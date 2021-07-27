 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Hopefully you haven't thrown your masks away   (nbcnews.com) divider line
155
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I don't live in an area with low vaccination rates.


Let me go check my glovebox.....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Recommend"


Yeah, I'm sure that will get Cletus on board.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis County started requiring them again this week.. granted, every Republican in the state is going to try and stop that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: St. Louis County started requiring them again this week.. granted, every Republican in the state is going to try and stop that.


Curse them!  They're disrupting the grand "liberal" plan!

1. Make everyone wear masks
2. Collect underpants
3. ????
4. Put right-wingers in death camps
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we get a mutation that hits kids too young to be vaccinated as hard as Delta hits adults its going to be time to go back into full lockdown. There seems to be way too many unvaccinated adults running around like jackasses to avoid that sad situation.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stocked up on American made N95 and surgical masks.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beyond angry at these covidiots. I am beyond angry at the American Exceptionalism turned American Self-Centeredness. I am beyond angry at these Republican Toddlers who are so cock-sure that Dunning-Krueger is looking over and going, "Dayum, now that's a level of stupid we couldn't have predicted in our wildest dreams."

I'm to the point that I am genuinely, genuinely happy when one of them gets what is coming to them. I'm not a hateful person by nature. These idiots deserve it.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had one tattooed on my face, that way I never forget it and it's much easier to breathe.

Want to hear about my condom?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multnomah County, Oregon health officials strongly recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status
They made this announcement on Monday, July 26th and the recommendation is for those age 5 and older. I live in Lane County, Oregon, which is roughly 140 miles south and I expect we'll we getting a similar recommendation before the week is out.

As is, I'm still wearing a mask when I go to a store or my pharmacy and in fact have never stopped even after our governor removed the statewide mask mandate. With there being children too young to be vaccinated, unvaccinated adults and the new Delta variant, it's just too risky not to.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought up several a couple of weeks ago.   I just had this feeling you know.

So, is this where I'm getting a kick?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Alphax: St. Louis County started requiring them again this week.. granted, every Republican in the state is going to try and stop that.

Curse them!  They're disrupting the grand "liberal" plan!

1. Make everyone wear masks
2. Collect underpants
3. ????
4. Put right-wingers in death camps


We all remember that part in the constitution where the red-blooded American patriots raided a shipyard and dumped crates of masks into Boston Harbor to show the Queen of England that we mean business.

Masks = Tyranny!
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We vaxxed aren't getting sick but can be a vector for the un-vaxxed? I gotta admit I'm a little conflicted about this. I want to care about them but I'm struggling with that.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: St. Louis County started requiring them again this week.. granted, every Republican in the state is going to try and stop that.


I thought you were referring to a different St. Louis County and was highly confused for a second.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: We vaxxed aren't getting sick but can be a vector for the un-vaxxed? I gotta admit I'm a little conflicted about this. I want to care about them but I'm struggling with that.


Also a vector for people with autoimmune issues (vaccine doesn't work as well for them), and kids too young to be vaccinated. It's OK to care about them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been requiring customers wear masks in my store for the past week. Some people grumble about it, but only one guy got so upset he left.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: St. Louis County started requiring them again this week.. granted, every Republican in the state is going to try and stop that.


Those Republicans need to be loudly denounced for their lack of patriotism.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates

Of course that means primarily red states, so they'll just dig their heels in even more because it's "political".
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks, "recommending" isn't cutting it any longer. If we want to nip this in the bud there has to be actual rules, and more importantly consequences for those that break them.

Sadly, our biggest problem is that too many stupid people here value their "freedom" more than doing the right thing. Those folks need to be brought to heel or they will take down the rest of us.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kept mine, sort of expected this.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: We vaxxed aren't getting sick but can be a vector for the un-vaxxed? I gotta admit I'm a little conflicted about this. I want to care about them but I'm struggling with that.


Kids don't have a choice right now.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this as a kind of subtle way of asking the vaxxed to put some peer pressure on the unvaxxed.

I think most of us who are vaxxed got vaxxed mostly to not catch COVID, but in no small part to be able to ditch the mask.

This ramps up the, "Alright, c'mon, putzes, do the right thing" pressure. Not that it will necessarily matter because we've totally turned on each other somehow, arguably for no good reason, but it's worth a shot.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The fatal flaw is the unvaccinated can simply lie with no repercussions.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've been fully vaccinated since February. Never stopped wearing a mask because I'm not a selfish asshole
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Sorry folks, "recommending" isn't cutting it any longer. If we want to nip this in the bud there has to be actual rules, and more importantly consequences for those that break them.

Sadly, our biggest problem is that too many stupid people here value their "freedom" more than doing the right thing. Those folks need to be brought to heel or they will take down the rest of us.


An even bigger problem is that many of those stupid people are cops, and in many parts of the country they have long been openly refusing to enforce mask orders.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nope. I'm not gonna mask up again after a year of doing it because anti-vax COVIDIOTS still aren't wearing masks and never will. F*ck em.

"But please, think of the children!"

I'm not the one giving them COVID.
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm glad I don't live in an area with low vaccination rates.


Let me go check my glovebox.....


We live in an island of stupidity, unfortunately.
 
rga184
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm glad I don't live in an area with low vaccination rates.


Let me go check my glovebox.....


I live in an area with high vaccination rates and I still wear a mask indoors.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"recommends"

FFS. Make requirements and enforce them. If not, you're just as culpable as anti-maskers/vaxxers.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Biden administration to recommend the vaccinated wear masks in areas with low vaccination rates...

... mostly just to trigger the covidiots.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm so glad my city is 90% vaxxed.

Just insanity they won't take Trump's Vaccine to stop the COVID-19.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Trump's Vaccine


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Recommend"


Yeah, I'm sure that will get Cletus on board.


Cletus isn't even vaccinated.

/just got back from a weekend in Key West where Cletus was everywhere
//saw a wedding reception in my hotel that I'm pretty sure will turn out to be a superspreader event (all country music, no masks in sight and at least two flag shirts)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My tech school has decided they are the school of personal responsibility. But that was going to happen anyway, since the republican congress promised the state that if Evers ever enacted another health emergency again, they would throw tantrums and shutdown the government.

My workplace stopped enforcing masking the 3rd week in April.

I got the vaccine and i can only hope to not get unlucky one of these years (covid is endemic to the U.S., abandon hope all ye who enter here)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Nope. I'm not gonna mask up again after a year of doing it because anti-vax COVIDIOTS still aren't wearing masks and never will. F*ck em.

"But please, think of the children!"

I'm not the one giving them COVID.


Vaccines offer very good protection but they're not 100%, particularly against the recent variants. Wearing a mask offers you an additional layer of protection, like wearing a seatbelt so that you don't have to test the effectiveness of your car's airbag.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BadReligion: I have been requiring customers wear masks in my store for the past week. Some people grumble about it, but only one guy got so upset he left.


Were I you, I'd make sure your insurance is paid up.  You never know what some of those wackadoos are going to do.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Once we get a mutation that hits kids too young to be vaccinated as hard as Delta hits adults its going to be time to go back into full lockdown. There seems to be way too many unvaccinated adults running around like jackasses to avoid that sad situation.


I know. That has been my lingering worry since I have two kids under 5. The selection pressure is towards kids and other groups that can't be vaccinated. Kids are going back to school in person and in many places unmasked, creating an ideal breeding ground for new strains better at infecting kids.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone see the blanket party in full metal jacket.   So that's what's gonna happen when you punish the good for the actions of the bad.  It won't end well.  And unfortunately the anti maskers have more guns than the military.
 
chipaku
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I still haven't left the house since lockdown started. I'm gonna be the last human alive.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

soze: buckwebb: We vaxxed aren't getting sick but can be a vector for the un-vaxxed? I gotta admit I'm a little conflicted about this. I want to care about them but I'm struggling with that.

Kids don't have a choice right now.


Yup, I get it.  I'm just pissed at the troglodytes.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm in the Virginia county with the highest vaccination rate in the state (as of July 5, 70% with one shot, 60% with both), and I still have my masks.  Considering how many more years COVID is likely to play out, I don't see any reason why I should get rid of them.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hubby and I are fully vaxxed. We never stopped wearing masks as he is a two-time cancer survivor and we don't want to take any chances. He woke up this morning with cold-like symptoms and soa. Sadly, he tested positive for Covid an hour ago.  Due to his fragile health, he is scheduled to receive an antibody infusion this afternoon.

So, I am not getting a kick out of this, and a hearty fark you to the unvaccinated plague rats!

Yeah, I'm scared.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Nope. I'm not gonna mask up again after a year of doing it because anti-vax COVIDIOTS still aren't wearing masks and never will. F*ck em.

"But please, think of the children!"

I'm not the one giving them COVID.


Covid aside, I personally enjoyed not having the cold, or flu, or having to smile at people this past year. I wish masks were here to stay full-time.
 
rga184
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Once we get a mutation that hits kids too young to be vaccinated as hard as Delta hits adults its going to be time to go back into full lockdown. There seems to be way too many unvaccinated adults running around like jackasses to avoid that sad situation.


It seems that kids just don't express as much of the ACE2 receptors that bind COVID.  So unless COVID mutates enough to bind a whole different receptor altogether, that scenario is unlikely.  It can mutate to become exceedingly effective at binding the few receptors that kids DO have, but that's probably about it.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I never stopped wearing mine, and I'm in a reasonably well-vaccinated place. And I received my vaccine as soon as I was eligible for it in May.

We're not going to lock down again. We missed that opportunity and now we've decided as a society that we're just willing to accept the death that will inevitably come along with these new variants. "We" didn't decide it, of course. "They" decided not to get vaccinated and allowed this thing to mutate on a massive scale.

If it sounds bleak, that's because it is. We've capitulated to death because stupid people wouldn't get a shot.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Nope. I'm not gonna mask up again after a year of doing it because anti-vax COVIDIOTS still aren't wearing masks and never will. F*ck em.

"But please, think of the children!"

I'm not the one giving them COVID.


You sound like a happy person
 
40 degree day
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a feeling that this was coming and I just picked up a new box of N95 masks (made in the USA by 3M as I don't know which overseas brands with their "KN95" certification can be trusted).
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Throw them away? I never stopped wearing mine, and probably never will in crowded public spaces.

We simply aren't tracking breakthrough infections which don't result in fatality, but there seem to be a LOT of them. I don't want my vaccinated ass to get COVID anyway and to have heart, lung, brain, or etc. damage from it, so the mask stays on for certain.

And I no longer want to accept swallowing the floating spit and snot particles from strangers in public, infecting me with other diseases like flus and colds multiple times a year. It feels weird now that we ever put up with that. So my mask is staying on from now on.

If that triggers someone, good. Those are precisely the sort of people I want nothing to do with anyway, I'll be happy to teach them that it's probably better to mind their own farking business in the future.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how about instead you tell people to get the shot or stay the fark home since they're the ones causing the problem
 
