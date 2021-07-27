 Skip to content
He was a glutton for punishment
    cattle scam case  
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a punish for gluttonment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You gotta hustle. It's Texas. No time for sleepy-head Joes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, you DO have to admire his Chutzpah, and his work ethic..
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy is such a hard worker.

It's a shame we're destroying such a bright future.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went to the Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater every year of my life until age 16.
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he's not a minister at a mega church or part of the trump administration.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it that Fyre Festival® guy again? Sounds like that Fyre Festival™ guy.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: Well, you DO have to admire his Chutzpah, and his work ethic..


And the legal system down there seems to have worked this time too.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some men, ya just caint reach
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They say insanity is repeating the same wrong definition of insanity over and over and expecting fetch to happen.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lefty248: I'm surprised he's not a minister at a mega church or part of the trump administration.


Once he gets out of prison (trump will pardon him when he gets back in office next month) that will be his next career move.

Can't go to jail for tax evasion if you're tax exempt.  Al Capone was a loser who never understood this.  Sad!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You might say he's... All hat and no cattle.
 
