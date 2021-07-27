 Skip to content
(AP News)   Siberia is burning: an area larger than one Connecticut but less than six Rhode Islands. And, like Leon, it's getting larger   (apnews.com) divider line
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karelia was among the top three regions affected by the fires, according to Avialesookhrana, with 22 of them still active on more than 11,000 hectares (27,180 acres).

* * *

As of July 20, the group counted 32 fires in the national park throughout the summer. "And it's only been half of the summer, so it's an absolute record throughout all these years," Gorbunova said.

It's actually lots and lots of fires, so not "an" area bigger than CT. Still crazy, though.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all the snow finally melted? Where will Russia send their enemies now?

Oh right, into the fire.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.


ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer
 
Daeva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
see other countries just refuse to learn from the USAs mistakes

RAKE YOUR farkING WILDLANDS!!!!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer


Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My cousin fights the fires out in Colorado these days, and it looks like hell on earth. Russia might want to, y'know, send some people over for training, budget for this, I dunno.

Oh wait they're too busy oppressing most of their people to care... so I hear.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh no anywa.*record scratch*

Hold up internet!
Siberia is home to Earth's most adorable cats!
#Koshlandia, Siberian Farm cats, snowstorm, Кошляндия, Метель, Сороки April
Youtube Y4e_D6IYcQw
I say we re-home them in Canada immediately.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer

Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.


Just get to the point and remind us that you don't believe in anthropogenic global warming.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How many dishwashers wide?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think it will be a lovey time when the radioactive forest around Chernobyl sends plumes of destructive material across the region. Who knows how high and far the bullets will go. At least alpha particles will kill covid, maybe give me a big, freaky willie. Ladies will love me. Something to look forward to.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer

Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.

Just get to the point and remind us that you don't believe in anthropogenic global warming.


I believe in it. Just saying that I'd like actual data with my apocalyptic headlines.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bet someone is just feeling really awkward about their dyslexia right now....

flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer

Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.

Just get to the point and remind us that you don't believe in anthropogenic global warming.

I believe in it. Just saying that I'd like actual data with my apocalyptic headlines.


Why aren't you shiat stirring to fit gameshowhost's preferences?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Couldn't believe it when I saw this headline. The media is still using R.I. as a measurement / comparison / guideline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're now at the snowballing stage.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

covfefe: ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer

Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.

Just get to the point and remind us that you don't believe in anthropogenic global warming.

I believe in it. Just saying that I'd like actual data with my apocalyptic headlines.

Why aren't you shiat stirring to fit gameshowhost's preferences?


I've stirred enough shiat with the TWO TEAM Gold medals in Gymnastics. All other events are meaningless in the summer games.

Like that fat leopard, I'm satiated.

/I also believe in anthropogenic global warming, but I also think it will be a net positive for Russia in the medium term so there's that
//drives a plug in and takes public transport
///wears his clothes and socks till they basically have holes in them, kept my phones and computers for 5+ years and then donate them
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Oh no anywa.*record scratch*

Hold up internet!
Siberia is home to Earth's most adorable cats!
[YouTube video: #Koshlandia, Siberian Farm cats, snowstorm, Кошляндия, Метель, Сороки April]I say we re-home them in Canada immediately.


Those're some wintery kittehs!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: gameshowhost: ColonelCathcart: The problem with Russia is its farking huge. None of these articles talk about how much burning is "normal" - I don't know that either. Burning clickbait sells.

For reference, 1 Russia = 5,500 Rhode Island's...which for some reason feels like it should be more.

ahem

"What sets 2021 apart is that Karelia - a small region in northwestern Russia on the border with Finland - also has been engulfed by devastating, unprecedented fires."

that's not the least bit difficult to figure out if you ever learned how to infer

Unprecedented is a qualitative word.

Data collection of Russian wildfires is not really that good considering that until very recently there weren't people there let alone those that recorded the amount of wildfires.

So it could be unprecedented in the last 50 years.

Just get to the point and remind us that you don't believe in anthropogenic global warming.


Oh they're starting to admit it's real now that they've realized they can blame China.
 
