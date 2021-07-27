 Skip to content
(KTOO Juneau)   Cruise ships return to southeast Alaska and yup, there's the COVID   (ktoo.org) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ships of fools
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Ships of fools


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These once-in-a-lifetime cruises really are living up to that name.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't we got fun?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have friends going on a cruise out of St. Bartz or St. Kitz in a few weeks. They are hellbent to have an adult vacation without kids. Fully expect most of them to catch it.

/their group is i think vaxxed
//oh well
///FAFO
 
TomFooolery
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My father in law is in the process of getting bridge games going again for the local bridge club, and has heard that the Atlanta bridge center has shut back down after  vaccinated individual contracted COVID
 
