(Yahoo)   Coward shoots woman, feared for his life because she A: Pointed a gun at him? B: Tried to beat him with bat? or C: Stole his Nazi flag?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some junk simply is not worth keeping and needs thrown away.

He qualifies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazis do not have rights.
they surrendered.

Throw him away
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Nazis do not have rights.
they surrendered.

Throw him away


Die nazi scum
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazi scum.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, if his insane defense claim works in court, someone should make them come true.

He had better be charged and convicted of a felony and have all his firearms removed.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coward shoots woman, feared for his life because she A: Pointed a gun at him? B: Tried to beat him with bat? or C: Stole his Nazi flag?

You said Nazi twice, subs.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shooting someone while running away is only a defensive act if you're a cop buddy. But given the nature of the flag maybe a retroactive deputization would fix it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, not that flag! Jimi Hendrix once pissed on that!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
someone needs to prosecute Antifa leadership over this

seize their HQ, computers, chairs, inspirational "Hang In There" posters with the cute kitties, everything

//let's go. chop chop.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's pretty well established in law that self defense or fear of attack are not defenses for shooting someone in the back who's already robbed you and is running away from you.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:Prosecutors argued on July 2 that authorities contended that "the defendant relies on the notion that his use of force stopped a wildly imaginary attack." They added that adopting Feaster's theory would give credence to the notion that "retail security guards may lawfully shoot retreating shoplifters."

Now there's a legal precedent we really don't want to happen. Also, fark this Nazi.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate to say this, and it is not meant as a defense of nazi scum.  The courts will look at the theft, not that it was a nazi flag.  They will considered it as "was lethal force justified to prevent a robbery".  Of course, a jury won't actually be that forgiving and will absolutely take into account that it was a nazi flag.  The scumball would be smart to waive trial by jury and go with just the judge making the ruling.  So the question is, does Oklahoma allow lethal force to stop a theft?  I doubt it, but it's Oklahoma so it's entirely possible.
 
BBH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not just stole his flag, but she was running away. If he is deemed insane, then in no way should he ever own a firearm, or with this type of imaginary attacks, he probably shouldn't drive either.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: Coward shoots woman, feared for his life because she A: Pointed a gun at him? B: Tried to beat him with bat? or C: Stole his Nazi flag?

You said Nazi twice, subs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
McVey was hit with gunfire in the lower abdomen and legs during the incident, and she required multiple surgeries following the encounter, the report said.

Way outside the 10 ring. He needs to adjust the sights on his gun.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's a cemetery full of spinning veterans.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How long until the GOP and/or their media butt boys awards this guy a medal and a million dollars? He's everything they want America to be.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"not dissimilar from the flying of the 'Make America Great Again' flag, or the Gay Pride flag, or the 'Don't Tread On Me' Gadsten Snake flag."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"In the immunity motion, Alexander Feaster, a 46-year-old Air Force veteran, contends that a "plot" by "antifa activists" to vandalize his home left him on edge as he waited in a vantage point with his firearm, ....."

I have to say, confessing to attempted first degree murder as part of your defense against an assault charge is sheer genius.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Well, if his insane defense claim works in court, someone should make them come true.

He had better be charged and convicted of a felony and have all his firearms removed.


Being currently under indictment for a felony makes it illegal for him to receive any firearms. Hopefully all the ones he already had were seized as evidence.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ricky Schroeder in 8, 7, 6.....
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Saying that the swastika is just like a MAGA flag hits the bullseye.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: "In the immunity motion, Alexander Feaster, a 46-year-old Air Force veteran, contends that a "plot" by "antifa activists" to vandalize his home left him on edge as he waited in a vantage point with his firearm, ....."

I have to say, confessing to attempted first degree murder as part of your defense against an assault charge is sheer genius.


It's a bold strategy Cotton
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lesson learned: kill the Nazi first so he can't shoot back when you're stealing his flag

/ or just kill the Nazi
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only thing Nazis are good for is worm food.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that the average antifer turns their back immediately before spraying their commie acid goo...there's nothin' more dangerous than a fleeing antifer.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Raoul Eaton: "In the immunity motion, Alexander Feaster, a 46-year-old Air Force veteran, contends that a "plot" by "antifa activists" to vandalize his home left him on edge as he waited in a vantage point with his firearm, ....."

I have to say, confessing to attempted first degree murder as part of your defense against an assault charge is sheer genius.

It's a bold strategy Cotton


Paranoia is rarely a great defense.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I hate to say this, and it is not meant as a defense of nazi scum.  The courts will look at the theft, not that it was a nazi flag.  They will considered it as "was lethal force justified to prevent a robbery".  Of course, a jury won't actually be that forgiving and will absolutely take into account that it was a nazi flag.  The scumball would be smart to waive trial by jury and go with just the judge making the ruling.  So the question is, does Oklahoma allow lethal force to stop a theft?  I doubt it, but it's Oklahoma so it's entirely possible.


Oklahoma law does NOT allow deadly force to prevent theft.

And because you seem to be conflating robbery and theft; this wasn't a robbery, because the person shot wasn't using force to make the shooter give up his property - she just grabbed it and ran away.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do we really need to refer to him as "retired service member" and "Air Force vet" when those things clearly mean so little to him?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The whole planet fought a war against those motherfarkers.

Why we allow these bastards a safe haven in this country is beyond me.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL.. little AF boy must have dreamed of joining the Marines and finally had the chance to enact his dreams.

Little Richards with AR's are never a good combo.

Fark you Nazi, scum!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JesseL: OgreMagi: I hate to say this, and it is not meant as a defense of nazi scum.  The courts will look at the theft, not that it was a nazi flag.  They will considered it as "was lethal force justified to prevent a robbery".  Of course, a jury won't actually be that forgiving and will absolutely take into account that it was a nazi flag.  The scumball would be smart to waive trial by jury and go with just the judge making the ruling.  So the question is, does Oklahoma allow lethal force to stop a theft?  I doubt it, but it's Oklahoma so it's entirely possible.

Oklahoma law does NOT allow deadly force to prevent theft.

And because you seem to be conflating robbery and theft; this wasn't a robbery, because the person shot wasn't using force to make the shooter give up his property - she just grabbed it and ran away.


Bad wording on my part.  I meant theft.

I didn't think Oklahoma law allowed for lethal force for this kind of thing, but I am not familiar with that state's laws, but I am familiar with southern attitude about shooting people.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The amount of rage I am feeling towards this asshat would power all the bitcoin miners in the world.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It is a truth that if Mr. Feaster were not a Nazi, he would likely not have been charged here," wrote Stephen Jones, Feaster's lawyer, arguing that his client's flags were a "First Amendment display" that was "not dissimilar from the flying of the 'Make America Great Again' flag, or the Gay Pride flag, or the 'Don't Tread On Me' Gadsten Snake flag."

Not the gay pride flag. That's beyond absurd. But yes, I do agree with the lawyer that his flying a Nazi flag is very much like flying a MAGA flag.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he a 2 year or a 25 year veteran of the Air Force?

If on the short end of the term, was he a sporto, a motorhead, geek, slut, blood, waistoid, dweebie, or a d*ckheads in HS?  Because that has the same relevance to his status.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Feaster's attorney said he had a "sincere and reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm"

Reasonable? fark that paranoid coward. And his client.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: The only thing Nazis are good for is worm food.


Why do you hate worms?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's pretty well established in law that self defense or fear of attack are not defenses for shooting someone in the back who's already robbed you and is running away from you.


Got a buddy here in Denver that proved that out a few years ago, shot someone running out of his garage. Now is serving a life sentence.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He will be convicted.
Oklahoma or no, you just can't shoot a fleeing person carrying a 35 dollar flag away from you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Killing/trying to kill someone who stole your stuff should get you a prison sentence. Your shiatty stuff aint worth more than a life.*

*except if its a nazi robbing you
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why instead of stealing a flag, you throw a Molotov.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These are the people protected by stand your ground laws. The cruelty is the point with conservatives
 
larunu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Zero sympathy for either one... She'll think twice before trespassing and theft (hopefully enjoy her limp for a while). He can do some time in jail.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: I hate to say this, and it is not meant as a defense of nazi scum.  The courts will look at the theft, not that it was a nazi flag.  They will considered it as "was lethal force justified to prevent a robbery".
...
So the question is, does Oklahoma allow lethal force to stop a theft?


No it won't, because the theft had already occurred, so the court will consider "was lethal force justified to hunt down a thief after the fact to recover stolen property"

So the question is, does Oklahoma allow deadly vigilantism in recovering stolen property?
 
