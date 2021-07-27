 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Irish man who spent 10 hours in water "stressed but stable". Hopes to spend next 10 hours in Jameson and Guinness   (bbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Leinster, Lifeboat, Gerard O'Flynn, Counties of Ireland, United States Coast Guard, Irish language, Drogheda, Republic of Ireland  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 9:20 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My grandpa always said that water, not whiskey, was a killer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One Night in Guinness, an Irish porno starring Connor MacLoud.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rye whiskey rye whiskey rye whiskey he cried
If the drink don't kill me I'll live till I die
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are "back garden toys and that is as far as they should go," Mr O'Flynn said.

Oh, Mr. O'Flynn, you've obviously never had an inflatable girlfriend.

Also, you have the most Irish surname ever.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.