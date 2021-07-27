 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe) Tajik President's nephews severely beat Tajik health minister and other Tajik medical officials after their Mom, the Tajik President's sister, died of COVID.
589 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 8:20 AM



Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then, their next Health Minister will know not to do that.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it help?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice!
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contrived as hell...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisco123: Contrived as hell...


This is a culture that still has blood feuds.  But at least they don't do bride kidnapping!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone gives a fark about their family.

Oh how I wish people who lost family and friends to plague rats would end up beating up Tucker, Hannity, Trump and all those other plague rats politicians and talking heads when they see them in public.

The problem with plague rats is that theres no consequences for being bioterrorists.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive never been on ticktok, let alone know who the ticktok president is..

/got to bed
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this entire pandemic seem like the beginning of The Walking Dead?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tajik or not Tajik
That is the quest, Stan
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you are in the "elite" if the Former Soviet Union, and you did not either have access to a western Vaccine, Sputnik, or even the Chinese ones...you should beat yourself
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why does this entire pandemic seem like the beginning of The Walking Dead?


One of my big complaints about the Walking Dead and a lot of the zombie genre is that it is not worldwide. Until more recently, the TWD universe was not spread out throughout the states, and into Mexico.

So yeah, this pandemic is giving us different flavors of chaos. You have the refugee thing, the military trying to keep control, the Children of Men slide into poverty and chaos, the retreat of leadership, wars and rumors of war. It is actually a really nice smorgasbord we have going.

Attempts to drag humanity out of the chaos get stalled over and over, and mutual criticism abounds.

This will not end by election day 2022, and by then there will be other things to worry about.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another side of the place:

http://globetrotter.berkeley.edu/peop​l​e3/Huddle/photos.html
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tajik sounds a lot like Alabama.
 
