(The Journal (Ireland))   "Is this Breaking Bad meets Golden Girls?" Dublin pensioner acquitted of possession with intent to sell when her cannabis plants grew too big. Tag is for the old lady, her defending lawyer and the judge   (thejournal.ie) divider line
    More: Hero, Cannabis, Evelyn Corrigan, James Dwyer SC, Sergeant Gearóid O'Brien  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So my pot plant story.

One time I hear a knock on the door and it is two cops who ask me arr your parents home so I yell dad. My Dad comes and goes to talk to the cops, after a couple of minutes he comes back in and says to me I'm going to ho get a shower I'll be right back. A few minutes later another knock at the door and the cops are there with the plant they had just dug up from our yard and say to me tell your dad we got that ant we had talked about.
My Dad comes down all freshly dressed and I tell him what the cops said and that they were gone(my Dad later said the cops had asked if he knew there was a pot plant in our back yard and he took a shower because he had just got off work and didn't  want to go to jail dirty).
When my Dad realizes he isn't going to jail that minute and the cops are gone he quickly goes to the room off our yard where he has a plant hanging up to dry(this plant was much bigger than the plant the cops had)
With my help we wrapped it in a sheet and took it in a car to a cabin a few miles away.

I think I was twelve
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving evidence via a letter to the court, her GP Dr Deborah McGrane said that by using her own CBD oil Corrigan was able to manage her pain and anxiety well enough to take exercise.

"Since stopping her CBD her symptoms have returned and we have been trying to manage it by more conventional means," she said.

First they extracted the THC from the lede, then they buried it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So my pot plant story.

One time I hear a knock on the door and it is two cops who ask me arr your parents home so I yell dad. My Dad comes and goes to talk to the cops, after a couple of minutes he comes back in and says to me I'm going to ho get a shower I'll be right back. A few minutes later another knock at the door and the cops are there with the plant they had just dug up from our yard and say to me tell your dad we got that ant we had talked about.
My Dad comes down all freshly dressed and I tell him what the cops said and that they were gone(my Dad later said the cops had asked if he knew there was a pot plant in our back yard and he took a shower because he had just got off work and didn't  want to go to jail dirty).
When my Dad realizes he isn't going to jail that minute and the cops are gone he quickly goes to the room off our yard where he has a plant hanging up to dry(this plant was much bigger than the plant the cops had)
With my help we wrapped it in a sheet and took it in a car to a cabin a few miles away.

I think I was twelve


CSB, Fark revenuers.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that woman an honorary horticulture degree and leave her alone, fascists.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If dope is illegal, don't grow dope if you don't want to get in trouble.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: If dope is illegal, don't grow dope if you don't want to get in trouble.


One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic news!

And for Farks Cannabaveats who are going to come in here crying:

kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But will she be acquitted of murdering all those people to feed her giant plants?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While it's great that she was acquitted, reading that you realize what a colossal waste of time this all is. All these people at a trial for an old lady with a pot plant. So dumb.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Saving Grace (2000).
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Give me a "T", give me an "I"....!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A real life Saving Grace, awesome.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: abhorrent1: If dope is illegal, don't grow dope if you don't want to get in trouble.

One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.


I'll smoke to that...

Dr Dreidel: Sounds more like Saving Grace (2000).


Exactly what came to mind...  well my mind.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If dope is illegal, don't grow dope if you don't want to get in trouble.


The dope grower won her case. So it is legal for her to grow dope.
 
acouvis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
....  So why did they charge her in the first place?

Somehow I doubt the legally blind lady with back problems was going around with her jars of pot.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Sounds more like Saving Grace (2000).


Kitty2.0: A real life Saving Grace, awesome.


I love that's where Doc Martin originated.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, they still get pensions?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kbronsito: But will she be acquitted of murdering all those people to feed her giant plants?


SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Question for those that partake in the devils lettuce, why would she need a scale for personal use?
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If dope is illegal, don't grow dope if you don't want to get in trouble.


I was going to comment on your ignorance but I looked it up and indeed, it's illegal to grow weed in Dublin.

They should work on that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Question for those that partake in the devils lettuce, why would she need a scale for personal use?


Because she was using it to make extract. If you're gonna "cook" in any sense with cannabis (oil, butter, etc.), you wanna know what exactly how much you're using.

You know how people have kitchen food scales? Same thing.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did the police know an old lady had a substantial amount of pot? Someone told. Someone who visited her house? Someone they told? Sad.
 
reddadenver [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: A real life Saving Grace, awesome.


You beat me to it.
Love that movie!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Question for those that partake in the devils lettuce, why would she need a scale for personal use?


It all comes up for harvest in at near/the same time - assuming you're parceling it out to last or whatever it's nice to know how big you containers are and the weight.  Making cannabis-infused butter for instance you want a specific amount of green to put in there to get the strength you're going for - just guessing leads to uneven dosage which is irritating as hell for us medical monkeys.  We want what we need, not "Let's get totally wasted dude!"
 
