(NewsTimes)   How do people who don't know how cameras work keep getting hired as police officers?   (newstimes.com) divider line
27
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA Although a hearing is pending, Mayor Joe Cavo said it is likely the officers involved could have to go through retraining.

If i said what the officer did while at my job i would not be retrained.  I would have been fired


stop protecting bad cops
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a bug.
It's a feature.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because this is the selection process?

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nostalgic cops.  Miss the good ol days when you could write the report to clear up reality.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's really really hard to imagine going out into public and not being on camera.

I live in a very rural area most of the time. There is 0 expectation of privacy.

Cops are exceptional though, aren't they?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the contrary, the police know exactly how cameras work. Someone films something, the public complains, and then absolutely nothing happens to the cops caught on camera. Well, except for some bonus paid days to spend at the lake on their jet ski.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, they know how cameras work, especially the "off" switch.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cops: If you've done nothing wrong, you have nothing to be afraid of

Also cops: Don't film us, don't make us wear body cams because it scares us.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not that I want to defend the cops, but why was the guy at the library lobby filming everyone?

Sounds creepy.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I agree that the cops here should not be "retrained" and fired instead. But hoo boy that youtuber guy was a dick. He probably goes around doing that just to fark with cops, which isn't great for long term health.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The greatest form of control is where you think you're free, when you're being fundamentally manipulated and dictated to. One form of dictatorship is being in a prison cell and you can see the bars and touch them. The other one is sitting in a prison cell but you can't see the bars but you think you're free.

What the human race is suffering from is mass hypnosis. We are being hypnotized by people like this: newsreaders, politicians, teachers, lecturers. We are in a country and in a world that is being run by unbelievably sick people. The chasm between what we're told is going on, and what is really going on, is absolutely enormous. --D. Icke.

The majority are still in denial, just hoping everything goes back to normal, not realizing normal never existed. It's a state of perception.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is not a defense of the cop.

This filming guy sounds like a creep. They should have arrested his ass for intimidating library staff and patrons.

It is a further failure of this cop's professional conduct that instead of arresting the creep he took the creep outside to have an argument.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tcaptain: Not that I want to defend the cops, but why was the guy at the library lobby filming everyone?

Sounds creepy.


they call them selves auditors. They are a pain in the ass. They try to film inside court rooms police stations post office is libraries and every public place. They do it just to get some video to put up on their little YouTube channels. P Barnes was made a hero for tasing one who tried to bully his way into a courtroom. There are people in public and private places that don't want to be videotaped, like a battered woman who goes to the police office to report her batterer. They are not legitimate press reporters and only do it for selfish reasons. fark them.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm impressed the idiot didn't get shot.  Intentionally freaking people out and then insulting police for asking you to leave and claiming it's your god given right to act like an asshole in public.

Like, I would be sorely tempted to clock the guy.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: On the contrary, the police know exactly how cameras work. Someone films something, the public complains, and then absolutely nothing happens to the cops caught on camera. Well, except for some bonus paid days to spend at the lake on their jet ski.


After all, if you don't think you did anything wrong, what do you have to hide?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For some reason, we've decided that smart people cannot be police officers.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kkinnison: FTFA Although a hearing is pending, Mayor Joe Cavo said it is likely the officers involved could have to go through retraining.

If i said what the officer did while at my job i would not be retrained.  I would have been fired


stop protecting bad cops


Gotta love unions.  Keeping the undeserving in the workforce.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because this is the selection process?

[memeguy.com image 338x198]


What state has the best cheese?

A. New Jersey
B. Pluto
C. North Korea
D. Chinatown

/This one was designed to find Nork Farkers.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: This is not a defense of the cop.

This filming guy sounds like a creep. They should have arrested his ass for intimidating library staff and patrons.

It is a further failure of this cop's professional conduct that instead of arresting the creep he took the creep outside to have an argument.


Why, because he was standing up for his rights? I have watched a lot of this guys videos and for the most part he is respectful, he treats people as he is treated.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Answer seems pretty obvious. Subby must be a cop if can't figure it out.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'mma go with: A$$holes. It usually, and eventually, boils down to a$$holes.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see this thread after the Kingston police were on this morning talking about a lack of people wanting to be officers.

I chuckled after they said they had to lower the standards to qualify for the job.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For some reason, we've decided that smart people cannot be police officers.


I'm pretty sure the smart people decided that for themselves.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: tcaptain: Not that I want to defend the cops, but why was the guy at the library lobby filming everyone?

Sounds creepy.

they call them selves auditors. They are a pain in the ass. They try to film inside court rooms police stations post office is libraries and every public place. They do it just to get some video to put up on their little YouTube channels. P Barnes was made a hero for tasing one who tried to bully his way into a courtroom. There are people in public and private places that don't want to be videotaped, like a battered woman who goes to the police office to report her batterer. They are not legitimate press reporters and only do it for selfish reasons. fark them.


While I agree with you most are a pain and do more harm then good, saying they are not real reporters is the same line police use. They are reporters and and protected under the 1st. You may not like what they do but it is important. You know the police is this story are crooked and could of been for sevral more years. Now that the world sees them things can change.
 
SuperJett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: tcaptain: Not that I want to defend the cops, but why was the guy at the library lobby filming everyone?

Sounds creepy.

they call them selves auditors. They are a pain in the ass. They try to film inside court rooms police stations post office is libraries and every public place. They do it just to get some video to put up on their little YouTube channels. P Barnes was made a hero for tasing one who tried to bully his way into a courtroom. There are people in public and private places that don't want to be videotaped, like a battered woman who goes to the police office to report her batterer. They are not legitimate press reporters and only do it for selfish reasons. fark them.


One on YT was videoing through windows and doors into a women's shelter, but told the police since he was on the sidewalk it was perfectly fine.  What a creepy POS.
 
spacechecker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope his video is named "When trolls leave the message boards and start being a troll IRL."

The guy was a dick, the cop was stupid for saying what he said. The guy was asked to leave by a security guard who cited a valid reason from the library policy and he refused. He got exactly what he wanted.

<thisisbait.jpg>
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tasloi16: thealgorerhythm: This is not a defense of the cop.

This filming guy sounds like a creep. They should have arrested his ass for intimidating library staff and patrons.

It is a further failure of this cop's professional conduct that instead of arresting the creep he took the creep outside to have an argument.

Why, because he was standing up for his rights? I have watched a lot of this guys videos and for the most part he is respectful, he treats people as he is treated.


Anyway ...
 
