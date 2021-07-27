 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Vaccine passports explode across Europe for everything from staying at a hotel to dining at a restaurant to visiting a museum   (forbes.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to quit coddling these wannabe mass murderers, and start excluding them from everything everywhere, make it so they can't leave home until they're vaccinated. Coddling deplorables is what got the world in this ducking mess.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfecto!!!

We need that here.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

But this will kill the tourism they have been reopening since there isn't a way for non-EU residents to get these passes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Bring them here. Let the vaccinated live normal lives. Why should we have to pay for the anti-science idiocy of the smooth-brains?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to remember when we called them immunization records and nobody lost their shiat over them.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Time to quit coddling these wannabe mass murderers, and start excluding them from everything everywhere, make it so they can't leave home until they're vaccinated. Coddling deplorables is what got the world in this ducking mess.


This, public places should be off-limits to the unvaccinated.  If you can't prove you're vaccinated go the fark away you plague rat.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I'm old enough to remember when we called them immunization records and nobody lost their shiat over them.


Just wait for the nuclear grade shiat loosing event that'll go down when the FDA finally approves the covid-19 vaccines and become mandatory.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Orallo: Barfmaker: I'm old enough to remember when we called them immunization records and nobody lost their shiat over them.

Just wait for the nuclear grade shiat loosing event that'll go down when the FDA finally approves the covid-19 vaccines and become mandatory.


Summary execution for people unwilling to comply with public health standards.


Get some shots or get some shots. Your choice, friends.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?


Not wearing a MAGA hat/t-shirt is accepted as an American vaccination passport in most countries.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These people should be shunned. Period.

They are idiots.
 
gar1013
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.


Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?


You should have been given a card, if you got vaccinated. However, those cards will only be good for the people that actually got vaccinated. It's a tiny little card that can be reproduced off the Internet and a home printer. So those of them to choose to not get vaccinated will just print out a fake card, if they bother at all. Then, of course, you'll have the right screaming at the left comparing us to Nazis running around saying 'ver are your papers?' with a shiatty German accent. Unfortunately, Trump politicized this. That will not go away.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lemon Curry?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?


My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.
 
gar1013
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Good. Bring them here. Let the vaccinated live normal lives. Why should we have to pay for the anti-science idiocy of the smooth-brains?


Smooth brain?

*looks at your avatar photo*

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.

Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.


What a good Christian you are!
 
gar1013
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.


Ketchup or GTFO.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?


By showing your voter registration card indicating that you're a registered Democrat.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

You should have been given a card, if you got vaccinated. However, those cards will only be good for the people that actually got vaccinated. It's a tiny little card that can be reproduced off the Internet and a home printer. So those of them to choose to not get vaccinated will just print out a fake card, if they bother at all. Then, of course, you'll have the right screaming at the left comparing us to Nazis running around saying 'ver are your papers?' with a shiatty German accent. Unfortunately, Trump politicized this. That will not go away.


Maybe the EU should just keep out Americans until they have a secure way to validate that they're vaccinated.

If you want, you could just reword this to "Maybe the EU should just keep out Americans forever"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An exploding vaccine passport would be disturbing.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: gar1013: raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.

Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.

What a good Christian you are!


Don't you have student debt and poor life choices to be complaining about?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Orallo: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

Not wearing a MAGA hat/t-shirt is accepted as an American vaccination passport in most countries.


Most MAGAts don't have (and have no need for) passports, so this is a nonissue.
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?


your government will mail you a paper QR code within a few days after two weeks after your final shot and you can scan it into a COVID app on your phone that can be used throughout the eu and other European countries.

(Yes, I know that won't happen in the USA)

Maybe you can get a pcr test in Europe and they'll give you a QR code. I don't remember how long you stay green from a test though - it might only be 48 hours.
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember, you're only as "fully vaccinated" as a government says you are. Those goal posts are going to be on wheels.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: gar1013: raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.

Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.

What a good Christian you are!

Don't you have student debt and poor life choices to be complaining about?


Nope.  Unlike you, I always look on the bright side of things.   :-)
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I'm old enough to remember when we called them immunization records and nobody lost their shiat over them.


Christ I had to turn in mine to my current job to show I took the jabs. Our office is fully vaxxed.  These plague rats need to fark off
 
dywed88
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.


In BC, Canada here they give us a card (similar to business cards in material) when we get the first dose and add the details of the second dose when we have that.

We also have a government portal where you can verify your vaccination status.

/Off to get my second dose this afternoon. Wonder which it will be.
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

You should have been given a card, if you got vaccinated. However, those cards will only be good for the people that actually got vaccinated. It's a tiny little card that can be reproduced off the Internet and a home printer. So those of them to choose to not get vaccinated will just print out a fake card, if they bother at all. Then, of course, you'll have the right screaming at the left comparing us to Nazis running around saying 'ver are your papers?' with a shiatty German accent. Unfortunately, Trump politicized this. That will not go away.


no one at a restaurant going to look at your crappy piece of paper.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.

Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.


lol. Because that's what's important here.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm in favor of vaccine passports.  You don't have to get vaccinated, unless you want to get on public transportation, eat or drink in a bar or restaurant, or see a movie or concert.
Your choice.
 
jaycharms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was in Athens last week.  Two incidents @ the Acropolis Museum (worth it!)

1.  Woman storming out of the security line saying she couldn't be made to wear "one."  (maskless w/ non-US English accent.)
2.  had to use the outdoor patio of the museum cafe (left our vaccination cards at the hotel--got our jabs in March)

/most of the trip out on the islands
//they're shutting down the nightlife on the islands again after a spike.
///testing to get back into the US not a problem
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.  fark those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Time to quit coddling these wannabe mass murderers, and start excluding them from everything everywhere, make it so they can't leave home until they're vaccinated. Coddling deplorables is what got the world in this ducking mess.


Agreed.
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...to thunderous applause
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: Perfecto!!!

We need that here.

Maybe we could also put whether the person is lawfully present in the country, and any expiration date of that status.


Might as well use this public health emergency to f*ck over some brown people...amirite?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
blog.christopherburg.comView Full Size


If you don't want to be vaccinated that's your choice but until you are vaccinated you're a risk and need to be isolated so that the rest of us can get back to some semblance of normal. Given the type people who are refusing vaccination I don't imagine too many will be missed.

/I'm willing to make exceptions for those with legitimate medical reasons, but not for religious or political ones.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No vaccine passports here, but thanks to an awkward setup at my museum, I can lock the doors and buzz people in.  No mask?  The door stays locked.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: KingOfTown: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.

Ketchup or GTFO.


Okay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.  Is subby confused that there are actual adults in charge?
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dywed88: KingOfTown: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.

In BC, Canada here they give us a card (similar to business cards in material) when we get the first dose and add the details of the second dose when we have that.

We also have a government portal where you can verify your vaccination status.

/Off to get my second dose this afternoon. Wonder which it will be.


In the UK we got a card, credit card sized, with the vaccination details hand written on. But we also have the NHS smartphone app that will display vaccination record and produce a QR code that can be scanned. If you don't have a smartphone the NHS can post you a letter with the QR code. Some EU countries accept the app or the letter as proof of vaccination, but it's early days so the situation is changing almost daily.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: dywed88: KingOfTown: bronskrat: How can an American get this passport? How can we prove that we're immunized?

My vaccinations are listed in my Mayo app - type, date, lot number, everything. I have my passport.

In BC, Canada here they give us a card (similar to business cards in material) when we get the first dose and add the details of the second dose when we have that.

We also have a government portal where you can verify your vaccination status.

/Off to get my second dose this afternoon. Wonder which it will be.

In the UK we got a card, credit card sized, with the vaccination details hand written on. But we also have the NHS smartphone app that will display vaccination record and produce a QR code that can be scanned. If you don't have a smartphone the NHS can post you a letter with the QR code. Some EU countries accept the app or the letter as proof of vaccination, but it's early days so the situation is changing almost daily.


Yeah, but you're also out of food, so lets not take the UK for a great example of anything lately.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fnordfocus: Good.

But this will kill the tourism they have been reopening since there isn't a way for non-EU residents to get these passes.


A less than 96 hour old PCR test is accepted in Denmark.

I have my pasport. And I gloat at my stupid antivaxi nazi aquantance who cant do shiat.

The moron predicted this passport requirement would lead to civil war, to which I replied that idiots cant organise a civil war.

All the same I ask him once in a while how it's comming along, when I am not talking about working out, going to a café or the cinema. All the stuff he cant.
 
