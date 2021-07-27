 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Huh. So apparently there's more to hosting a meaningful social gathering than dumping a jar of salsa into a bowl and opening a few bags of chips   (npr.org) divider line
    Interesting, The Gathering, group's experience, Gather, Intention, audio portion of this episode, Grammatical person, People, conflict resolution facilitator Priya Parker  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You also need beer.  Cheap wine for the girls.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get everyone blackout drunk?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A bowl??
Well, la-tee-da Mr. Rockefeller, I guess the bag just wont do for some people.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.


I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.


you forgot the mashed potatos
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.


Mouthwash? and safe word?  Do you really need those while jerking yourself off to Victoria's Secret catalog?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bring your own bong.  We're all adults here, no need to pass a piece around like it's high school.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I thinks social gathering, the first thing I think of is purpose - I connect via e-mail in advance to do some goal setting, and make sure we understand if the purpose is decision making, informational, etc.  Then determine who has what stake in the purpose of the meeting to determine the who gets invited.  At the event, make sure you take attendance and determine whose absences are excused.  Review ground rules.  Make sure you assign a guest to take minutes and that they're distributed in a timely fashion.  Also helps to assign someone as timekeeper to make sure the fun stays on schedule.  The next day meet with key attendees to create an after-action report to see if all your goals were met and determine what went well and what didn't so you can improve for the next event.

/For some reason, nobody ever comes to my parties :(
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty good read. I just built a bar in my living room so I've been hosting and scheduling parties and whatnot.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"it's the job of one person - a host - to help facilitate those connections and to create a memorable experience for guests. While planning a get-together, there can sometimes be a tendency to stress about things like food or decor..."

If it's a job then I'm already no enjoying it.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If getting drunk on Natty Ice and ranting about how awesome my Traeger can smoke meats is wrong, well sir I don't wanna be right.

(I don't have a Traeger)
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why does EVERYTHING have to be a damn chore??? Even having a party with friends... Jeez...  Get something to eat, something to drink, get everyone within arms reach somewhere... there, done, perfect party.

Speaking of "perfect party" why are always these articles telling you that you are doing EVERYFREAKINGTHING wrong?

/meh
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clearly these people haven't had my salsa.  In fact, one of my favorite days of the year is Salsa Day.  A few friends, cold beer, sharp knives, a crap ton of veggies, and canning supplies.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My idea of hosting a social gathering is to shut off my phone and sit at home alone all weekend and watch movies, game on my laptop, or go for a drive.

That's the limit of how much social interaction I want with other people most weekends.
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.


Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Brains: FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.

Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.


Found the person who has never been around a group of dogs they don't regularly live with.

Your dog drags his ass on your bed when you are not looking. I promise.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Memorable party?

If my friends  remember my party then I didn't get enough beer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you want teenagers? Because that is how you get teenagers.

/ How to tell your host is a perv or a cheap-ass Republican, not that there isn't a lot of overlap between the two categories.
 
The Brains
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.

Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.

Found the person who has never been around a group of dogs they don't regularly live with.

Your dog drags his ass on your bed when you are not looking. I promise.


I don't depend on animals for validation or social interaction.

The best animals are wildlife. Particularly a fan of the hawks around here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.

Mouthwash? and safe word?  Do you really need those while jerking yourself off to Victoria's Secret catalog?


DON'T KINK SHAME ME, BRO!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We're having a bonfire Sat evening, come over if you want" "Can we bring anything?" "Whatever you want to drink (which is understood that it will go in the communal cooler and anyone can have it - so don't be 'that' guy who brings Bud Light and drinks the good stuff), maybe something to munch on. A couple of others are bringing their guitars, so if you want to bring yours."  "Cool, see you then"

Ta daa, planning done.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brains: FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.

Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.

Found the person who has never been around a group of dogs they don't regularly live with.

Your dog drags his ass on your bed when you are not looking. I promise.

I don't depend on animals for validation or social interaction.

The best animals are wildlife. Particularly a fan of the hawks around here.


Oh even better you are one of the people who is unaware of the significance of dogs and human evolution and social advancement.

Dogs have been my man's side for 15k+ years and the question at hand is who domesticated who. You can thank that wildlife for living a non nomadic life and working to feed, domesticate, and protect much of the livestock the world needed for you to develop that nice life you have.

Dogs exist because we needed them. We made them into the perfect companion because we needed it. Not for vanity.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Way to overthink it Poindexter. Sometimes we liberals deserve the mocking
 
Top Geezer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sheeeeeit! If This Gon' Be That Kinda Party
Youtube YZ0B6kvFy-k
 
NevynFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Pretty good read. I just built a bar in my living room so I've been hosting and scheduling parties and whatnot.


Oh, so that'swhere all that Covid is coming from! ;)
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.


You had me at "The dog will be there.".  Next time lead with it.
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.

Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.

Found the person who has never been around a group of dogs they don't regularly live with.

Your dog drags his ass on your bed when you are not looking. I promise.

I don't depend on animals for validation or social interaction.

The best animals are wildlife. Particularly a fan of the hawks around here.

Oh even better you are one of the people who is unaware of the significance of dogs and human evolution and social advancement.

Dogs have been my man's side for 15k+ years and the question at hand is who domesticated who. You can thank that wildlife for living a non nomadic life and working to feed, domesticate, and protect much of the livestock the world needed for you to develop that nice life you have.

Dogs exist because we needed them. We made them into the perfect companion because we needed it. Not for vanity.


Oh? I always thought it was an innate human need for things that make lots of noise and shiat everywhere... And occasionally bite children
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Brains: FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: The Brains: FleshFlapps: UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.

I'd prefer to hang out with no specific theme or purpose. Dog must be there, bonus points if it's multiple dogs, and bonus extra credit if it's 3 spastic dogs that know commands but not well enough not to blast the bowl of nachos off the table, inhale them, then liquid shiat all over the yard later.

Ah yes. One of THOSE people.

I was once chastised for keeping dogs from eating from the same serving table as humans. Did not return to that party.

Found the person who has never been around a group of dogs they don't regularly live with.

Your dog drags his ass on your bed when you are not looking. I promise.

I don't depend on animals for validation or social interaction.

The best animals are wildlife. Particularly a fan of the hawks around here.

Oh even better you are one of the people who is unaware of the significance of dogs and human evolution and social advancement.

Dogs have been my man's side for 15k+ years and the question at hand is who domesticated who. You can thank that wildlife for living a non nomadic life and working to feed, domesticate, and protect much of the livestock the world needed for you to develop that nice life you have.

Dogs exist because we needed them. We made them into the perfect companion because we needed it. Not for vanity.

Oh? I always thought it was an innate human need for things that make lots of noise and shiat everywhere... And occasionally bite children


That's Florida man. Not dog.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "We're having a bonfire Sat evening, come over if you want" "Can we bring anything?" "Whatever you want to drink (which is understood that it will go in the communal cooler and anyone can have it - so don't be 'that' guy who brings Bud Light and drinks the good stuff), maybe something to munch on. A couple of others are bringing their guitars, so if you want to bring yours."  "Cool, see you then"

Ta daa, planning done.


Address and time?
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Explosive Gender Reveal party.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

invictus2: beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.

you forgot the mashed potatos


Starch doesn't just make my shirt hard.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: Parker suggests giving your gathering a name and making the purpose clear...

We're having a get-together.  It's called, "Having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn."  We'll be having beer in lawn chairs in the front lawn.  The dog will be there.


You had me at beer and dog.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Tissues, check.
Lube, check.
Towels, check.
Mouthwash, check.
Beads, ball-gag, straps...check.
Safe words shared, ready to party.

Not that difficult, really.


You had me at ballgags and straps!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: A bowl??
Well, la-tee-da Mr. Rockefeller, I guess the bag just wont do for some people.


Oh you Canadians and your bagged salsa...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Split the party, you'll deal more damage that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: Explosive Gender Reveal party.


What band should I cover with that kind of name?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a birthday party. It's a birthday party. We celebrate a birthday. I am gambling that you can adequately judge what is appropriate for anyone under 21, and over 21, and will not be giving you instructions. Can you do it?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If getting drunk on Natty Ice and ranting about how awesome my Traeger can smoke meats is wrong, well sir I don't wanna be right.

(I don't have a Traeger)


I feel like this is every backyard gathering in Marion and Clackamas Counties, Oregon.  I mean, we get it, Traeger is local.  You don't see us all in Tulsa going on about Hasty-Bake and Yeti...
 
Devo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't forget to provide a good spread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Orallo: Why does EVERYTHING have to be a damn chore??? Even having a party with friends... Jeez...  Get something to eat, something to drink, get everyone within arms reach somewhere... there, done, perfect party.

Speaking of "perfect party" why are always these articles telling you that you are doing EVERYFREAKINGTHING wrong?

/meh


Seriously how hard is it to get some midrange beer, a variety of snacks, a couple friends together and throw NHL 18 in the xbox by the two couches closest to the air conditioner?  It's hotter than balls outside, there's your sell...
 
