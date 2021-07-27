 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Weeners Never bring a knife to a dildo fight   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Weeners  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Thats!....The Kemerovo way!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Usually you have to pay for that
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Assault with a concrete dildo?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got this

(RISQUE LANGUAGE AHEAD)
@2:04
Jiz and the 40th Annual Porn Awards - YouTube
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Saints Row 3 taught me this many years ago.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Branson vs Bezos ? I'll guess who had the dildo...
 
db2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The reverse is just slightly less ill-advised.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: I got this

(RISQUE LANGUAGE AHEAD)
@2:04
Jiz and the 40th Annual Porn Awards - YouTube


Being YouTube, the only risk is being offended and/or bored
 
turboke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 275x183]
Assault with a concrete dildo?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
now SHE knows how to handle one !.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fake but fun. I'll allow it.
 
larunu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Must have been the daughter of Hatchet Harry
Lock stock and two smoking barrels - Death by dildo
Youtube PftOxn4ANjc
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DILDO FIGHT!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's the Daily Mail, so I will just assume that the city of Novokuznetsk doesn't exist.
 
