorist​-charged-1.5790376
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A good health care system doesn't prevent deaths, it just keeps you from blowing your life savings so you don't have to die.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So what youre saying is that Canada is doing great against COVID?


Not great, but better than many other countries.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
