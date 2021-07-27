 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Chileans were forced to tap into pensions to survive the pandemic. For Americans, a 'pension' is where you get a regular payment during retirement. What's 'retirement,' you ask? Well, uh, it's a foreign concept, you wouldn't understand   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shut up and get back to work, you Commie!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is interesting stubby basically makes the thread moot
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also too, this is what, until recently, retirement looked like in the U.S.
siouxlandproud.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a pensión in Chile may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they have a mandatory 401k program?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Also too, this is what, until recently, retirement looked like in the U.S.
[siouxlandproud.com image 850x478]


Why exactly does this job position exists would the consumer miss it one single farking bit it's farking weird
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Retire? Why? I'm already tired from working so hard now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So before this woman made a couple of withdrawals, she had less than $11,000 in her pension account, with one year left before retirement.
The cost of living there must be incredibly cheap, or they have a short life expectancy.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: So they have a mandatory 401k program?


Oh yeah. Quite a few countries do in one shape or another, but Pinochet's Chile was right up there with Singapore for neoliberal "market, Market, MARKET" experiments.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RoboZombie: Also too, this is what, until recently, retirement looked like in the U.S.
[siouxlandproud.com image 850x478]

Why exactly does this job position exists would the consumer miss it one single farking bit it's farking weird


Because this way they can boast that they are a job creator, of course. Why, they employ more workers (on government benefits) than any other American company!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In before the All Millennials Are Entitled™ screed.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: Retire? Why? I'm already tired from working so hard now.


Well, it makes sense then. You're already tired, so when you're old you'll be tired again. Retired. See?
 
