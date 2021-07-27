 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Wizard-themed pub 'The Splintered Wand' set to open, offering a place for people to get together, enjoy a drink, and play with each other's wands   (myballard.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Magic, Building, Alchemy, Opening, 19th century, WAND, Coming out, Storey  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to work for a call center where one of my accounts sold Harry Potter wands, There was this one guy named JD who would piss off callers by calling them sticks.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splintered Wand is what ya get when it slides most of the way out and she folds it in half on the downstroke
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise known as "The Anti-Poon".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how the girls are
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put on my robe and wizard hat...
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nowhereman: I used to work for a call center where one of my accounts sold Harry Potter wands, There was this one guy named JD who would piss off callers by calling them sticks.


They're called "bang noodles".
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah wizards, I would rather go to a viking themed bar.
https://brimminghornmeadery.com/
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they meant "Just different enough to be legally distinct from Harry Potter"-themed pub
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I put on my robe and wizard hat...


rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear American, please open the border to vaxxed Canadians. Oh wait, what's the Vax rate in Seattle? Sincerely, a cautious Canuck
Truthfully haven't eaten in a bar/restaurant since November 2019
This might be worth it
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accio geeks!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked in the window the other day, seems fun enough.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few weeks ago, there was an article about a surge in splintered wands in Iran.

But they don't drink there, so I'm confused now.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think drinkin' I think prissy androgynous British lad.

/Wait no I don't
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

groppet: Bah wizards, I would rather go to a viking themed bar.
https://brimminghornmeadery.com/


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
JKR lawsuit in 10,9.....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Dear American, please open the border to vaxxed Canadians. Oh wait, what's the Vax rate in Seattle? Sincerely, a cautious Canuck
Truthfully haven't eaten in a bar/restaurant since November 2019
This might be worth it


https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/c​o​vid-19/data/vaccination.aspx

Looks like 70% to 80% have full vaccination, depending on where in Seattle you go. South King County dips to 60%, but that's outside of the city. Here in Bothell on the eastside it's 82%, so there's that.

/Still wearing a mask
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Manly wizards have blasting rods. Big three feet long, thick, gnarled hunks of hardwood.

/not compensating
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Otherwise known as "The Anti-Poon".


Lol, every Potter obsessed person I know is a woman. The community is huge and diverse if you are a millennial or younger
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We don't go to Ravenholm

/RTFA
//still pining for Ep 3
///threeeeeeeeeeesssssss
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know a better place in Chicago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Narrowly-Avoided Lawsuit
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Wizard's Staff Has a Knob on the End playing frequently?
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

guestguy: groppet: Bah wizards, I would rather go to a viking themed bar.
https://brimminghornmeadery.com/

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x148] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Wizard Swears" -MBMBAM Animatic
Youtube MIQ9teFAIg8
wizard swearing at the wizard bouncer at the wizard bar
 
pornopose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have gone with The Burning Wizard
 
Current Resident
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's no Mended Drum, but I suppose it'll do.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: The Wizard's Staff Has a Knob on the End playing frequently?


Nanny Ogg , no!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.