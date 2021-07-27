 Skip to content
Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, surprising cryptocurrency enthusiasts with the fact that it's not based on primes
    Money, Chief executive officer, Accept, Executive officer, growing number of companies, Bitcoin payments, Currency, Amazon.com Inc  
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last time  I bought something with bitcoin I got a visit from Homeland Security, the state police and the postal inspector. All at the same time. It was all very civil.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once bought an Amazon gift card from a third-party with a small amount of BTC. Mainly I just wanted to see if the service was legit and yup, it was.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin holders are DESPERATE to find any catalyst that will make it moon.

Seems like a sound investment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I tried to pay that hooker with "Moon Dollars".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The idea that a company might lose millions of dollars because they don't accept something that's worth effectively nothing is baffling...

But not surprising.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for Bytecoin...or at least Nibblecoin.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why do people short or long bitcoin? Makes no sense to me. It's risky enough to just buy it directly, but options on it? I don't get it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bitcoin holders are DESPERATE to find any catalyst that will make it moon.

Seems like a sound investment.


Heh, whenever I get in person with a crypto nerd I'm like "whoa, buddy, that's fiat currency, let's see you use your Bitcoin for this".

Ever seen a grown ass adult get flustered like a frustrated toddler?  It's hilarious.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well at least Bezos did one thing right.  Now pay your taxes, b*tch.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Why do people short or long bitcoin? Makes no sense to me. It's risky enough to just buy it directly, but options on it? I don't get it.


Basically the same as forex trading but with half the likelihood of some country sending goons after you for farking with their economy for fun.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Luckily they still accept my Princess Di collector plates as currency.
I'm still a billionaire thanks to these, and if I ever run out, I still have Beanie Babies.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [Fark user image image 319x319]

Luckily they still accept my Princess Di collector plates as currency.
I'm still a billionaire thanks to these, and if I ever run out, I still have Beanie Babies.


I thought those were Pogs at first...and laughed in poor taste.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bitcoin holders are DESPERATE to find any catalyst that will make it moon.

Seems like a sound investment.


Hardly desperate, bitcoin acceptance is growing slowly but surely.  That said, bigger players in the game would make things rise quickly.
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Why do people short or long bitcoin? Makes no sense to me. It's risky enough to just buy it directly, but options on it? I don't get it.


That's just oldthink.

You obviously don't understand crypto
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well one of the crypto apostles is here. Let's see if the other big-brains show up as well.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Well one of the crypto apostles is here. Let's see if the other big-brains show up as well.


Oh look, and the bitcoin hater with nothing to actually say is here too.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: Begoggle: [Fark user image image 319x319]

Luckily they still accept my Princess Di collector plates as currency.
I'm still a billionaire thanks to these, and if I ever run out, I still have Beanie Babies.

I thought those were Pogs at first...and laughed in poor taste.


The pogs are my emergency fund, along with the Funko! Pops!! I have in a storage warehouse.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: NuclearPenguins: Well one of the crypto apostles is here. Let's see if the other big-brains show up as well.

Oh look, and the bitcoin hater with nothing to actually say is here too.


What is there to say really? Other than fools and their money, etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Lord Bear: NuclearPenguins: Well one of the crypto apostles is here. Let's see if the other big-brains show up as well.

Oh look, and the bitcoin hater with nothing to actually say is here too.

What is there to say really? Other than fools and their money, etc.


Look you just need to an investment god and perfectly time every high and every low.

Every hour of every day. Yes, all 24 hours.

If you do that you'll be rich. You just don't want to put in the work.
 
