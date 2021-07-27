 Skip to content
 
(CNN) The United States is well on its way to 200,000 new COVID cases per day. Hey, don't forget to thank the next anti-vaxxer you see
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


                                           "heh heh heh..."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.


This applies to the children that are being sent back to the classroom as well?

Americans really are bloodthirsty
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.


Who would care?

That's like the difference between a 60K bill I wasn't going to pay vs a 120K bill I wasn't going to pay.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

This applies to the children that are being sent back to the classroom as well?

Americans really are bloodthirsty


And given that African Americans are less likely to want to get vaccinated, this scheme is also quite racist.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is a tiny bit of good news out of this. Our incentive program has been re-established, which means I make a metric fark-ton of money again. I did not get into healthcare for money, but I've never said no to extra money in my life. Are used to joke about getting a Tesla as a retirement present, now I'm honestly contemplating it.
 
Klivian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.


The second the FDA gives full approval every insurance company is going to announce this. We don't need the government to do anything more than approve the vaccines and wait for our current healthcare "system" do what it does naturally.
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."
 
pheelix [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Klivian: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

The second the FDA gives full approval every insurance company is going to announce this. We don't need the government to do anything more than approve the vaccines and wait for our current healthcare "system" do what it does naturally.


If healthcare companies were able to do that, they would have done so decades ago in order to get people to quit smoking.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Klivian: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

The second the FDA gives full approval every insurance company is going to announce this. We don't need the government to do anything more than approve the vaccines and wait for our current healthcare "system" do what it does naturally.


Price people out of being able to afford the vaccine?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Nadie_AZ: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

This applies to the children that are being sent back to the classroom as well?

Americans really are bloodthirsty

And given that African Americans are less likely to want to get vaccinated, this scheme is also quite racist.


fewer likely
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Republicans: Our glorious Small Businessheroes can do no wrong and should never be questioned
Also Republicans: A local business says I can't come in without a mask. HELP ME BIG GUB'MINT!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fissile: The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."


The good news is that antivaxxers aren't worth talking to, so you can literally just walk away.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
(Sung to the tune from the hit smash musical "Stop the Planet of the Apes I Want to Get Off!)

I hate every anti-vaxx I see
From Karen A to Margorie Green
No! You'll never herd immunity achieve!

Oh my, God, I was wrong!
It was Soros all along!
You finally made natural immunity!
(Yes we finally made immunity)
Oh you finally made natural immunity with MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
I hate you Dr Fauci!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.


Medical insurance employees should be vaccinated.   I would hate to see such a vital and influential segment of society decimated.

Yesterday, the stat was 91% of those who die of COVID are not vaccinated.  That would mean that 9% are or about 1 in 10.    Sure, expect* a milder case of COVID if you're vaccinated, but don't expect perfection.
Expect more booster shots, not just the second Pfizer or Moderna.

The problem of forcing the first shot is just the beginning.  Politicians and even countries have invested four decades in dividing Americans.  Don't expect it to be easy to unpoliticize even survival.  It's an addiction.

* no one has any real data and the situation is evolving.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife just got a 12% raise because she's one of the few people at the company who took this seriously, so now she's one of the few people left in her department with enough cognition to put together an eight-hour workday.  And they're letting her work remotely even after everyone else has to go to the office because she proved her responsibility in doing so - we moved out of state and her job performance wasn't affected.

Thanks, plague rats!  We've never been more hashtag blessed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

This applies to the children that are being sent back to the classroom as well?

Americans really are bloodthirsty


If they are over the age of 12 and their parents won't get them vaccinated, the parents should eat the cost of treatment.
 
splelps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a headline which incites violence - likely RACIST violence considering blacks are less likely to want to get the vaccine (or so I've heard) - but that's been one of the things you dumb farkers have been admonishing right wing politicians for. I mean this is the type of rhetoric which INSPIRED THE INSURRECTION

the hypocrisy of fark knows no limits
 
zeroman987
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."


Yeah, I don't live in dumb farkistan - about 50 percent of people I see out and about wear a mask.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 496x676]


Take my 'smart' AND my funny, bastage!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If we follow the UK pattern, we are one month from the peak as the US started having rising cases about 30 days after the UK did.  The UK peaked on July 21 and have been declining since then
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lifeless: My wife just got a 12% raise because she's one of the few people at the company who took this seriously, so now she's one of the few people left in her department with enough cognition to put together an eight-hour workday.  And they're letting her work remotely even after everyone else has to go to the office because she proved her responsibility in doing so - we moved out of state and her job performance wasn't affected.

Thanks, plague rats!  We've never been more hashtag blessed.


She's essentially doing the work of an entire department and they only gave her a 12% bump?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."


I'm just quoting this to emphasize the stupidity and tribalism that this whole thing has created.

A vaccinated person is still wearing a mask, and uses it to identify his "tribe".  So if someone isn't wearing a mask, they must be from the other tribe.

Instead of, ya know, vaccinated and going about their lives like the vaccine is meant to.
 
VapidChasmOfIndifference
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pheelix: Klivian: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

The second the FDA gives full approval every insurance company is going to announce this. We don't need the government to do anything more than approve the vaccines and wait for our current healthcare "system" do what it does naturally.

If healthcare companies were able to do that, they would have done so decades ago in order to get people to quit smoking.


Most charge a hefty premium for smokers, and lying about it will get your coverage dropped.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?


Estimates have as much as 15% of people dont create antibodies from vaccination.  Kids under 12 are also not vaccinated at all.

It takes up so much bandwidth because other peoples' choices might very much affect us or someone we care about.

That's why herd immunity is so crucial. Otherwise this will just keep circulating as endemic. Which raises the next risk: a large pool of infected people dramatically increases the chances of a variant that bypasses the protection offered by vaccination and even masks.

It's not a harmless choice people are making. It harms or kills people.  So it's not drinking at home, its drinking and driving (if somehow drinking and driving were contagious).

Comparing it to other risks like dying in a car accident is silly, too, since 1) we already go to great lengths to make cars safer, and 2) if people dont drive safely they can lose their driving privilege.

But also because this problem of safety is solvable.  Everyone gets vaccinated and *POOF* it's gone, like Kevin Sorbo's career.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VapidChasmOfIndifference: [Fark user image image 425x428]


F*ck you for wishing death on anyone, including people with immune system diseases like my wife.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Lifeless: My wife just got a 12% raise because she's one of the few people at the company who took this seriously, so now she's one of the few people left in her department with enough cognition to put together an eight-hour workday.  And they're letting her work remotely even after everyone else has to go to the office because she proved her responsibility in doing so - we moved out of state and her job performance wasn't affected.

Thanks, plague rats!  We've never been more hashtag blessed.

She's essentially doing the work of an entire department and they only gave her a 12% bump?


She actually has less work to do now because of how much she has to wait on other people to pull their weight.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fissile: The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."

I'm just quoting this to emphasize the stupidity and tribalism that this whole thing has created.

A vaccinated person is still wearing a mask, and uses it to identify his "tribe".  So if someone isn't wearing a mask, they must be from the other tribe.

Instead of, ya know, vaccinated and going about their lives like the vaccine is meant to.


I carry my vaccine card on me. If anyone asks, I'll show them, but no one has asked.

Truth is, In a vaccinated person not wearing a mask, so I'm pretty sure I'm just a farking pariah to everyone.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?


When the ICU is full of Covid cases and you crash your car but can't get treatment you might care.
Also I have you farkied as traitor... so...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Nadie_AZ: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

This applies to the children that are being sent back to the classroom as well?

Americans really are bloodthirsty

And given that African Americans are less likely to want to get vaccinated, this scheme is also quite racist.


Racism requires intent -- which is to say, it has to be done with the idea in mind that a particular race is inferior or unworthy of something because they are a different race, and the thing they are being denied is targeted (overtly or implicitly) at them.  Denying insurance coverage for COVID cases across the board to those who do not want to get vaccinated is unilateral; if a particular group of people are less likely to get vaccinated, that's an unfortunate side-effect of such a policy, but it does not make the policy itself racist because it is not the intent of the policy to disproportionately affect minorities, only the unvaccinated.

And yes, I realize that might come off as disingenuous given the right's continued and obvious attempts to disenfranchise minority voters, but it's clear to anyone who isn't an idiot that those policies are absofarkinglutely targeting minorities quite specifically.  In this case, this is entirely and exclusively about encouraging everyone -- regardless of race, creed, colour, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, or whether or not you like Nickelback -- to get vaccinated, and introducing penalties if you don't and catch the bug.

And let me be clear, I don't actually support this.  I think it goes rather too far, and I completely understand why the African-American community in particular is hesitant to get the vaccine, so I think it would be very much the wrong move to make -- and frankly it's the government's own damn fault (collectively and historically) for fostering that kind of mistrust in their community.  I'm just trying to point out that a policy that happens also to disproportionately affect a particular group of people isn't itself racist unless the policy was targeted (again, explicitly or implicitly) at that race in particular.  A policy targeted exclusively at the unvaccinated as a whole isn't itself racist.  This one just isn't the right political tack to take.  This should be about trying to build more trust in the community to encourage the desire to get vaccinated on their own, not make that community hate the government even more.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

splelps: a headline which incites violence - likely RACIST violence considering blacks are less likely to want to get the vaccine (or so I've heard) - but that's been one of the things you dumb farkers have been admonishing right wing politicians for. I mean this is the type of rhetoric which INSPIRED THE INSURRECTION

the hypocrisy of fark knows no limits


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fissile: The anti-vaxxers are getting more 'in your face' by the hour.   A few days ago I had someone in public say to me, "I can't understand what the fark you're saying.  Take off that farking mask."


Somebody tried that with me.
Then they pretended they couldn't understand me the horribly rude things I started saying them. Some folks get really mad when you ask them to stop trying to give you a blowjob.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Klivian: OdradekRex: You really want to get people to get their shots? Announce that as of August 15th, if you aren't vaccinated and get Covid, your medical insurance does not cover any treatment. You are on the hook 100%. Breakthrough case? Covered.

The second the FDA gives full approval every insurance company is going to announce this. We don't need the government to do anything more than approve the vaccines and wait for our current healthcare "system" do what it does naturally.


Hell smoking triples your insurance premium.

Since COVID is deadlier than smoking by quite a lot, I expect insurance premium to shoot up by 10-20 times if youre not vaxxed.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Sure, expect* a milder case of COVID if you're vaccinated, but don't expect perfection.


FTA:

"Now we are at a point where there is a solid 25 or 30 percent of the population that's saying they don't want to get vaccinated, that they are okay with allowing this virus to continue to spread, continue to do harm and, worst of all, continue to possibly create variants that are going to be resistant to vaccine-induced immunity," he said.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?


One concern is that keeping a large pool of virus actively being passed around (mainly among the unvaccinated, as you point out) increases the chances for mutation.

It's only a matter of time until a mutant comes along that is able to evade the vaccine. Once that happens, your math isn't valid anymore.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: dittybopper: Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?

Estimates have as much as 15% of people dont create antibodies from vaccination.  Kids under 12 are also not vaccinated at all.

It takes up so much bandwidth because other peoples' choices might very much affect us or someone we care about.

That's why herd immunity is so crucial. Otherwise this will just keep circulating as endemic. Which raises the next risk: a large pool of infected people dramatically increases the chances of a variant that bypasses the protection offered by vaccination and even masks.

It's not a harmless choice people are making. It harms or kills people.  So it's not drinking at home, its drinking and driving (if somehow drinking and driving were contagious).

Comparing it to other risks like dying in a car accident is silly, too, since 1) we already go to great lengths to make cars safer, and 2) if people dont drive safely they can lose their driving privilege.

But also because this problem of safety is solvable.  Everyone gets vaccinated and *POOF* it's gone, like Kevin Sorbo's career.


Or you can talk cold numbers.

If everyone under 18 was driven to a vaccine clinic, odds are more people under 18 would die during the car trip than would have died of covid if none were vaccinated.

So to protect the old and infirm, you're talking about vaccinating the young from a disease they're less likely to die from than the trip to go get the shot.

In numbers, you're willing to sacrifice the young and healthy to save the old and infirm.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have seen many, many Fark threads on Covid.  And I have seen many comments wishing death on those whom have not gotten the shot.  Death.  I thought you left leaning folks were suppose to be kinder, gentler folks.  But I have come to understand that the far left and far right are a bunch of angry people
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: weddingsinger: dittybopper: Why do I care?  I and everyone in my family is vaccinated.  The risk to us of "breakthrough" cases is so farkin' low as to be ignorable.  As a vaccinated person I'm literally 21 *TIMES* more likely to die in a car accident than I am from COVID.  But I haven't stopped driving.

You don't want to get vaccinated?  Fine, your choice.   Just like I wouldn't force you to stop doing other risky behaviors, I don't think you should be vaccinated against your will.

But by the same token, I'm not going to cower in fear because you don't want to get the shot.  But Fark seems to want me to cower in fear for some reason.

Otherwise, why does this take up so much farking bandwidth here?  Because people can't do the farking math for themselves?

Estimates have as much as 15% of people dont create antibodies from vaccination.  Kids under 12 are also not vaccinated at all.

It takes up so much bandwidth because other peoples' choices might very much affect us or someone we care about.

That's why herd immunity is so crucial. Otherwise this will just keep circulating as endemic. Which raises the next risk: a large pool of infected people dramatically increases the chances of a variant that bypasses the protection offered by vaccination and even masks.

It's not a harmless choice people are making. It harms or kills people.  So it's not drinking at home, its drinking and driving (if somehow drinking and driving were contagious).

Comparing it to other risks like dying in a car accident is silly, too, since 1) we already go to great lengths to make cars safer, and 2) if people dont drive safely they can lose their driving privilege.

But also because this problem of safety is solvable.  Everyone gets vaccinated and *POOF* it's gone, like Kevin Sorbo's career.

Or you can talk cold numbers.

If everyone under 18 was driven to a vaccine clinic, odds are more people under 18 would die during the car trip than would have died of covid if none were vaccinated.


How did you keep these numbers cold when you just pulled them out of your ass?
 
