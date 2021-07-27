 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes Visage, Julian Cope, Propaganda, and a Robin Guthrie remix. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #132. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello lovely people.
Socalnewwaver will be out of action this week & next Tuesday, with a planned return next Wednesday.
So this week's & next Tuesday's shows will be reruns from around the middle of last year.
As the show has gained more and more listeners & the thread has also grown with some pretty awesome people joining, chances are many haven't heard the originally aired broadcasts.
For those of you that have heard them, well, you'll remember just how good they were 6 or 7 months ago & they haven't gotten any worse.
So grab a drink and some cake. Pull up a pew & enjoy the tunes & the chat.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why I've started playing SWAT 4 again. Must be a subliminal thing...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: [Fark user image 850x466]


I have no idea why I've started playing SWAT 4 again. Must be a subliminal thing...


The Sisters BBC Sessions release managed to hit number 3 in the record store charts last week.
A week after rip off store day it was released as a double CD & is currently number 2 in amazon's CD & vinyl charts in the UK
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pista:
A week after rip off store day it was released as a double CD

Gotta admit, that's pretty good marketing
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista:
A week after rip off store day it was released as a double CD

Gotta admit, that's pretty good marketing


I know right?
Only thing is, other then the fact they are the artist, it has sod all to do with them.
It's been released under license from WEA who did practically bugger all for them in terms of promotion when they were actually on the label.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: Pista:
A week after rip off store day it was released as a double CD

Gotta admit, that's pretty good marketing

I know right?
Only thing is, other then the fact they are the artist, it has sod all to do with them.
It's been released under license from WEA who did practically bugger all for them in terms of promotion when they were actually on the label.


At least it's drumming up interest for the three 40th anniversary gigs. The Saturday's already sold out.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look forward to pulling myself away from C-SPAN for a couple of hours of bliss.
 
