(CTV News)   Quebec does the right thing, for a change   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
26
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, le québec fait ce qu'il faut pour changer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Also, le québec fait ce qu'il faut pour changer.


Sure. Except for the French thing.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some politician thinks that a third dose is helpful?
Quel espece de con!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Also, le québec fait ce qu'il faut pour changer.


Le Quebec fait la bonne chose pour faire changement.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which do you prefer? Le Quebec or La Quebec?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: foo monkey: Also, le québec fait ce qu'il faut pour changer.

Sure. Except for the French thing.


What about the French thing. I'm dying to know.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad doctors are in charge of the supply because I'd be just giving myself weekly boosters.
/more is better, right doc?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
States in the United States of America need to do this because despite the fact that I've gotten both my shots my documentation doesn't look like it's going to pass muster in a state that's not this piece of shiat hole Texas
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: So some politician thinks that a third dose is helpful?
Quel espece de con!


I'm one of the mixed dose people that might not be able to travel having had AZ and Pfizer, I'd go out of my way for the super-powers a 3rd hit with the Moderna one would give me..
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: So some politician thinks that a third dose is helpful?
Quel espece de con!


Please RTFA.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Tillmaster: So some politician thinks that a third dose is helpful?
Quel espece de con!

I'm one of the mixed dose people that might not be able to travel having had AZ and Pfizer, I'd go out of my way for the super-powers a 3rd hit with the Moderna one would give me..


The Canadian "Gen X cocktail".

/ AZ & Moderna
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take as many doses as you want. The more the better, right?
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Which do you prefer? Le Quebec or La Quebec?


Le Québec. C'est un nom masculin.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't mandatory, right? Only if you have bad reception?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Good for Quebec.
 
Drachirryz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
South Park - "There's No Canada Like French Canada"
Youtube GFJO8gW83BE
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 656x467]

Good for Quebec.


I would have put a penguin head on an elephant body, just to show their exaggerated influence.
 
Greylight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pierce hawthorne living god
Youtube 0MgNcE8mRM0
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just do what the CDC says & you'll be just fine......Mask, Distance & Stay the Fark Home fellow Farkerz.......
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Nordiques are back!!?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To put it in simpler terms, if you're a traveler wearing one black sock and one blue sock, and you're going to a place where they require your socks to match, Quebec will give you another sock.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 656x467]

Good for Quebec.

I would have put a penguin head on an elephant body, just to show their exaggerated influence.


What would you know about that?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frankb00th: What about the French thing. I'm dying to know.

It tickles.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DRTFA: To put it in simpler terms, if you're a traveler wearing one black sock and one blue sock, and you're going to a place where they require your socks to match, Quebec will give you another sock.


🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just get all five.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: So some politician thinks that a third dose is helpful?
Quel espece de con!


Not quite.

Some people received the AZ vaccine as a first dose and Moderna as a second dose.  Some countries don't recognize this combination as valid, so by allowing those people to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine, they will be able to travel as they will have us two doses of the same vaccine.

This is to two comply with international rules, not to provide any additional protection.
 
