(Yahoo)   "Officers were called to the home just after 9:50 p.m., police say, and found the 4-year-old on the living room floor with "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Firearm, Police, North Carolina, 4-year-old, investigative process, Criminal Investigation Department, 4-year-old shoots, living room  
884 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (38 minutes ago)



68 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cause of death: "freedom overdose"
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in my town on the 4th. It happens too commonly each year everywhere.

For fark sakes - please lock up your boomsticks away from kids,
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy sigh.

But oh well, you all get to keep your beloved guns still, don't worry
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it Paris Hilton's kid?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay???
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The "sad" tag.
That's what we call this: "sad".
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Is the gun okay???


That's what the sad tag is for. It might get taken away from its family.  Have to go to a foster home.
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Early reports indicate the child was a known associate of the Zeta drug cartel and had recently made off with a large amount of cash and cocaine. Investigators speculate that the drug gang had found him and that it was only a matter of time before they visited their retribution upon him.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess I can see a year-old doing this but four of them? In a row?
 
wild9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like my guns and own a few. My SO didn't grow up around them and don't feel comfortable enough to have them in the home. I'm cool with that so they stay locked in a safe at my parents. I go there if I feel like plinking off a few rounds. Once the kiddos are out of the house, I'll bring them back.

Even without her having that hangup, I'd still be hesitant since the kiddos range from 15 months to 16 years.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only a good guy with a gun had been there to stop him.
 
LL316
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The kid needed a second gun so he could shoot the 1st gun.  But nope, the snowflake only had 1 gun.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great, another "responsible gun owner" contributes to the American experience. Although not mentioned in the article, I'm going to assume that the gun is, by the grace of God, okay.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably a liberal crisis actor.

/s
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Couldn't take the stress of preschool.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wage0048: f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.


Show some compassion, it is far, far to early to talk like that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This headline brought to you by owners, manufacturers, and the stupid second amendment.
I sure heaven appreciates you filling heaven with children.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of those Republican approved abortions.
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Heavy sigh.

But oh well, you all get to keep your beloved guns still, don't worry


This kind of counts as a Darwin award.  This snark was actually hard to type and I feel so sorry for that kid.  Lock the one responsible up for the rest of their life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Gubbo: Heavy sigh.

But oh well, you all get to keep your beloved guns still, don't worry

This kind of counts as a Darwin award.  This snark was actually hard to type and I feel so sorry for that kid.  Lock the one responsible up for the rest of their life.


🙄
 
iaazathot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.


There is, unfortunately, a good chance it may not be a registered firearm.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh look! A well-regulated militia in the wild:

The child was left unattended in the living room while several adults were "having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This happened in my town on the 4th. It happens too commonly each year everywhere.

For fark sakes - please lock up your boomsticks away from kids,



Calling them by a cutesy name like 'boomstick,'  is not helping, as 'boomstick' could also apply to a burrito.

If you have an opinion, don't hide behind cutesy PC names, call it out.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
tyrant deposed?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sacrifices must be made on the altar of the 2nd amendment. This is just the price society pays for your plinking hobby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Death by Peewee's Big Misadventure
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Murica" tab indisposed because it's on a ventilator on account of the covid. And diabetes.

/also blew half its fingers off on fireworks
//busy weekend, I guess
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.


4 year old at night wandering around unsupervised while the adults are getting drunk and stoned. Something tells me they aren't likely to be registering anything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iaazathot: wage0048: f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.

There is, unfortunately, a good chance it may not be a registered firearm.


🙄
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This almost never happens in other countries.

Yet people will continue to insist it's not the guns that are the problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Oh look! A well-regulated militia in the wild:

The child was left unattended in the living room while several adults were "having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana"


What are people supposed to just sit there and stare at a child continuously endlessly for 24 hours 7 days a week 365 for the next 18 stupid farking years are you farking kidding me
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh look, its what everyone knows but avoids talking about at all costs

Suicide is the highest % of gun deaths. By a long shot
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: "Murica" tab indisposed because it's on a ventilator on account of the covid. And diabetes.

/also blew half its fingers off on fireworks
//busy weekend, I guess


😂
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lifeslammer:

Suicide is the highest % of gun deaths. By a long shot

Interesting choice of words, there.

/I agree, though. Guns need to go away for this reason alone.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TREE OF LIBERTY
 
Malenfant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wild9: I like my guns and own a few. My SO didn't grow up around them and don't feel comfortable enough to have them in the home. I'm cool with that so they stay locked in a safe at my parents. I go there if I feel like plinking off a few rounds. Once the kiddos are out of the house, I'll bring them back.

Even without her having that hangup, I'd still be hesitant since the kiddos range from 15 months to 16 years.


Caring about her children is not something normal people call a hangup.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Death by Peewee's Big Misadventure


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: TREE OF LIBERTY


😂
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What are people supposed to just sit there and stare at a child continuously endlessly for 24 hours 7 days a week


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: wild9: I like my guns and own a few. My SO didn't grow up around them and don't feel comfortable enough to have them in the home. I'm cool with that so they stay locked in a safe at my parents. I go there if I feel like plinking off a few rounds. Once the kiddos are out of the house, I'll bring them back.

Even without her having that hangup, I'd still be hesitant since the kiddos range from 15 months to 16 years.

Caring about her children is not something normal people call a hangup.


Jesus farking Christ apparently you're not aware of how farking lame and annoying and time-consuming expensive children are Jesus farking Christ
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: This almost never happens in other countries.

Yet people will continue to insist it's not the guns that are the problem.


Fresh take
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iaazathot: wage0048: f*cking morons.  Whoever is the registered owner of the gun should be locked in a cell with the gun and a single bullet.

The guard should tell the prisoner they'll be back in 1 hour to execute the sentence of death by scaphism.

There is, unfortunately, a good chance it may not be a registered firearm.


In which case, every adult in the house gets the same treatment.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Calm down, the gun was uninjured.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The child was left unattended in the living room while several adults were "having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana" at a home in High Point

Heh. High Point. Led to a low point.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If a child ends up injured or dead with your unsecured weapon, you should go to trial for manslaughter.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Sacrifices must be made on the altar of the 2nd amendment. This is just the price society pays for your plinking hobby.


What about my pants-wetting cowardice of facing reality, need to virtue signal to other pieces of shiat, and my super tiny penis?

Those are important too!
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This news just broke around here. This child was much luckier. His parents still suck, though.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Oh look, its what everyone knows but avoids talking about at all costs

Suicide is the highest % of gun deaths. By a long shot


Are you trying to say the 4-year-old committed suicide?
 
