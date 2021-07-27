 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Man finds $100 million in backyard while drilling for water. Mr. Drysdale attempts to bribe him to move in next to Jed Clampett   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gem trader just happened to have a $100million gem buried in the backyard? What luck!

Definitely not a conflict gem that was serendipitously "discovered" in their backyard...
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
printer ink cartridges?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poor guy's life is probably ruined. Hope he doesn't have any ex wives or estranged relatives.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meteorologists are reporting what they describe as a "Tsunami of Pussy" over his location.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WIERD AL YANKOVIC - Money For Nothing/Beverly Hillbillies
Youtube 0WPzFnZkZmI
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A gem trader just happened to have a $100million gem buried in the backyard? What luck!

Definitely not a conflict gem that was serendipitously "discovered" in their backyard...


My thoughts exactly. This is like a DEA agent "finding" a suitcase filled with a million bucks worth of non sequential $100 bills while digging a new swimming pool
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
that's one expensive Smurf tit.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh shiat. This crystal is cursed. Run!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A gem trader just happened to have a $100million gem buried in the backyard? What luck!

Definitely not a conflict gem that was serendipitously "discovered" in their backyard...


I see what you did there.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A gem trader just happened to have a $100million gem buried in the backyard? What luck!

Definitely not a conflict gem that was serendipitously "discovered" in their backyard...


It's like all the antiquities that were 'discovered' in Israel when at the same time, artifacts were being looted from Syria, Iraq, etc.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a coincidence!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A gem trader just happened to have a $100million gem buried in the backyard? What luck!

Definitely not a conflict gem that was serendipitously "discovered" in their backyard...


Yeah, that was my take.

Wonder where it really came from, and how many middle men were eliminated along the way?
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude must have huge hands.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. Bold move making a sequel to a movie where the main character died
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But did he find water!?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Color me skeptical...It would not be a total shock to find that it came from someplace like Burma and this clown is just another step in the laundering of the profits of some forced labor mine..
 
ranchguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
insert Rick pawn stars image
 
